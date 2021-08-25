The Bretton Fund is a mutual fund following a concentrated, value strategy. We seek to invest in securities for considerably less than they’re worth, focusing only on our best ideas, and maintain a long-time horizon to realize gains.
Bretton Fund generated 17.04% during first half of 2021, compared to 15.25% return for S&P 500 Index during the same period.
While valuations are a bit stretched and there are still some pockets of ill-advised euphoria, we are modestly optimistic and are still finding some compelling areas of the market. We initiated an investment in homebuilder Dream Finders Homes.
As investors became more optimistic about a recovery, American Express shares increased 17% and contributed 0.8% to the fund. S&P Global and Microsoft each contributed 0.7%.
