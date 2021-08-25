Bretton Fund's Semi-Annual Report H1 2021 To Shareholders

Summary

  • The Bretton Fund is a mutual fund following a concentrated, value strategy. We seek to invest in securities for considerably less than they’re worth, focusing only on our best ideas, and maintain a long-time horizon to realize gains.
  • Bretton Fund generated 17.04% during first half of 2021, compared to 15.25% return for S&P 500 Index during the same period.
  • While valuations are a bit stretched and there are still some pockets of ill-advised euphoria, we are modestly optimistic and are still finding some compelling areas of the market. We initiated an investment in homebuilder Dream Finders Homes.
  • As investors became more optimistic about a recovery, American Express shares increased 17% and contributed 0.8% to the fund. S&P Global and Microsoft each contributed 0.7%.

Semi-Annual Report
