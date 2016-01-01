SeanShot/iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

Executive summary - why PINS is only hold?

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) is a growth company that operates in the hyper-competitive digital advertising marketplace. One of the main advantages of Pinterest over other platforms is the content with organic ads. The user does not perceive advertising Pins as standalone content, but looks at them with a relevant selection. The second advantage of Pinterest is the lack of monetization of new features until the user gets used to them.

However, Pinterest's strategy creates a deferred effect on the company's financial performance. Pinterest first tests features in the US and then monetizes them in the US, and only then launches features in the global marketplace. As a result, Pinterest has one of the record spreads between the average ticket of a US client and a global client = 14x.

The main drivers of Pinterest's business growth are:

Growth of active users (MAU) through investments in marketing and new functions;

Shortage in the spread between the average ticket of a US user and a global user, which is equivalent to the successful monetization of functions already created but not launched in the global market.

Reducing operating costs through the implementation of economies of scale.

Moreover, all these drivers are already included in the price. But the market is oblivious to the fact of aggressive dilution of the company's capital due to Stock-based compensation (SBC). Since 2018, the number of shares outstanding has grown from 127 to 692 million (+444% in 3.5 years). The company plans to pay another $604 million in the form of SBC in two years, which will lead to an increase in the number of shares to 760 million units (+10% of the current number).

What kind of company is this?

Pinterest – is a social photo hosting service that allows users to add images from other websites to it, tag them, and create thematic collections.

Pinterest has 454 million monthly active users (MAU) currently. 20% of all the users are in the United States, but they now generate 78% of the company's total revenue.

Interaction forms on Pinterest

As with all such websites, users visit for content. On Pinterest, users can create their own Pins - it can be an article, image, or video. Meanwhile, the user is not limited only by Pinterest. With the help of a special browser extension, the user can save content to Pinterest from any other website.

Pins look like pictures, but they can contain rather large blocks of information.

In addition to users, Pins can be created by various companies. Pins from companies can look like organic content or paid ads. Pinterest believes that content from companies adds added value to both users and businesses, as users mostly visit Pinterest looking for inspiration.

According to Pinterest, 97% of searches have nothing to do with a brand. At the same time, 89% of users come to find inspiration for their next purchase, usually interior design.

There are currently five types of pins:

Standard Pins: Images with links to original content from the web, used to denote products, recipes, style, and home inspiration.

Images with links to original content from the web, used to denote products, recipes, style, and home inspiration. Product Pins: Product pins that contain a description and the current price, as well as links to checkout pages on the seller's website.

Product pins that contain a description and the current price, as well as links to checkout pages on the seller's website. Collections: Collections combine Product Pins into a single set with a specific theme.

Collections combine Product Pins into a single set with a specific theme. Video Pins: Short videos on topics such as cooking, beauty, and DIY that help users dive deeper into the process as they watch an idea coming to life.

Short videos on topics such as cooking, beauty, and DIY that help users dive deeper into the process as they watch an idea coming to life. Stories: a classic system of stories that works like Instagram, except that stories are not deleted. Stories will allow you to combine video content with the insertion of images. Like other pins, stories can be added to collections and they will also appear in the search, like other types of pins.

Monetization of Pinterest

Pinterest makes money by combining the user's desire to buy something and the seller's desire to sell something. As we noted earlier, users come to Pinterest for shopping inspiration. Given the fact that the user is looking for something without being attached to a brand, and the advertising is more organic, the user has little negative experience associated with the imposition of some kind of content. This is also expressed in numbers.

According to Hootsuite, eight out of 10 Pinterest users experience positive emotions when using the app. This explains Pinterest’s stats that 82% of Weekly Active Users (WAUs) purchase a Pinterest-featured product.

Pinterest makes money from two types of ads.

Brand advertising. Pinterest earns advertising revenue when an advertiser optimizes advertising for brand goals such as impressions/views of a video.

Pinterest earns advertising revenue when an advertiser optimizes advertising for brand goals such as impressions/views of a video. Performance advertising. The classic advertising model, which is tied to the effectiveness of the advertising initiative.

There are five types of advertising on Pinterest:

Standard advertising (analogous to a regular Pin): a static image used to showcase content in a simple vertical format.

(analogous to a regular Pin): a static image used to showcase content in a simple vertical format. Video advertising (analog of a video pin).

(analog of a video pin). Shopping advertising (analogous to a grocery pin): Similar to a standard ad; it is used to catch people's attention when they decide what to buy. Shopping advertising is exclusively for advertisers who upload their product catalog to Pinterest.

(analogous to a grocery pin): Similar to a standard ad; it is used to catch people's attention when they decide what to buy. Shopping advertising is exclusively for advertisers who upload their product catalog to Pinterest. Carousel advertising: Multiple static images or videos in one carousel, used by advertisers to showcase multiple images or videos at the same time.

Multiple static images or videos in one carousel, used by advertisers to showcase multiple images or videos at the same time. Collectible advertising: Used by advertisers to display products in action using a hybrid format that mixes lifestyle images and featured products.

Pinterest's position in the advertising market

With 454 million monthly active users, Pinterest is the tenth most popular platform in the world today, surpassing Reddit and Twitter:

Source: Datereportal

Over the last year, Pinterest has been consistently ranked among the fastest-growing social networks with a CAGR of 36% YoY. Only TikTok could boast such indicators. However, TikTok does not publish MAU data, so all information about it is approximate.

Pinterest's growth in 2021 hasn't been overwhelming compared to other players, according to Datareportal. According to the results of Q2 2021, Pinterest grew in terms of users by only 9% YoY, showing an outflow QoQ of 5%.

Now Pinterest is inferior in growth even to Instagram and Facebook. In general, the actual loss of the QoQ audience caused by the outflow in the international market and the US market is primarily related to the opening of the US economy. Often, Pinterest's users are looking for inspiration to decorate their own homes. The pandemic only translated this interest online, but with the opening of the economy, we see people are more often going to the special stores rather than ordering online. This can be seen in the record revenues of Lowe's and Home Depot.

Source: Datereportal

The prospects for Pinterest

On a call for Q2 2021, management reacted calmly to customer churn. At the beginning of the pandemic, Pinterest received a significant influx of customers; so, with the opening of the economy, the platform sees an outflow. In general, this situation is normal and we expect the platform's growth to recover in subsequent quarters.

Management is more focused on initiatives for the future growth of the company. Since the beginning of the year, the number of Pins with ideas generated daily has grown more than sevenfold, according to management. At the same time, Pins with ideas resonate with the fastest growing audience of Pinterest - Gen Z. This audience has doubled compared to last year. Pinterest plans to continue its strategy with new product launches such as product tagging. Product tagging is a new feature that appeared already in Q3 2021.

The development of new features and the monetization of old ones is the main driver of the future financial results of Pinterest.

Globally, Pinterest is a very small platform. According to groupm, the digital advertising market in the US in 2020 was $234.5 billion, while Pinterest's revenues from the US market in 2020 were only $1.4 billion, which is 0.6% of the US advertising market:

Source: groupm, company’s data

Over four years, Pinterest's US market share has grown 320%. The growth was mainly driven by an increase in the average ticket per user from $1.09 in 2016 to $3.70 in 2020 (+229% over 4 years). The total number of monthly active users has grown from 70 million to 98 million (+40% in 4 years).

Pinterest's prospects in the US market

Pinterest has an important feature that hinders rapid monetization but provides organic growth. Pinterest doesn't monetize a feature until the user is used to it. This means that Pinterest, while introducing a new feature and improving the user experience, does not start making money with the new feature. We expect that with the monetization of new features, ARPU growth in the US market in 2021 will be 47.8% YoY due to the multiple growth of ARPU (>100% YoY) in Q1 and Q2. Furthermore, ARPU growth will slow down to 4% YoY by 2025, which is the average annual growth of the US advertising market, according to GroupM. CAGR will be 14% until 2025.

Due to the large churn of the number of users in Q2 2021, we expect that, by the end of the year, MAU in the US market will reach 92 million (-6% YoY). Starting from 2022, we expect organic audience growth in the US to be 3% YoY. We don't expect Pinterest's audience to grow rapidly in the US, as Pinterest has reached 90 million. Instagram has only 120 million people in the US, according to Backlinko.

Source: company’s data, forecasts of Invest Heroes

As a result, we expect Pinterest's 2021 revenue from the US market to be $2.05 billion (+45.2% YoY); and, the CAGR from the US to 2025 will be 16.6%:

Source: company’s data, forecasts of Invest Heroes

Pinterest's global market prospects

In the global marketplace, Pinterest retains the same features as in the US market. The exception is that, first new features are tested in the US, then they are monetized in the US. Then, the functions are tested in other markets and their monetization begins there. That is, the current rapid development of new functions postpones the monetary effect into future periods. Because of this, Pinterest's share of the international market, except for the United States, is also extremely small. According to Statista, the global digital advertising market in 2020 was $578 billion, that is, the global digital advertising market excluding the United States was $343.5 billion, and Pinterest, in the global market excluding the United States earned only $283 million during this time:

Source: Statista, company’s data

Due to the delayed monetization of new features in the global marketplace, Pinterest has a record difference between revenue per user in the US and per user in the world. In Q2 2021, each user from the United States brought Pinterest $5.08, while each global user brought only $0.36, that is, 14 times less. When the project was launched on the global market, the difference was even greater and amounted to 36x by the beginning of 2017. According to our calculations, for large players in the advertising market, such as Google (GOOG) (GOOGL) and Facebook (FB), the average spread between revenue from a US client and revenue from a global client is 6x. We expect Pinterest to reach this ratio by 2025:

Source: company’s data, calculations of Invest Heroes

By the end of 2021, the number of monthly active customers may grow to 430 million people (+19% YoY). By 2025, we expect the growth rate of monthly active users in the global market to fall to 5% YoY, which is in line with the growth rate of the digital advertising market, according to Statista. Compounded annualized growth rate (CAGR) will be 13% YoY until 2025.

Source: company data, Invest Heroes calculations

Due to the delayed effect of the monetization of new features in the global market and the narrowing of the spread with the US market, we expect faster revenue growth in the global market. In 2021, revenue from the international market may reach $604 million (+113% YoY). In subsequent years, the average annual growth rate could reach 65% YoY:

Source: company data, Invest Heroes calculations

Financial forecast: Revenue.

We expect that Pinterest, despite the drop in results in Q2 2021 and due to the opening of economies, will continue to grow in both the number of monthly active users and the average ticket. Organic content, late monetization of new features, and high user ratings will help Pinterest keep capturing market share. We expect that by the end of 2021, Pinterest's MAU will reach 522 million people, and by 2025, this figure will grow to 789 million people (CAGR +11% YoY). Taking into account the stable growth of the average ticket (ARPU) in both regions of presence, due to the monetization of new features, we believe that the total revenue of Pinterest in 2021 will be $2.65 billion, and by 2025, this indicator could reach $7.8 billion (CAGR +30% YoY):

Source: company data, Invest Heroes calculations

Financial forecast: Costs.

Pinterest is a tech company whose main costs are employee salaries and infrastructure support. Such platforms benefit from economies of scale. The more people use the platform, the more the company earns, while the costs are fixed. We expect the company's gross costs as a percentage of revenue to decline from the current 21% to 19% by 2025, in line with the industry average of major competitors.

Source: company data, Invest Heroes calculations

Pinterest continues to expand the pool of features for its users and to develop the platform, which is why it is investing heavily in marketing and research. We expect that by 2025, research spending from the current 30% of the revenue will be in line with the industry average and will amount to 20% of the revenue. As the platform grows, marketing spending will also decline from the current 27% to the industry average of 21%:

Source: company data, Invest Heroes calculations

Financial forecast: EBITDA and FCF.

With a rise in monthly active users in both regions and an organic increase in the average ticket, as well as a drop in core operating costs due to economies of scale, Pinterest will earn an EBITDA of $289 million in 2021 against a loss of $(106) million a year early. By 2025, Pinterest's EBITDA may reach $2.2 billion (CAGR> 50% YoY):

Source: company data, Invest Heroes calculations

The majority of the company's expenses are compensation of employees with shares (Stock-based compensation), so the free cash flow of Pinterest is higher than the EBITDA. In 2021, Pinterest's FCF could reach $470 million, and by 2025 it will increase to $1.4 billion, which will give only 3.8% of FCF Yield:

Source: company data, Invest Heroes calculations

Pinterest shareholders

Large funds and other institutional investors own most of the company. None of the shareholders have full control over the company, which means that decisions are made within the framework of collegial agreements. Each shareholder of the company is a minority shareholder, which automatically implies a focus on protecting the rights of minority shareholders.

Due to the wide diversification of the company's shareholders and a large number of professional players on the board of directors, we estimate the likelihood of corporate conflict at a low level.

Source: CNN

Conclusion

Pinterest is a growth company that operates in the hyper-competitive digital advertising marketplace. One of the main advantages of Pinterest over other platforms is content with organic ads. The user does not perceive advertising Pins as standalone content but looks at them together with a relevant selection. The second advantage of Pinterest is the lack of monetization of new features until the user gets used to them.

However, Pinterest's strategy creates a deferred effect on the company's financial performance. Pinterest first tests features in the US and then monetizes them in the US, and only then launches features in the global marketplace. As a result, Pinterest has one of the record spreads between the average ticket of a US client and a global client = 14x.

The main drivers of Pinterest's business growth are:

Growth of active users (MAU) through investments in marketing and new functions. Shortage in the spread between the average ticket of a US user and a global user, which is equivalent to the successful monetization of functions already created but not launched in the global market. Reducing operating costs through the implementation of economies of scale.

Moreover, all these drivers are already included in the price. We have a fair value of $53/share for Pinterest and expect our valuation to be realized within the next 12 months. The upside = 3%. HOLD. At current prices, Pinterest is not an interesting purchase.

Risks

The main risk for the company is the protracted outflow of users from the website due to the opening of the economy. Just as Pinterest got a boost from the pandemic, it is now experiencing a churn of users from the platform. People are inert, and if things don't get back on track, Pinterest will suffer.

The second risk is the growing competition in the digital advertising market. The outflow of people after the opening of economies in the world is faced not only by Pinterest but also by other platforms. As a result, the struggle for the user increases, which increases the marketing costs of companies. If Pinterest fails to set up effective marketing, then Pinterest's EBITDA can be near zero for a long time.

The third major risk is the non-uniqueness of the advertising model. Increased competition from marketplaces and YouTube, which are already ready to provide direct links to products in the video, can seriously harm the Pinterest’s model.

Authors: Aleksandr Sayganov, Dmitriy Novichkov