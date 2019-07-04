Luis Alvarez/DigitalVision via Getty Images

On September 13, Hepion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NASDAQ:HEPA) reported additional data from phase IIa “AMBITION trial” evaluating the candidate drug CRV431 in patients with NASH.

The main data was biomarker Pro-C3 reduction in serum (biomarker related to the production of Collagen type III) in the patients treated in the trial:

Once-daily 225 mg dosing of CRV431 decreased mean Pro-C3 levels by 7.9% (-2.1 ng/ml) and 22.4% (-11.6 ng/ml) at days 28 and 42, respectively, in subjects stratified for baseline Pro-C3 levels greater than 17.5 ng/mL…….,

In contrast to the 225 mg CRV431 cohort, placebo treatment similarly stratified by baseline Pro-C3 greater than 17.5 ng/mL (n=9) resulted in a mean increase of 3.5% (0.7 ng/ml) and a mean decrease of 4.7% (-1.6 ng/ml) at days 28 and 42, respectively.

As can be seen, CRV431 manages to reduce the level of the biomarker Pro-C3 with respect to the placebo group by 17.7% after only 4 weeks of treatment.

These data are highly relevant and place CRV431 as one of the most promising candidate drugs for the treatment of liver fibrosis in patients with NASH.

In fact, the reduction of the Pro-C3 biomarker that it has achieved in just 4 weeks, surpasses all the tests carried out so far by other companies that currently test candidate drugs to treat NASH.

The Pro-C3 biomarker shows the production of type III collagen, a newly created collagen that the body produces in response to injury to various organs (liver, lungs, kidneys, etc.). The body uses collagen to repair damaged tissue, thus producing a collagen scar, fibrotic tissue.

Following a recent investigation carried out by large pharmaceutical companies and prestigious scientific institutions, a direct relationship between the biomarker Pro-C3 and liver fibrosis has been discovered.

As an example of this, the article:

Determining a healthy reference range and factors potentially influencing PRO-C3 – A biomarker of liver fibrosis”, funded by Bristol Myers Squibb, Princeton, NJ, USA.

The study was supported by the Danish Research Foundation, where a clear conclusion is reached:

The assay proved to be robust and sample stability was found to comply with hospital sample handling requirements. PRO-C3 measured in samples from patients with NAFLD/NASH was diagnostic for significant and advanced liver fibrosis.

In the same way, you can find this article published on July 4, 2019:

Performance of the PRO-C3 collagen neo-epitope biomarker in non-alcoholic fatty liver disease

With the conclusion:

Plasma PRO-C3 levels correlate with severity of steatohepatitis and fibrosis stage. The FIBC3 panel is an accurate tool with a single threshold value that maintains both sensitivity and specificity for the identification of F≥3 fibrosis in NAFLD, eliminating indeterminate results and outperforming commonly used non-invasive tools. A greatly simplified version (ABC3D) that is readily amenable to use in the clinic has been validated and shown to perform with similar accuracy, and may prove a useful tool in routine clinical practice.

Therefore, according to several recent studies and trials, there is a direct correlation between elevated levels of the biomarker Pro-C3 and some level of liver fibrosis in patients with NASH. The degree of sensitivity that Pro-C3 has shown in various tests exceeds 80%, so it can be said with complete confidence that this parameter constitutes an ideal identifier for the detection of fibrosis in patients with NASH.

The utility that this biomarker will have is enormous:

-Choose NASH patients for clinical trials without the need for biopsies to confirm NASH.

-Verify the efficacy of drugs in trials to reverse fibrosis without the need for invasive tests.

-Initial diagnosis of patients with fibrotic diseases without resorting to invasive tests.

And as a result of this large amount of evidence demonstrating the usefulness of the Pro-C3 biomarker, the FDA in a 2019 document "Circulating Biomarkers for the Diagnosis of Nonalcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH)" accepted the review of the aforementioned biomarker, through a “Letter of Intent to Qualify”, along with 3 other biomarkers, to accept it as an official parameter for the non-invasive diagnosis of liver fibrosis in trials.

The company intends to announce full data of the IIa trial early next November at the AASLD “The Liver Meeting”:

The full AMBITION analysis will be presented by Stephen Harrison, MD, at the upcoming AASLD “The Liver Meeting,” in early November 2021.

Although the duration of trial IIa has been reduced, 4 weeks of treatment and 6 weeks of observation, the strength of the few data published so far makes me very optimistic about the results of the next phase IIb trial.

Currently with a small market capitalization of only $121 million Hepion offers a very good investment opportunity over 1 or 2 years. The huge upside potential it offers, in the event of good data from trial IIb starting in Q4, outweighs the risks.

Pro-C3 biomarker in different assays

Given the direct relationship that the level of the Pro-C3 biomarker has with liver fibrosis, we are going to compare the behavior of the Pro-C3 biomarker in different trials carried out by companies with candidate drugs for NASH and thus be able to determine if the data provided by Hepion is promising.

Here we must comment that since the usefulness of this biomarker as a diagnosis of fibrosis has been discovered recently, in the trials carried out more than 3 years ago it is difficult to find Pro-C3 data, so I only have data from a few trials carried out in the last years. Despite this, I think they are enough to give us an idea of ​​the potential of CRV431.

% Pro-C3 reduction compared to placebo:

Week 4 Week 6 Week 12 Week 16 Week 24 Week 36 Hepion's CRV431 11,4 % 17,4 % X x NGM's Aldafermin 23,2 % x Bristol-Myers' BMS-986036 -3 % Akero's Efruxifermin 29 % Native's Lanifibranor 9,8 % Madrigal's MGL-3196 23 % 50 %

Source: Author

From Hepion, we only have the data from trial IIa for weeks 4 and 6. With these initial data, I am going to make an estimate of the reduction of the Pro-C3 biomarker for weeks 12, 16, 24, and 36. The estimate is made by observing the variation achieved in Pro-C3 in weeks 4 and 6 and extrapolating to the following weeks following the same pattern:

Estimated % reduction of Pro-C3 relative to placebo for Hepion:

Week 4 Week 6 Week 12 Week 16 Week 24 Week 36 Hepion's CRV431 11,4 % 17,4 % 35 % 48 % 65 % 65 %

Source: Author

Source: Author

We now compare the % reduction in Pro-C3 of various candidate drugs in trials over several weeks and compare it to my estimate:

% Estimated Pro-C3 Reduction Over Time:

Week 4 Week 6 Week 12 Week 16 Week 24 Week 36 Hepion's CRV431 11,4 % 17,7 % 35 % 48 % 65 % 65 % NGM's Aldafermin 5 % 8 % 15 % 19 % 23,2 % 27 % Bristol-Myers' BMS-986036 0 % 0 % 0 % -3 % 0 % 0 % Akero's Efruxifermin 10 % 15 % 29 % 33 % 38 % 40 % Madrigal's MGL-3196 8 % 12 % 23 % 31 % 46 % 50 % Native's Lanifibranor 3 % 4 % 7 % 8 % 9,8 % 10 %

Source: Author

Source: Author

It should be noted here that the table obtained is my estimate thanks to the existing data, and with the limitation of the short time of the CRV431 trial (42 days), but I think it can give us a good orientation of the evolution of the Pro-C3 biomarker along time after the administration of each one of the candidate drugs.

The conclusion is clear: Hepion's CRV431 is the one that, according to my estimate, produces the greatest effect in reducing the Pro-C3 biomarker over time. And this should mean a significant reversal of liver fibrosis in NASH patients.

But the veracity of this conclusion cannot be verified until we have the results of the Phase IIb trial, where liver biopsies will be performed at the end of the trial to verify the effect of CRV431 on the reversal of liver fibrosis.

Another interesting thing from the previous graph is that of all the candidate drugs, only Madrigal is currently the one that maintains active trials with reduction of liver fibrosis confirmed by biopsies. The rest have been canceled for not reaching the primary endpoints. And as can be seen from my estimate, only Hepion would be better than Madrigal in reducing the level of the biomarker Pro-C3 in serum. One more piece of information to be optimistic about the future results of the antifibrotic activity in the next phase IIb trial of CRV431.

Financials

As can be seen from the financial statements reported on August 16, Hepion had as of 06/31/21 $110,091,003 of Cash. In the first 6 months of this year, it has burnt a total of $13.7 million to finance its operations, which would be equivalent to a total of $27 million for this full year 2021. Therefore, Hepion would have enough CASH to finance operations for the next 3 years.

However, and given that phase IIb trials are about to start soon, it would not be strange if they made a public offering next year 2022 to be able to finance the costs of this trial.

Conclusion

On September 13, Hepion reported additional data from the phase IIa trial testing the candidate drug CRV431 to treat patients with NASH, a disease that is difficult to cure as there is currently no FDA-approved drug.

The main data reported by the company was the % reduction of the Pro-C3 biomarker in serum. This biomarker, after several and exhaustive studies and trials, has proven to be a faithful indicator of the level of type III collagen in the blood, and therefore, of fibrosis.

The relationship between high levels of Pro-C3 and fibrosis is extremely high (more than 80%). Therefore, high levels of Pro-C3 are a reliable indicator of fibrosis and vice versa, a reduction in Pro-C3 is a good sign of reversal of fibrotic tissue.

As we have seen previously, the data reported by the company, although still for a short period of time (only 6 weeks), make us very optimistic about the result of the antifibrotic activity of CRV431. According to my estimate, CRV431 would be the candidate drug with the greatest reducing power of Pro-C3 over time and, therefore, with the greatest capacity to reverse liver fibrosis.

We will have to wait for the results of the Phase IIb trial that could be reported by the end of the next year 2022. Good results in terms of reduction of liver fibrosis would confirm the excellent activity of CRV431.

Given Hepion's current low market capitalization ($120 million), the upside potential for a 1-2 year term is huge given the incredible big market for NASH (estimate in $25billion/$40billion).

I continue to recommend investing at current price levels, but only for those investors with a little aversion to risk.