Elevator Pitch

IDT Corporation (NYSE:IDT) is a grossly overlooked business, with three 'gem' segments with ~40%+ revenue CAGR (Net2Phone, NRS, and BOSS Revolution Money Transfer) that are incredibly undervalued. At IDT Corporation's current stock price, you are essentially only paying for the core business (legacy telecom) with the other three gem segments coming at near-zero multiples.

IDT Corporation is led by terrific management who has historically spun off 5 assets, creating immense shareholder value. Over the past decade, Howard Jonas has compounded returns at 49% CAGR. Wow. That puts CEOs like Jack Welch (20% CAGR) in the dust, which most CEOs cannot say. If you held IDT Corporation’s stock in 2012, you would be up 4500% now. He’s truly one of the greatest capital allocators of all time.

Ultimately, the IDT Corporation thesis is comprised of 4 parts.

First, now is the optimal time to swing big on IDT Corporation. IDT Corporation has begun attending investor conferences to get spread its name to investors and the stock is down 30% due to a large shareholder & market selloff, which has no clear reason. Earnings are scheduled for October 6th, 2021, and I'm bullish on how they will perform and how the market will react.

Second, IDT Corporation is an incredibly undercovered stock, making price dislocation likely. IDT Corporation not only has zero sell-side coverage but is trading just over $1 billion in market cap. Additionally, due to the company's history of spinoffs, IDT Corporation appears to have lackluster revenue and earnings growth, so the stock is often tossed out during the screener process and deemed a “loser.”

Third, IDT Corporation’s individual ‘gem’ segments are priced at uber-conservative multiples. Net2Phone, NSR, and BOSS Revolution Remittances are growing revenue at 40%+ CAGR, but command multiples that are absurdly low compared to peers.

Fourth, the spinoff of Net2Phone and National Retail Solutions will unlock shareholder value. CEO Samuel Jonas has stated and reiterated in multiple earning calls that Net2Phone will likely be spun off of IDT Corporation by the end of the calendar year, or slightly thereafter. IDT Corporation has historically chosen spinoffs as the best way to create shareholder value.

Ultimately, if we are wrong about our thesis and the three 'gems' taper off and die, the downside is limited to 20-30% due to the stability and cash-generative core business. On the contrary, if we are right, we win big - with the potential for the stock price to hit 2-3x what it is now.

Business Overview

IDT Corporation is a holding company founded by Howard Jonas that has four value-generating segments.

Traditional Communications: Includes Carrier Services, BOSS Calling, and Mobile Top-Up, providing telecommunication services via a phone app. BOSS Money Transfer: A business enabling customers in the US to remit money to recipients in 60 countries through the BOSS mobile app. NRS: A Point-of-Sale platform provider to independent retailers including hardware, software, and merchant services. Net2phone: A unified-communications-as-a-service (UCaaS) business providing cloud-based calling, messaging, video conferencing, and more to enterprise customers across the world.

Source: Created by the author using revenue breakdown split from 10-K.

Before we dive deeper, I'd like to expand on IDT Corporation's holding company structure.

Howard Jones oversees the capital allocation and management of the portfolio companies. Each one has individual management teams with industry experts and a built-out company structure. IDT Corporation relies upon the normal options for liquidating their stake in their portfolio companies, either selling them or listing them, which often leads to continued stakes in spun off portfolio companies until full liquidation. When companies are spun off into public markets, IDT Corporation shareholders receive shares of the portfolio company and then can decide whether to liquidate or allow share price to appreciate as it has in previous cases.

Source: Created by the author using company 10-K.

Why Now?

To understand why now is the best time to own IDT Corporation, let's examine how the stock has moved over the past 6 months.

Source: Taken from Cap-IQ; annotations by the author

(1) IDT Corporation presents at the LD Micro Invitational, a conference for small-cap companies. IDT Corporation outlines key statistics and future growth plans, communicating effectively to investors. Stock rises ~35%.

(2) A bullish writeup on IDT Corporation was released on Twitter by a reputable source, causing a ~25% jump in stock price. The stock traded at volumes 10x the average during that day.

(3) Likely a large stockholder offloading – no clear micro or macro reason for the selloff, making this a fantastic opportunity to buy at a price 25% lower than its high.

(4) I didn't have time to update the graph yet, but as of today (9/21/21), IDT Corporation is down an additional 10%. I wanted to get this article out as soon as possible before the market corrects. That said, from what I can surmise, the drop due to fears regarding that Evergrande, the Chinese real estate company, will not be bailed out, and this will somehow spread to the US. I believe this general market sell-off is quite short-term, but particularly to IDT Corporation, it doesn't impact the fundamental thesis at all. It seems silly to me that the S&P, Nasdaq, and DOW, all dropped ~2.5%, but IDT Corporation got slammed 10%.

Analytical Bets

Bet #1: IDT Corporation is Overlooked and Likely Mispriced

There are four indications of this being the case.

First, this stock has 0 sell-side coverage & is trading at just barely over $1B in Market Cap. Management rarely attends conferences and doesn’t communicate with Wall Street often.

Second, public market float (a market cap that comes from outside shareholders) is $900M~, underneath the 1B market public float requirement most institutional investors require. Looking at ownership, quite a few are institutions, but there is definitely room for more institutional investment.

Third, IDT Corporation often spins off companies, causing accounting changes in the reporting segments, with four major changes in the last 10 years. A rate that often is seen as a red flag, and turns off stock pickers who are screening.

Fourth, once again, whenever IDT Corporation hits big, Howard Jonas (one of the greatest capital allocators) chooses to spin off the assets as the primary way to create shareholder value. Because of this, the company doesn’t log significant historical revenue or growth. This makes it likely the stock gets tossed out as a loser during the screening process. Just take a look at how it appears on a total returns basis (IDT Corporation is blue, S&P is red, and the Nasdaq is yellow).

Source: Taken from Cap-IQ.

Bet #2: IDT Corporation's Gems are Incredibly Undervalued

The Core Legacy Telecom Business

This is the traditional long-distance calling segment of the business, with three main components.

BOSS Revolution Calling: This service is via the “BOSS Revolution” app & appeals to the immigrant population in the US. Has 1.4M users – allows for international calls via the app. Charges on calls on a per-minute basis. Growth YoY is (5%). Carrier Services: This is the selling of specifically the “long-distance minutes” to mobile service carriers, businesses, ext. Different than BR Calling. IDT Corporation sells different quality minutes at different termination rates. Growth YoY is (23%). Mobile Top-Up: Done via the BR app – allows you to transfer airtime, data, and long-distance minutes to other phone numbers or phone lines. Allows you to “top-up” phones with minutes. Growing YoY at 23%.

Both BR Calling and Carrier Service are in secular decline due to shifts towards “internet-based” calling. However, due to cost-cutting measures, they both continue to generate a steady amount of EBITDA and FCF. As a result, the core business provides IDT Corporation with a significant and steady amount of “ammo” & "dry powder" to reinvest into new segments and segment gems.

Source: Created by the author using data from Cap-IQ.

While most of these legacy telecom players are growing at faster rates than IDT Corporation – many of them will slow to the same growth by FY23. Additionally, comps are seeing compressing EBITDA margins while IDT Corporation has seen its COGS drop sustainably due to customers adopting IDT Corporation’s digital direct-to-consumer channels. We ultimately used a 25% percentile EV/EBITDA multiple to reflect IDT Corporation’s lower revenue growth rate relative to comparable companies, despite them recording higher EBITDA growth & the mobile top-up segment growing at 20%+. We'll touch upon the specific multiples in the valuation section below.

Net2Phone (Gem #1):

Net2phone is a robust player in the international UCaaS market (which is on fire and growing at a steady 20% CAGR), offering cloud-based calling and communication services to businesses. The company was initially sold by IDT Corporation in 2000 for $1.4B during the dot-com bubble and then bought back for pennies on the dollar (100M) in 2006.

The company has subscription-based revenues, with $28 per month per user onboarded. Notable customers include Shopify, UPS, and ESPN Brazil.

Besides those, Net2Phone partnered with Microsoft Team, integrating their messaging and audio system for calls. Should be extremely promising as Microsoft Team has seen an explosion in growth – 100%+ CAGR, with 145M daily users. This could be tremendous for future growth. There are likely even more communication platforms such as Slack that Net2Phone could partner with.

Most importantly, Net2Phone has been rapidly expanding internationally and has done so into Canada and Europe (which have higher levels of penetration) via acquisition. Many international markets (such as Brazil) are much less penetrated than mature ones like the US, and management has made a conscious decision to shift towards that. Partly because of this shift in focus, in Q3 of 2021, the Net2Phone segment grew at a 50% clip YoY, accelerating even further. Besides that, it has top-of-class 86% gross margins.

Source: Created by the author using data from Cap-IQ & 10-K.

Despite Net2Phone having incredible margins compared to other UCaaS players, as well as an incoming inflection in revenue as they expand internationally, we applied a 25th percentile EV/Revenue multiple to be uber-conservative.

National Retail Solutions (Gem #2):

National Retail Solutions (NRS) is a Point-of-Sale (POS) provider that services SMBs, with a focus on retailers and specifically convenience stores. National Retail Solutions was built in-house by IDT Corporation in 2016, leveraging existing retail store connections (from retailers selling BOSS Revolution Calling minute cards).

IDT Corporation's platform offers a complete end-to-end solution that includes software, hardware, and payment processing. Since 2016, NRS has deployed 13,000+ terminals, with a 40% 3Y CAGR in terminal expansion.

The Point-of-Sale industry has boomed in the past few years, and this growth is expected to continue at around a robust 10% CAGR through the decade. The majority of convenience stores, which are IDT’s core client base, are still using obsolete and inefficient cash registers - the industry has a ton of white space for NRS to expand into.

NRS is poised to rapidly expand both its terminals and ARPU over the next few years, in turn creating sales growth as well as margins expansion. The TAM of 200,000 independent convenience stores in the US has less than 10% penetration by smart POS systems, providing ample runway for NRS to expand into. Additionally, NRS Pay (an NRS credit card processing hardware and software combo recently offered) generates almost 3x the ARPU of non-NRS Pay systems. Importantly, while although only 36% of current terminals are NRS Pay, over 70% of new terminals use NRS Pay.

Ultimately, NRS not only has huge potential for cross-selling from the retail connections IDT Corporation has but also upselling potential with new features. Just yesterday, they added an alarm feature to continue monetizing their platform. The business has grown at a 90% clip YoY, and given the lack of penetration into existing retailers IDT Corporation already has a relationship with, we could see this segment continue to grow at 60% rates.

Source: Created by the author using data from Cap-IQ.

The public comps aren't perfect, but they generally target the same core customer base. Regardless, NRS is growing at much faster rates, ramping ARPU at much faster rates, and leading in the comp set in gross margin. Still, we decided to lowball the multiple, applying a 25th percentile multiple. We want to create as much room for our thesis being wrong.

BOSS Revolution Money Transfer (Gem #3):

Launched in 2013, BOSS Money Transfer allows US customers to remit money to recipients in 60+ countries and 320,000+ locations, primarily in Latin America and Africa. The BOSS Money Transfer app is independent but also seamlessly integrated into the legacy BOSS Revolution calling app and 75% of initial transactions originated over their app. Fees are charged on a flat per-transaction basis, with over 7M transactions happening in the last year.

If you couldn't tell, it's in IDT Corporation's playbook to expand into new segments where their existing client and customer base provide them with a competitive advantage. Especially for this segment, implicit trust and experience are central for immigrants who are generally more skeptical of newer and smaller services. Their bias towards existing players means that they will stick with IDT Corporation over newer entrants, even if newer entrants offer slightly more competitive rates. Further, this causes a flywheel effect where more immigrants often refer to each other, and the larger IDT Corporation gets, the more they will be referred. It’s a positive feedback loop.

The global digital remittance market has grown at 14% CAGR, with lower-income regions such as Latin America and Africa compromising a larger share of the market.

Riding on secular tailwinds and their existing connections, BOSS Revolution Money Transfer will likely continue to grow.

Source: Created by the author using data from Cap-IQ.

Given BOSS Revolution Money Transfer's far faster growth rate compared to comps, we decided to take the average percentile multiple. While we believe that being conservative is smart, being so conservative to the point that it lowballs our valuation isn't a good idea either.

Bet #3: A N2P or NRS segment spinoff will happen soon, unlocking shareholder value

There are four major indications that a segment spinoff is on the way.

First, CEO Samuel Jonas said on the 2Q’21 earnings call (3/4/21): “So I believe that our goal is to spin-off net2phone, sometime, I would say, before the end of the calendar year, possibly slightly after.”

Second, CEO Samuel Jonas said on the 3Q’21 earnings call (6/3/21): “It's still on track. We don't have any change in status to what we told you last quarter.”

Third, Howard & Samuel will only be granted restricted equity worth 5% IF in a sale, spin-off, or IPO of Net2Phone. Thus, there is built-in compensation to incentivize a spinoff.

Fourth, IDT corporation has a history of spin-offs as a way to create value for shareholders. NRS is a prime candidate for acquisition and will likely be spun off following Net2Phone.

Ultimately, given the track record that IDT Corporation holds, we are confident that the spinoff will be announced in the next 2-3 quarters, helping close the price differential that currently exists.

Valuation

Using the comp-sets we mentioned above, we applied revenue (and EBITDA for the core business) multiples for our estimates of FY23 revenue (and EBITDA) for the three gems as well as the core business.

Look below for the assumptions and final multiples we applied to the business.

Source: Built using historic data and author assumptions.

Given the current stock price, our valuation implies that the company has about 130% upside in the base case, with a 3Y IRR of 30%.

Catalyst

There are two main catalysts for IDT Corporation.

First and foremost, the spinoff of any segment should act as a catalyst. The spinoff will likely trade at a far higher multiple with its independent entity.

Second, as IDT Corporation attends more investor conferences as keeps posting great quarterly earnings, IDT Corporation should begin appearing on more and more people's radars. As shown in the two major stock price fluctuations, because of how small the stock is, just a few more investors understanding the company thesis can make a big difference.

Risks

Since the thesis relies upon spinning off the portfolio companies, IDT’s value is dependent on a solid IPO market and/or a great M&A market. If the market drops off, that presents a major risk to the main catalyst for IDT’s value. The primary mitigant is that IDT Corporation is led by an experienced management team that knows how to navigate markets and spinoff companies as shown in the past with its recent spinoffs. And without the spinoff catalyst, shareholders can still receive value as IDT has planned to go to more conferences and presentations.

The second real risk is that, rather than having an entirely objective Board of Directors and C-Suite to make decisions for IDT, the company is very top-heavy in its power structure, in some ways operating like a family business as the CEO is the son of the top shareholder and Chairman of the Board. While this may be a bigger risk for another company, the Jonas family is empirically proven to be worthy of trust. The way I like to think about this is that a family structure functions as a magnifier to the competency of the management - if the management is good, them having centralized power allows for swift and agile decisions and, if not, it can lead to them making tyrannical decisions that destroy shareholder value. I am confident that the Jonas family is the former.

Conclusion

IDT Corporation has all the right characteristics to be a multi-bagger: it's an incredibly small-cap stock that lacks coverage and institutional ownership, has undervalued fast-growing gems masked by a declining telecom business, and has a hard catalyst that has empirically generated exceptional risk-adjusted and market-beating returns.

To be frank, IDT Corporation, especially at current prices, is the closest I have ever actually gotten to finding a stock with asymmetric upside. There is everything to gain, and nearly nothing to lose with this stock.

If you're still unsure about this company, the ultimate downside protection is IDT Corporation's top-tier management. Samuel and Howard Jonas have successfully compounded shareholder value at a 49% CAGR over a decade. Their resilience in shifting market trends is indicative of their ability to adapt to any situation. If, God forbid, there is another black swan event anytime soon, I'd sleep soundly knowing that the Jonas family is where I have my money invested.

If you couldn't tell, I will be owning this business for a very long time.