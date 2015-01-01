wundervisuals/iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

As the NASDAQ continues to push through all-time highs, the debate over valuation intensifies, mostly around large-cap techs, notably Microsoft (MSFT) and Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), which constitute a hefty portion of the index. The two tech giants are the only companies trading above the $2 trillion mark. Are these two companies overvalued? I don't think so. One problem with historical valuation is that it doesn't accommodate changes in monetary policy, economic conditions, investor sentiment, and in Apple and Microsoft's case, industry-wide digitalization trends that provide revenue tailwinds for the entire sector.

One solution is relative valuation, pinning Apple's multiples to its closest peer, Microsoft. For the reasons discussed below, Apple will most likely trade at lower price multiples than Microsoft. This dynamic valuation metric can help investors determine whether Apple is overvalued or not.

The gap between Apple and Microsoft's valuations has been widening in recent quarters, as demonstrated by the increasing green line in the chart above. Microsoft's EV/Sales to Apple's EV/Sales has been above 1x since 2016, mirroring Microsoft's stronger balance sheet, steadier revenue, higher margins, and lower debt. Microsoft's superior economics of scale partly explain this discrepancy. However, Microsoft's premium is getting closer to 10-year high, suggesting that Apple is approaching oversold territory.

One might argue that instead of Apple being undervalued, Microsoft is overvalued. I don't think so. As mentioned above, several accommodative industry trends bode well for future revenue, including increased demand for digital networking, entertainment, and productivity solutions. These are not mere buzz words. From microcaps to mega-caps, software companies are reporting the same message; higher demand for digital solutions. You can see this in the number too, mirrored in revenue growth in the past quarters. Microsoft and Apple are in favorable positions to capture these trends, and for this reason, I can't entirely agree with the premise that they are overvalued.

Moreover, one should also note that despite trading at all-time highs, neither Apple nor Microsoft are even close to the astonishing PE ratios that we see on the market today. Zoom (ZM), ServiceNow (NOW), and Square (SQ) trade at 267x, 772x, and 250x PE ratios, respectively, not to mention the unprofitable companies with multi-billion market caps.

As for why Apple will trade at lower price multiples, at least for the coming few years, here are the reasons:

Apple is Less Diversified Than Microsoft

Apple's Revenue Streams: iPhone generates approximately half of Apple's revenue. This portion increases further during an iPhone supercycle year, defined as a year when a major product change occurs. Key iPhone changes prompt device upgrades, leading to a momentum surge in demand. This is usually followed by a revenue drop towards a normalized baseline, producing a sales graph that looks like a pulsating ECG diagram, which I chart on my iPhone using the Health App (just for the giggles).

Source: Apple 2020 Annual Report

I believe investors reconciled themselves with Apple's revenue variability to some degree, although rating agencies haven't, as discussed further below. The company has had one supercycle every few years. In 2015, Apple launched iPhone 6, introducing Apple Pay and screen design changes that prompted device upgrades. The iPhone X debut in 2018 also brought about a supercycle, with a face recognition screen lock and a more expansive display. This fiscal year, Apple released iPhone 12, the first Apple device supporting the 5G network. As a result, sales increased 39% in the nine months ended June 2021 on a YoY basis.

Source: Apple annual and quarterly reports. 2021 TTM data are the author's estimates. Graph created by the author.

There isn't much that Apple can do on the iPhone's revenue variability front. Sales have and will always fluctuate with the introduction of key device changes. However, one opportunity for progress is the elevation of the baseline, or average sales during non-cycle years, which depend on the size of the iPhone installed base. The greater this base is the more non-supercycle-linked, normally distributed device upgrades. Earlier this year, Tim Cook, Apple's CEO, stated that active iPhones had reached one billion, up from 900 million in 2019. The growth is not particularly exciting. Nonetheless, it is pacing in the right direction. Moreover, despite high smartphone penetration, iPhone market share is not opening an opportunity for growth as more people switch from other brands.

Mac and iPad sales graph look like a "U" shape with the recent sales momentum. Both segments form a small portion of total revenue, each amounting to 8% to 10% of sales. Beyond the pandemic-induced demand for entertainment and networking, demand drivers are less predictable than iPhone. Customers' response to new iPad and Mac products is more timid compared to the iPhone. However, in recent years, more than half of iPad and Mac sales were from new customers, increasing the installed base, boding well for future demand when users upgrade their devices.

Source: Apple's annual and quarterly reports. 2021 TTM data are the author's estimates. Graph created by the author.

On the other hand, services revenue has increased steadily, enhancing Apple's revenue predictability with high-margined market offerings. Services accounted for 17% of sales but 30% of gross margin in the nine months ended June 2021. App Store constitutes most of the services revenue, explaining the interest around Epic Games vs. Apple trial. The Judge's recently-announced verdict fell short of categorizing the platform as a monopoly, giving a massive relief for management and shareholders. However, the Judge also ordered Apple to allow third-party developers to insert external payment links, making it more costly for Apple to charge its 15% to 30% commission.

We'll have to wait and see how developers react to the new payment option. Although developers now can direct users to external third-party payment platforms, they might choose to remain on the App Store payment ecosystem for convenience.

Microsoft Revenue Streams: Microsoft's product mix is a little different than Apple. First, unlike Apple, Microsoft derives the majority of its revenue from software, generating higher margins. Second, most earnings are recurring, based on long-term contracts or sticky, subscription-based fees, enhancing revenue visibility. Third, the only product that generates buzz is the Xbox, but on a smaller scale compared to the iPhone. Microsoft's Gaming revenue, which includes video games and Xbox console sales, was $15.4 billion, compared to $180 billion TTM iPhone sales.

Source: Microsoft Annual Report

Microsoft also lies closer to the heart of the digital infrastructure than Apple, with its Azure public cloud services, its largest and fastest-growing business segment. Previously, Apple used Azure to support its iCloud service before replacing it with Google Cloud. Azure remains at the core of the global digital infrastructure, along with Amazon's (AMZN) AWS and Alphabet's (GOOG) Google Cloud.

There is nothing to prevent Apple from entering the public cloud business. It already has massive data center operations. According to a Protocol report, the company has been hiring from the tight talent pool of cloud computing in recent months. One can't know for sure what Apple is stirring, but this is an area of potential expansion, in my opinion.

Source: Apple and Microsoft latest annual reports. Graph created by the author.

Microsoft Has Higher Margins Than Apple

Scalability is one of the most attractive features of tech companies. Once developers finish writing a code, IT businesses can quickly reproduce the work on an unlimited number of devices. Because of the size of Apple and Microsoft, their profitability metrics, including return on equity, assets, and invested capital, are higher than the industry average, as mirrored by Seeking Alpha's Quant Rating:

Source: Seeking Alpha Quant Rating

Apple's gross margins stand at 41%, less than the industry average of 49%, due to the manufacturing component of its product mix. However, scalability manifests itself in high-order profitability ratios such as net income and EBITDA margins mirroring SG&A leverage. Apple's EBIT Margin is 29%, more than 3x industry average. Net income margin is 25%, 4x peer's median. The larger Apple gets, the more profitable it becomes, but not as much as Microsoft.

A few competing dynamics are influencing Apple's profitability. First, the growth of the high-margined services segment is positively impacting margins. Apple TV, iCloud, iTunes, and Apple News subscribers are growing. This is contradicted by pricing pressures on its App Store after a Federal judge ordered Apple to allow third-party developers to direct users away from the App Store payment ecosystem. This will make it harder and costlier for Apple to collect the 15% to 30% commission on in-app purchases.

Apple's decision to enter the chip manufacturing market is also a source of concern. The chip industry is a highly competitive, capital-intensive, and low-margined business. Despite that Apple chips are used exclusively for its devices, the increasing capital expenses of manufacturing its M1 chips will decrease profitability. The company will also need to keep its chips competitive compared to industry peers, who outsource their chips from dedicated chip industry behemoths.

Unlike Apple, Microsoft derives most of its revenue from high-margined, highly scalable software products, mainly Azure, Office (Commercial and Consumer), and royalties on its Windows OS from original equipment manufacturers such as HP (HPQ) and Dell (DELL). Microsoft started manufacturing its own devices under Surface's brand name, which has a lower margin than its software products. However, Surface sales only represent 4% of total revenue and are outpaced by rapid Azure sales growth as the world shifts to cloud computing.

Microsoft's gross margin is 68%, above industry peers, which stand at 49%. Similar to Apple, scalability improves as we go down the income statement. Net income, EBIT, return on assets, return on equity are multiple times above the sector median.

Microsoft's Balance Sheet is Stronger Than Apple's

Apple has a robust investment fund with $158 AUM, generating $2.9 billion annually, covering its $2.6 billion interest expense on its $121 billion debt. The company's marketable securities consist primarily of medium and long-term investment-grade corporate debt. Below is a breakdown of Apple's investment fund as of June 2021.

Source: Apple's FQ3 2021 report. Graph created by the author.

On the other hand, Microsoft holds $58 billion in debt, with $2.3 billion annual interest expenses. Most of the interest expense is covered by interest income on its $116 billion investment fund that mainly consists of short-term US Treasury bonds.

Source: Microsoft FY 2021 annual report. Graph created by the author.

Microsoft's financial assets are clearly less risky than Apple's, supporting our thesis that the former warrants higher price multiples. Most of Microsoft's AUM is short-term government bonds compared to Apple, which invests in longer-term corporate bonds. We can also see that Apple's finance department is more aggressive than Microsoft by looking at the size of foreign investments. Apple's non-US financial assets are twice as much as Microsoft's.

Moreover, Apple holds twice as much debt compared to Microsoft. This, combined with iPhone revenue variability and high capital expenditure, prompted Moody's to rate Apple's debt an Aa1, one grade below Microsoft's Aaa rating. Given these discrepancies, the bond market charges Apple a slightly higher interest than Microsoft. Below is the corporate yield curve for Apple and Microsoft, built using +300 bonds with various maturities.

Source: Data from Morningstar. Graph created by the author.

Shareholder Policy

Apple has an investor-friendly corporate policy fueled by an aggressive share repurchase program. Since 2015, the company returned $400 billion to shareholders in share repurchases and $93 billion in dividends. Combined, this equates to 20% of the current market cap.

Between 2015 and 2020, the number of Apple shares outstanding decreased by an average of 5% annually. At this pace, Apple would repurchase all its shares in 20 years, plus the dividends. In my book, that is a good investment proposition.

The company's lucrative operating cash flows allow it to return these sums to shareholders. However, since 2017, there has been a gap between FCF and what the company returns to shareholders. To fund this gap, Apple has been selling assets from its investment fund.

AAPL 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 2021 TTM Share Repurchase -$36.8 -$31.3 -$34.8 -$75.3 -$69.7 -$76.0 -$89.7 Dividend -$11.6 -$12.2 -$12.8 -$13.7 -$14.1 -$14.1 -$14.3 Levered FCF $55.9 $44.1 $39.6 $47.5 $42.9 $60.4 $80.6 Deficit $7.6 $0.6 -$7.9 -$41.5 -$40.9 -$29.7 -$23.4

Source: Seeking Alpha. Figures in billions USD.

Microsoft has also been returning assets to shareholders but at less pace than Apple. Since 2015, Microsoft repurchased $120 billion of common shares and distributed $90 billion in dividends. These figures are much less than Apple's, but it avoided the need to sell too much from its AUM's marketable securities. The deficit, defined as the difference between FCF and the sum of dividend and share repurchases, averaged a mere $3.7 billion in the past years.

MSFT 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 2021 Share Repurchase -$14.4 -$16.0 -$11.8 -$10.7 -$19.5 -$23.0 -$27.4 Dividend -$9.9 -$11.0 -$11.8 -$12.7 -$13.8 -$15.1 -$16.5 Levered FCF $20.9 $20.3 $14.7 $25.0 $30.9 $34.4 $41.3 Deficit -$3.4 -$6.6 -$9.0 $1.6 -$2.4 -$3.7 -$2.6

Source: Seeking Alpha. Figures in billions USD.

Summary

Historical price multiples fail to incorporate changing micro and macroeconomic factors that directly impact stock valuations. In the IT sector's case, they miss the accommodative industry-wide trends influencing the market. For this reason, it is crucial to compare Microsoft with Apple, its closest peer.

Unless a fundamental product mix occurs, Microsoft will always trade at a higher price multiple than Apple. This is due to the formers' superior margins, higher scalability, and position at the heart of the global digital infrastructure, supported by its public cloud services and wide-scale adoption of Windows OS within the business community.

However, Microsoft's premium over Apple has been expanding, approaching record levels that Microsoft's superior margins can no longer explain, signaling that Apple might be approaching oversold territory, at least compared to its closest peer, Microsoft. If this hypothesis is true, the recent dip might be an attractive entry point for new shareholders or an opportunity to add to one's position. Apple's aggressive share repurchase program, which decreased the number of shares by 5% annually since 2015, creates a comfortable cushion to fall onto for any shortcomings in this analysis.