Intro

The information environment is, in principle, asymmetric. And in my opinion, now the share of negative information about the prospects of Alibaba (NYSE:BABA) (OTCPK:BABAF) exceeds the positive one. This is not conducive to making objective decisions. Therefore, in this article, I propose to focus on the positive aspects that can now be said about the company and the situation around it. Of course, I will not talk about the fundamental undervaluation of Alibaba. Hardly anyone doubts this fact.

Risks: The Center of The Storm is Shifting

Those who invest in the Chinese market have gone through a real shock over the past year. China's tech stock market has plummeted due to stricter regulation and criticism from the authorities.

Data by YCharts

Alibaba was hit first after Jack Ma's infamous speech on October 24. Then Baidu (BIDU) and DiDi (DIDI) were subjected to direct action by the authorities.

Then the focus of the Chinese government's interest shifted to the education sector. The criticism then hit the video game sector and e-cigarette makers. The next step, the Chinese regulator began to investigate the causes of abnormally high prices for semiconductors. Even baby food manufacturers did not stand aside.

But it looks like the interests of the Chinese government are changing and, apparently, show business is the next target. It is appropriate here to recall the recent $ 46 million fine of one of the most popular Chinese actresses. And also the requirement of the regulator to ban the publication of star ratings and cut salaries for megastars.

Behind all these actions, there is one thing: the Chinese ruling party is trying to strengthen and secure its power. But it is likely that the focus of the government's interest cannot remain permanently on the tech sector.

Also, it is hoped that some companies will be able to get away from the close supervision of the government by paying some kind of social tax. And in this context, it is appropriate to recall Alibaba's intention to invest $ 15.5 billion in support of President Xi Jinping's "common prosperity" initiative.

Sentiments regarding Alibaba and China in general

It should be noted that despite the continuing decline in the price of Alibaba shares, the consensus of analysts on the company's future financial results remains more or less stable.

Average analyst expectations for Alibaba's revenue growth over the next two fiscal years have remained largely unchanged over the past six months:

Source: VisualizedAnalytics

At the same time, the forecast for EPS in the next fiscal year has noticeably decreased, but in my opinion, not critical. This is primarily due to the fact that Alibaba's numerous investments in related markets will not bring the expected return due to the active actions of the regulator. Therefore, this is a temporary phenomenon.

Source: VisualizedAnalytics

Further, it should be noted that the current analyst consensus on the company's capitalization potential remains positive:

Source: tipranks.com

Source: finance.yahoo.com

Now about the situation in China. Market participants are now expressing fears that the Chinese government will allow the bankruptcy of one of the country's largest developers - Evergrande. Now it is putting pressure on the entire Chinese market. But personally, I think this is an unlikely event. I agree with the opinion that in case of significant problems, the company will simply be nationalized. This fits well into the general vector of the Chinese government's actions.

Further. It will be interesting for you to know that foreign direct investment flows to China rose by 25.5 % YoY from January to July. At the same time, investments in high-tech industries grew by 34.1% YoY. Not bad considering the events of the current year.

China's economy is still expected to be the largest in the world by the end of this decade:

Source: BBC

In August, China's exports grew by 25.6% YoY and imports by 33.1% YoY. The trade surplus amounted to $ 58.34 billion:

Source: tradingeconomics

In short, ignoring China's long-term investment potential is probably not worth it.

Technical picture

Now the price of BABA is hovering slightly below the Fibonacci support level (0.618, $157):

Source: Trading View, Author

But despite the fact that this key support is formally broken through, there are no active sales:

Source: Trading View, Author

If the price rises above $ 157 in the next two days, it will be a very positive sign.

Bottom Line

The main risk for Alibaba is still the uncertainty of the actions of the Chinese regulator. But, not everything is so unambiguously negative as one might think looking at the dynamics of the market.

As for me, it is too early to say for sure that it is time to buy. But it’s probably too late to sell.