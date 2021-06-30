Michael H/DigitalVision via Getty Images

One of the most critical trends since the onset of 2020 has been global supply shortages which have led to higher inflation around the world. There are numerous reasons for these shortages, including production cuts last year, global shipping issues, minimal development investing over recent years, weather events, and increased demand. These issues have been experienced across the commodity market, including oil, natural gas, uranium, metals, and agricultural commodities. Problematically, increases in energy and food prices have led to higher production costs - creating an inflationary "wage-price spiral." This form of inflation is difficult to stop without extremely hawkish central bank policies.

At this point, it's doubtful the Federal Reserve or most foreign central banks will aggressively raise rates anytime soon. Indeed, wage-price spirals can only be arrested by economic recessions, which push economic demand below depressed supply levels. Of course, the recent wave of below-expectation economic data in the United States, as well as the possibility of a hard landing in China's real estate industry, may trigger such a recession without central bank intervention.

Indeed, as discussed in an in-depth article I wrote covering the Evergrande crisis, "China's Evergrande Crisis Is Just The Tip Of The Iceberg," the main causal factor of woes in China's property development industry appears to be higher construction material prices. The shortage of metal worldwide has pushed up prices tremendously, leading to many construction projects becoming unprofitable. This is a particularly significant issue in China, where developers have fragile margins and high debt, though it's an issue facing almost all goods-based producers worldwide.

One of the few benefactors of the global supply shortage is Rio Tinto (NYSE:RIO). Rio Tinto is one of the largest global mining companies with operations around the world. The company's "bread and butter" is iron ore which makes up for over half of its revenue. Unsurprisingly, China is one of the top users of iron ore (by far) as it's the main ingredient necessary for its immense construction projects. As such, over half of Rio Tinto's annual revenue comes from China. Thus, the crisis in China's property development industry may have a significant impact on Rio Tinto's bottom line. Let's take a closer look.

Rio Tinto's Iron Sales To Reverse Sharply

Rio Tinto's equity value has been in a highly volatile period since 2020. It climbed dramatically late last year into early this year with the global commodity market. However, the stock is currently nearly 20% below its May peak, with much of those declines occurring over the past two weeks. The primary contributing factor has been declines in iron ore prices due to China's steel production cuts (for fuel conservation) and the recent spike in concerns regarding China's entire construction market.

Rio Tinto's value is closely tied to iron ore prices. Iron surged to an all-time high of $230 per metric ton but has since collapsed to under half that level. See below:

According to Rio Tinto's last investor presentation (H1 2021), its unit production cost for iron ore is ~$18T, so its EBITDA generated from iron is likely to decline ~50% given no change in shipments. On a semester basis, this likely means a drop from $16.1B (from the H1 report) to ~$8B. Of course, iron ore may decline further if China's construction industry grinds toward a halt which I believe is likely given the potential for a "hard-crash" in the country's immense property bubble.

A Potential Slowdown In Other Base Metals

The situation is a bit different for Rio Tinto's other products. This includes aluminum, copper, and other minerals, which make up the remaining 20%-30% of Rio Tinto's annual sales. Again, China has been the main driver of these metals over the past year. On the one hand, China is making an effort to lower metal prices by releasing batches of its strategic copper, aluminum, and zinc reserves. On the other, the country's leaders are looking to reduce industrial demand for many metals due to its significant ongoing thermal coal shortage. There also has been a slight decline in the U.S ISM PMI manufacturing indicator, which implies a potential decrease in demand for those metals in other developed nations.

An easy proxy for those other metals can be found in the Invesco DB Base Metals ETF (DBB), which is indexed to the value of aluminum, copper, and zinc. Interestingly, we can see an extremely robust correlation between this base metal index fund, the U.S manufacturing PMI, and Rio Tinto's TTM price-to-sales valuation. See below:

Historically, all three of these measures have moved very closely together. However, Rio Tinto's price-to-sales valuation has collapsed while the U.S manufacturing PMI and the base metals ETF remain at very high historical levels. The discrepancy is likely due to issues in the iron ore market. Even still, if demand for iron declines, then copper and other metals will likely follow suit because, like steel, they are also used predominately for infrastructure.

At this point, it's unclear how far copper and aluminum may decline, but it seems unlikely they will rise to new highs any time soon. Overall, I believe this situation points to a forward revenue decline back toward but not below 2020 levels of perhaps $45B-$50B (annualized). This is just below the current analyst consensus, which places Rio Tinto's 2022 sales at $55B.

Inflationary pressures also have pushed up production costs and will continue to do so. According to its latest investor report, the company had a 23% annual increase in unit iron ore costs due to higher energy and labor expenses. These costs have continued to rise over recent months and may increase for years due to the "wage-price" spiral. As unit costs rise, commodity prices may not keep up if China's demand continues to wane. As such, I would not necessarily expect profit margins to remain high.

Strong Financial Management

Overall, I believe the current environment will likely push Rio Tinto's sales down a bit quicker than expected while its unit costs rise slightly quicker than anticipated. The current EPS outlook for RIO for 2022 is $13.6. Unless non-ferrous metal prices decline dramatically, the firm will likely generate more income than it did in 2020 (EPS $7.7), but I believe the $13.6 outlook is a bit high given the recent decline in metal prices. In my opinion, the $9-$11 range appears to be a bit more realistic. At this estimated EPS level, Rio Tinto's forward "P/E" is around 6-7.5X, which is still very low.

Rio Tinto's financial position is also excellent. Unlike many of its peers, it has been increasing capital expenditures over recent years to maintain long-term production levels. Additionally, its financial debt has declined while its working capital has risen, making the two nearly equal. See below:

The reality is that the uncertainty surrounding the mining industry is relatively high today. Mining is highly cyclical, and the apparent growing crisis in China's property market may seriously upend the global metal industry. At this point, it seems that the problem will continue to mount. However, I do not believe it will stop growing energy and wage inflation worldwide since those are driven by a growing money supply and limited energy availability.

Inflation seems here to stay, but it may not continue to benefit Rio Tinto as it has over the past year since it may increases production costs faster than unit prices. That said, the company has a large amount of cash and working capital and, given it has already heavily invested in new projects, will not likely need this cash anytime soon.

The Bottom Line

Rarely do stocks have a low valuation and a healthy financial cushion like Rio Tinto does today. For long-term investors, with a multi-year holding period, its current price-point of around $65 is attractive. Its EPS will likely be approximately $10 over the coming year, and I expect it to maintain this income level for years to come. Still, the company is generally pretty conservative with its dividend. Hence, the company may cut its dividend yield may be cut from current levels due to the ongoing collapse in iron ore prices. Its current forward dividend yield is 11.4%, and this figure would still be high its dividend drops such that its yield is 5%-8%.

That said, short-term investors may not want to dip into the stock too soon. It is in a bearish reversal trend and has not yet shown signs of building a support level. Indeed, with the ongoing iron ore drop and the huge recent spike in uncertainty surrounding China's construction industry, it's possible, if not likely, that RIO declines further. If it appears China's economy goes bust, the rest of the world will likely follow suit, which could lead to years of lower demand for base metals. Indeed, if this occurs, RIO may prove to be a poor investment for both long-term and short-term investors. However, as the situation is still developing, it's too early to say this possibility is probable.

I'm not bullish on RIO, nor am I bearish. By most measures, the stock seems undervalued. However, with uncertainty rising, it can become far cheaper than it is today. RIO may be a solid dollar-cost-averaging target for long-term investors looking to build a position in RIO at depressed prices. However, I believe the stock is best avoided at the current time for investors and traders with a < 1-year investing outlook as it had not dipped enough to be a clear dip-buying opportunity.