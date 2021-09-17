Justin Sullivan/Getty Images News

Investment Thesis

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) continues to lead the global electric vehicles (EV) market today. However, things may be starting to change. The top legacy automakers have telegraphed their ambitious EV plans to transit their respective internal combustion engine (ICE) leadership. US leader General Motors (GM) plans to spend $35B, with a roadmap to unveil 30 EVs by 2025. Europe's leader Volkswagen (OTCPK:VWAGY) also has plans to take over as the global EV leader by 2025.

Therefore, as EVs gain rapid adoption across the world, Tesla is expected to face stiff competition. The most important question is whether the competition moving forward would stymie Tesla's ability to continue growing rapidly. We think there's simply no simple answer to this. Despite that, Tesla's investors need to understand the competitive dynamics clearly. The huge premium placed on Tesla stock's valuation necessitated such an evaluation. Pricing Tesla is clearly a challenging endeavor given these uncertain dynamics. Therefore, investors in Tesla stock should be prepared to continue facing high volatility.

We will share our thoughts on whether Tesla's EV leadership is expected to be affected by the stiffening competition. In addition, we hope to help readers understand whether Tesla deserves its premium valuation. Importantly, we will also discuss some factors that could unhinge its fundamental thesis. Tesla's shareholders could have much to lose given its valuation if Tesla's bullish thesis went awry.

Tesla Stock YTD Performance

TSLA stock YTD performance (as of 20 Sep 21).

Tesla stock had a fantastic start in 2021 as it raced to a 25% YTD lead by early February. However, those gains quickly fizzled out during the growth-to-value rotation. It then struggled to regain momentum over the next three months. Despite that, upward momentum has returned to the stock, which helped it post a YTD return of 3.35%. The stock clearly underperformed the SPDR S&P 500 ETF's (SPY) YTD return of 16.6%. Nevertheless, its recovery since its June lows has still been pretty impressive.

Despite its lofty valuation, it demonstrates that Tesla stock finds strong buying support among its loyal investors' base. We shared in our previous article that momentum is an incredible force. Investors who don't study a stock's price action conscientiously might end up ignoring its momentum at their own peril. We think it's important that investors develop a sound understanding of price action. It would have helped them to observe Tesla's long-term uptrend bias much more clearly.

Volkswagen and General Motors Challenge

Global PHEV & BEV market share in H1'21, by the producer. Data source: EV-Volumes.com

Global EV sales posted a total of 2.65M in H1'21, up 168% YoY. Tesla continues to be the global leader in EV sales in H1'21 with a 14.55% share. Volkswagen is a close second. However, readers should note that 48% of its sales came from Plug-in hybrid vehicles (PHEV). Compared to Tesla's sales that were 100% battery electric vehicles (BEV), Tesla's lead in BEV would have been clearer. 79% of #3 General Motors' EV sales came from its SGMW joint venture in China. Its main product is the Wuling Hongguang MINI EV. We shared in our previous article that the MINI EV is known for its "notoriously low margins." It represents GM's best chances right now in targeting the Chinese market since they don't have a credible line-up until 2025. Investors could definitely be forgiven if they had even forgotten about the problem-laden Chevy Bolt's existence.

The world is moving towards a BEV future and not a hybrid one. Therefore, when we consider the BEV perspective, Volkswagen's competitiveness in H1'21 might not even be a threat yet to Tesla. Moreover, Volkswagen and its European counterparts are unlikely to embark on a full-scale BEV rollout until 2025. Therefore, it could still be "Advantage Tesla" until then. It could give Tesla an important lead time to rapidly expand its production capacity and capture more BEV market share. Such a reluctance by the Euro automakers to challenge Tesla's leadership is strongly related to their desire for scale and profitability.

Schmidt Automotive Research postulated that these legacy automakers "are waiting until at least 2025 when the next EU CO2 cut of 15 percent will take place." The legacy automakers share concerns over lower margins from BEV production as compared to their current ICE margins. As a result, these automakers might only scale BEV production when it makes more economic sense. They are justifiably are concerned with the hit to their bottom line right now. Moreover, they are keen to use their ICE profits to finance as much of their BEV transition as possible. Therefore, this could explain why legacy automakers might seem reluctant to abandon their ICE line-up just yet. They want to make sure the trade-off between profitability and scale is carefully calibrated, to prevent permanent damage to their business model. Therefore, Tesla could certainly capitalize on these automakers' hesitance to gain more share in the meantime.

Tesla's Main Challenges are the Chinese BEV Players

The US market is just starting to get more competitive for EV. However, the intensity of the EV market competition in China is multiple times that of the US market.

According to Canalys, the global EV sales were led by China in H1'21. It accounted for 1.1M of units sold globally, representing 47% of the global EV market share. In comparison, in the US, only 250K EVs were sold. On the other hand, Europe came in second with 1M EVs sold. Importantly, the YoY growth for EV sales in H1'21 far exceeded the 26% growth of the overall automobile market. Notably, EVs are expected to account for 12% of China's automobile market this year, up from just 6% in 2020.

Just last month, China's EV sales increased to 1.79M from January to August. This means that Chinese consumers bought an additional 690K of EVs in July and August. It helped China hit 194% YoY growth from the same period in 2020. Even Nio (NIO) CEO William Li emphasized that China's auto industry is on track to meet the government's 20% EV sales target by next year.

BloombergNEF's estimated EVs share of total sales in 2022 in selected countries.

China's consumer adoption of EVs has been so successful that its EV adoption rate is even outperforming BloombergNEF's estimate of 13% by 2022. Last month, EVs accounted for 14.4% of China's automobile sales. Hence, China might be growing even faster than what analysts had projected. As a result, we shouldn't be surprised if China's EV sales cross the 20% mark in 2022, beating BloombergNEF's estimate by a remarkable 53.8%.

China's Top-5 selling PHEV and BEV models from Jan-Aug 21. Data source: Gasgoo

Tesla's Model 3 and Y are still among the best-selling cars in China. Model 3 and Y notched the #2 and #3 positions based on sales from January to August, just behind SGMW's (GM) Hongguang MINI EV. We think Tesla has certainly held its sway in a highly competitive Chinese market. We think none of the US automakers are as advanced as any of China's leading EV players. While Tesla had a much easier time in the US, the real technological race is intensifying in China.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk also recently weighed in on his thoughts about the competitiveness of China's EV automakers. He heaped praise on them, with a particular observation on their leadership in software. Musk added:

I have a great deal of respect for the many Chinese automakers for driving these technologies. My frank observation is that Chinese automobile companies are the most competitive in the world, especially because some are very good at software. Software will most shape the future of the automobile industry.

Moving forward, Tesla is expected to face even stronger competition from the likes of Nio, Li Auto (LI), and XPeng (XPEV). The Chinese government is looking to consolidate the multitude of EV firms in China. In the process, the government aims to strengthen the competitiveness of China's top EV automakers. Removing those weaker players (China has over 300 EV makers) would likely improve the inefficiencies in the supply chain. China's Minister for Industry and Information Technology, Xiao Yaqing, emphasized recently:

Looking forward, EV companies should grow bigger and stronger. We have too many EV firms on the market right now. The firms are mostly small and scattered. The role of the market should be fully utilized, and we encourage merger and restructuring efforts in the EV sector to further increase market concentration.

As a result, China regulators are considering a slew of measures to rein in the smaller EV players. These measures include stipulating minimum production capacity utilization rate. This is a highly evolving landscape as part of China's push to lift their top EV makers' clout. Given China EV makers' ambitions to dominate the global EV market, this is largely expected. We believe that Tesla has definitely been doing really well in China so far. However, we are also concerned that the company may have seen its best days in China.

Probably Tesla's Best Hope: Its Loyal Fan Base

We discussed in one of our previous articles that Tesla still needs to fulfill many aspects of its bullish fundamental thesis. Most notably is its performance in full self-driving (FSD). Currently, it's not immediately clear that Tesla's FSD thesis is more about execution than words. There is still a lot for Tesla to prove here. One important aspect of its business model that Tesla could rely on might be its customer loyalty. Tesla has a huge base of ardent fans (likewise a huge base of critics as well).

TSLA stock price action (weekly chart).

It's certainly difficult to explain how Tesla's investors can continue to support its stock, other than for speculation. Currently, it trades at an EV/Fwd Revenue multiple of 12.2x. It's not just a premium multiple, but a very expensive valuation, to say the least. However, investors should also remember the power and influence of retail investors when they come together. GameStop (GME) has clearly demonstrated that to us. The fact that it can still trade at the current price level of $186 is even more unbelievable than Tesla's valuation, to say the least. Clearly, market sentiments are a key factor for battleground stocks like Tesla. From what we observed, there has been no indication from its long-term trend that would suggest investors should adopt a bearish stance on the stock. Never go against the trend. For Tesla stock, the trend and its fans look to be on its side, for now.

As Tesla has moved away from our preferred levels, we are maintaining our Neutral rating for now.