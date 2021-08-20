Editor's note: Seeking Alpha is proud to welcome Dream Dividends as a new contributor. It's easy to become a Seeking Alpha contributor and earn money for your best investment ideas. Active contributors also get free access to SA Premium. Click here to find out more »

urfinguss/iStock via Getty Images

Growing institutional adoption presents upside for Galaxy Digital Holdings

The crypto universe is undergoing a massive expansion. Large legacy institutions want more exposure to this asset class and take part in the growing blockchain ecosystem. A survey conducted by Fidelity reported that 90% or more legacy institutions will have exposure to digital assets in the next five years. As an early mover, Galaxy Digital Holdings (OTCPK:BRPHF) is well-positioned to be a partner of choice for institutions, with a complete end-to-end solution. This is the fundamental basis of our bull thesis.

Source: GDH Business Overview

There is little room for doubt that cryptocurrencies are now a significant asset class. The overall market capitalization for all cryptocurrencies stands at over $2.1T, with Bitcoin (BTC-USD) representing nearly 46% of the market. The number of individual cryptocurrency users is exploding. There are well over 200 million users across the globe. Venture capital money is also pouring into the cryptocurrency universe. VC investment in crypto and blockchain companies year-to-date stands at $10B across early and late-stage companies. Listing of Coinbase (COIN) in the US and successful listings in other major global exchanges points to growing capital market engagement with cryptocurrencies.

Galaxy Digital with a disruptive and diversified business encompassing asset management, investment banking, trading, mining, and venture capital is well-positioned to service the growing demand from financial institutions. Everyone from the major banks to PayPal (PYPL) and Square (SQ) is getting more involved, working with partners to:

Learn more about cryptocurrencies and get access to this space for their clients.

Access cryptocurrency markets by trading spot instruments or through derivatives like futures.

Advise corporate treasuries to invest in Bitcoin for their balance sheets as treasury managers look to prevent value erosion from inflation.

Consult with companies to accept cryptocurrencies as a payment for goods and services. Recent announcements from PayPal to allow payments in three cryptocurrencies are an example of this trend.

Source: GDH Business overview

Led by talented CEO Michael Novogratz of Goldman pedigree, this integrated footprint provides Galaxy with a unique business model to generate synergies by participating in multiple high-growth areas.

Diversified business cushions cryptocurrency market volatility

The second-quarter results pointed to the strength of the diversified business. Net comprehensive income decreased to a loss of $175.8M because of a 34.5% decline in overall digital asset prices and a 41% decline in the price of Bitcoin. A combination of elevated counterparty trading activity, gains in derivatives from hedging as well as continued vigorous growth across operating businesses offset these impacts in part. Gains from investments increased to $214.1M in this quarter and contributed toward offsetting the impact of broader digital asset price declines.

For H1 2021, Galaxy is profitable. Net comprehensive income was $684M in the first half of 2021, an 81% increase from H1 2020. Counter-party trading volumes grew 90% quarter-over-quarter. Asset under management increased over 12% sequentially in Q2, surpassed $1.6B in July, and currently stands at more than $2B.

Source: Management Discussion Q2 2021

Each of the businesses made continued progress, as described in the earnings call.

Asset Management

Net client inflows in the quarter exceeded $650M. Along with partners CI Global Asset Management, Galaxy continues to have the largest Ethereum ETF in Canada and the second-largest Bitcoin ETF coupled with a successful launch of a venture fund of funds to make targeted investments across the blockchain sector. There is growth in providing institutional investors with research, insights to make more informed decisions. Galaxy bought Vision Hill Group, a premiere investment consultant, an asset manager in the digital asset sector, and signaled a launch in two large partner banking platforms before the year-end.

Investment Banking

The investment banking arm is working on seven live deals. Their active pipeline includes many more potential deals primarily for raising capital. During the second quarter, the team won its first buy-side M&A engagement and the investment banking arm also acted as the co-placement agent to Far Peak Acquisition Corporation, in the announced business combination with portfolio company Bullish.

Sell-side engagements saw a slowdown, as more companies sought to raise capital at premium valuations, vis-à-vis outright sales. Galaxy investment banking hired aggressively, team size more than doubled, with continued targeted hires of senior bankers. All of this strengthens capability to support growing demand.

Trading

The trading business has stayed robust even in the face of volatility, with the platform staying up when other exchanges experienced difficulty. In the second-quarter call, Galaxy reported that the counter-party loan portfolio experienced zero defaults, building confidence in the ability to stay liquid and execute well. Galaxy serves as Goldman Sachs' liquidity provider for its Bitcoin futures block trades on CME as Goldman expands its currency offering.

Mining

Mining is the newest business segment designed to provide a differentiated offering to miners with a strong pipeline of 70+ companies. North America has become a destination for miners who are fleeing China after the crackdown following concerns on the energy footprint of mining. Galaxy is also a part of the new bitcoin mining council formed to advocate for a better ESG footprint in mining, taking proactive measures to use electricity with an over 69% sustainable power mix and a three-year target to achieve over 80% sustainable power mix.

Source: GDH Business Overview

Principal Investments

Galaxy makes investments in disruptive companies in the ecosystem holding 84 investments across 68 portfolio companies. In the second quarter, new companies like Ramp, Tokamak, and Aleo came into the portfolio. Strong fundraising trends within the sector continue to provide Galaxy with the flexibility to realize gains opportunistically by exiting investments. This presents further upside for investors.

Acquisition of BitGo adds clients, custody capability, access to new markets

Acquisition of BitGo is a game-changer for Galaxy Digital to transform further into a full-service platform for institutional investors. The combined client base will support long-term growth through cross-selling opportunities, bringing the 550 BitGo clients to Galaxy's 600+ client base. BitGo brings the capability for Galaxy to move into the custody business. AUC was $27B at quarter's end, across over 400 coins and tokens supporting 150 crypto exchanges. The BitGo transaction enhances innovation and development capabilities by adding engineering and technical talent. The combined entity will offer institutional clients prime trading, custody, asset management, and advisory services. This solution could be a premier one-stop shop for access to digital assets.

Source: GDH Business Overview

Conclusion

Galaxy is already up over 600% for this year. We remain bullish on this stock for the long term based on persistent long-term tailwinds like increasing institutional adoption, the prospect of regulatory reforms, consumer confidence in cryptocurrency protocols like NFTS and DEFI. We like the diversified business model of Galaxy. The acquisition of BITGO can enable Galaxy to play in many advantaged portions of the blockchain ecosystem. Venture investments are icing on the cake, representing further upside from the growth of these venture-backed investments. The short-term ride is likely to be choppy and high risk. Patient investors are likely to be rewarded in the long term as Galaxy Digital Holdings grows within the crypto universe.