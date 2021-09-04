vchal/iStock via Getty Images

Despite a significant boost in AMD's (AMD) commercial performance in FY 2021, shares of the chipmaker have started to stall. Strong revenue growth and continual gains in the server market, however, make AMD one of the best growth stocks available to investors!

Strong commercial performance and product launches will drive AMD's growth... even without Xilinx

AMD has performed greatly under the leadership of Lisa Su who revived the semiconductor firm by introducing the Ryzen processor series in the Computing and Graphics business and the hugely successful EPYC processor series in the data center/server business. Successive generations of Ryzen and EPYC processors have been released due to strong market demand. Because of the introduction of these processors, AMD has seen a surge in revenues in both the Computing and Graphics business and the Enterprise business in the last five years. In the second quarter, AMD’s Computing and Graphics revenues shot up 65% year over year to $2.3B and revenues in Enterprise, which includes EPYC server processor sales, surged 183% year over year to $1.6B. The 183% year-over-year growth in the business segment was driven by higher EPYC processor revenues and semi-custom product sales. Strong commercial execution, driven by new product launches, and high demand for GPUs resulted in record cash flow of $888M in the second quarter, which calculates to a free cash flow margin of 23%.

While AMD’s commercial growth has been impressive, the stock’s performance hasn’t. Obviously, the argument could be made that AMD deserves a pause after strong second-quarter earnings pushed AMD to new highs, but the market now appears to have taken a much more cautious wait-and-see approach regarding AMD. This wait-and-see approach may be related to the AMD-Xilinx merger which still awaits regulatory approval.

However, AMD is poised to continue to grow rapidly in the future, with or without Xilinx. The fastest-growing business for AMD is not the Computing and Graphics business, although it generates the largest revenue share, but the server business which relies on the relatively new EPYC processor series. AMD has made significant inroads in the server market since 2018, at the expense of Intel (INTC), and AMD’s market share has seeing continual growth in 2021. Based off of information provided by highly respected research firm Mercury Research, AMD had a 9.5% market share in server CPUs in the second quarter. AMD’s server market share increased 0.6 PP from the first quarter… which itself saw the fastest growth since the second quarter of 2006. AMD’s accelerating growth in the server market is predominantly driven by strong customer uptake of EPYC processors.

AMD’s EPYC processors are some of the most capable high-performance chips in the server market which explains AMD’s market share gains. AMD is not resting on its laurels, however, and is set to release a new Zen 4 AMD EPYC server chip, dubbed Genoa, in FY 2022, which could make a splash in the market. The new server CPU will be based on 5nm and will have up to 96 cores, promising even better performance than AMD’s rival-crushing EPYC Milan server processors.

AMD’s 3rd Gen AMD EPYC processors, dubbed Milan, were launched in March of this year. Because of accelerating EPYC Milan sales in FY 2021 and new server chip launches next year, AMD is looking at market share growth in the server business and even stronger free cash flow. With a strong product lineup in place and processor demand being high, I expect AMD to surpass a 10% CPU server market share in the third quarter. Cornering 15-20% of the server market over a five-year period is a possibility for AMD.

Improving free cash flow prospects because of strong GPU end-market pricing

AMD's free cash flow is set to improve considerably. AMD generated free cash flow of $888M on revenues of $3.85B in the second quarter... which was 14% higher than AMD's entire free cash flow for FY 2020. This means that AMD is now generating a year's worth of free cash flow in a single quarter and there is a good reason to believe that AMD will even see higher free cash flow/margins in the coming quarters: Incredible end-market strength in GPU pricing.

Prices for high-end graphics cards such as AMD’s Radeon RX 6000 and Nvidia’s Geforce RTX 30 series have increased sharply in 2021, in part because of strong demand from cryptocurrency miners who compete with gamers for GPUs. In September, the rebound in Ethereum prices drove an 18% surge in Nvidia’s graphics card prices in China. GPU pricing for AMD's Radeon RX 6000 graphics card is strengthening because the market is very limited in supply. Prices for the AMD RX 6000 graphics card increased to 1.74x the manufacturer's suggested retail price in September and market pricing is even stronger for AMD's GPUs than for Nvidia's RTX 30 graphics card series.

The outlook for GPU pricing is strong in both primary and secondary markets.

Because of strong demand for high-performance GPUs, AMD has improving free cash flow prospects. AMD's free cash flow margin in the second quarter was 23.1%, indicating that the firm is already keeping a much larger share of revenues compared to the year-earlier period which saw a free cash flow margin of only 7.9%. As AMD sells more higher-priced (higher margin) GPUs, AMD could see a boost to its free cash flow/margins in the two remaining quarters of FY 2021 and in FY 2022. Assuming a free cash flow margin of 30%, which I believe AMD can achieve by next year, AMD is looking at $6.0B in potential free cash flow in FY 2022. AMD's free cash flow in the first six months of FY 2021 totaled $1.7B, with another $1.0B potentially getting added each quarter in Q3'21 and Q4'21.

2021 2020 million $ Quarter 2 Quarter 1 Quarter 4 Quarter 3 Quarter 2 GAAP net cash provided by operating activities $952 $898 $554 $339 $243 Purchases of property and equipment ($64) ($66) ($74) ($74) ($91) Free Cash Flow $888 $832 $480 $265 $152 Free Cash Flow % Of Net Revenues 23.1% 24.2% 14.8% 9.5% 7.9%

The market is wrong about AMD

Because of market share gains, strong GPU pricing and accelerating revenue growth in the first two quarters of FY 2021, AMD raised its revenue guidance for the year in the second quarter and expects 60% year over year revenue growth in 2021. AMD’s internal revenue growth estimate puts the firm’s expected revenues in FY 2021 close to $15.6B.

What the market gets wrong about AMD besides focusing entirely on the Xilinx merger is that, if GPU pricing remains strong in FY 2022, AMD could see FY 2021-like revenue growth rates next year, which is why I believe that revenue (growth) estimates, especially for FY 2022, are on the very low end of possibilities. The estimate calls for just 16% revenue growth next year, which, given the launch of new products, is a very, very low number.

Because of the upside in AMD’s server processor sales next year, a generally strong pricing environment for GPUs and the potential for gross margin gains, AMD’s growth is undervalued.

The two-months decline in AMD’s market value has lowered AMD’s P-E ratio to 33.1 and the market-capitalization-to-sales ratio to 6.8 (which is based on a low revenue estimate). AMD could generate revenues of $22.0B in FY 2022, implying 41% year-over-year growth (not 16%), which lowers the P-S ratio to 5.7. Nvidia's (NVDA) P-E and P-S ratios surpass AMD's, but AMD may grow even faster than AMD this year and next year if customer uptake of its server chips remains high.

Risks with AMD

AMD promises impressive revenue, profit, and cash flow growth but AMD has its fair share of risks, too. The biggest risk for the stock, as I see it, is that the Xilinx merger may not get approved, thereby forcing the market to revalue AMD’s growth prospects without the added boost to its server business. The main reason for AMD to acquire Xilinx in a $35.0B deal was to leverage Xilinx’s strength in the data center business. Another risk for AMD is that Intel is preparing to launch its new Intel’s Arc GPUs in Q1’22 in a bid to launch a direct attack on the high-end GPU market and to challenge Nvidia’s GeForce and AMD’s Radeon GPU brands. The introduction of Intel’s new discrete GPU, which will be available for desktop PCs and laptops, could take market share away from AMD’s and Nvidia’s high-end graphics cards. Related to that, slowing revenue growth and a decline in gross margins (driven possibly by a decline in GPU pricing as supply increases) represent risks for AMD and the stock as well.

Final thoughts

While it is true that AMD will face a couple of tests in the future (Xilinx merger deal approval, Intel’s Arc GPU release), the market is wrong in focusing only on the risks… which appears to be the case here.

Even if AMD’s Xilinx merger does not get approved, AMD’s server business, which rests on new EPYC processor releases, is in great shape and is set to grow rapidly beyond 2021. Market conditions in graphics card couldn't be any better. Strong free cash flow prospects make AMD a buy!