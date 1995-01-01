amriphoto/E+ via Getty Images

Let it be known that this article serves as somewhat of a victory lap for recommending Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) in the depths of the COVID-19 selloff last May. At the time, I explained:

“... we remain confident that IRM offers a compelling opportunity for contrarian investors seeking a deep-value, high-yield stock.”

It was yielding 10.5% under severe mispricing thanks to already existent misconceptions:

“The bears believe IRM is a highly leveraged company whose core competency faces strong secular headwinds. They believe that the paper storage business is a thing of the past: a 20th-century business, if you will. Plus, they don't have confidence that the current management team has what it takes to evolve appropriately.”

But we considered:

“… the dividend safe, and also see its fundamentals and current cash flows as strong and reliable. We expect the company to make dividend payments while still reducing its debt load. And investing in its unfolding data center business.”

We’ve Been Bullish on Iron Mountain Stock for a While

Now to be perfectly clear, we recommended buying shares in IRM long before the shutdowns. In fact, we were one of the very first dedicated real estate investment trust ("REIT") analysts to cover it back in 2012:

“IRM has obtained management approval for its conversion into a real estate investment trust. However, the conversion is subject to a thorough review by the U.S. Internal Revenue Service and other necessary approvals. Upon gaining the necessary orders, Iron Mountain would operate as an REIT from January 2014…."

Just like Equinix (EQIX) and CyrusOne (CONE), IRM opted to utilize the REIT structure. It requested a private letter ruling (PLR) from the IRS to classify its steel-racking structures as real estate.

And when that was granted, it began paying out at least 90% of its taxable income as dividends.

The light green area above represents dividends paid to paint a beautiful picture – especially if you’re an income-oriented investor like me.

My first investment in IRM was back in November 2015. And over the last few years, I’ve added to that position significantly. (Though I did recently trim shares for rebalancing purposes).

It’s hard to argue with 34% annual returns since 2015, though I have to give credit where credit is due: The shutdowns created a definite window of opportunity to overweight shares.

As my readers know, I’ve covered IRM in granular (almost microscopic) detail since the beginning. I credit that deep understanding to my subsequent success.

Of course, much has changed over the years. So is it a buy, sell, or hold today?

Answering that requires a closer look at its fundamentals and valuation. So, without further ado, let’s get the party started.

Iron Mountain’s Basic Business Model

Iron Mountain was founded in 1951 by mushroom farmer Herman Knaust. In 1936, he paid $9,000 for a depleted iron ore mine in Hudson Valley, New York, to expand his business.

He named those 100 acres Iron Mountain.

By 1950, the mushroom market had shifted. So he tried out something new that would still make good use of his mine. That’s how his storage business began.

It grew enough that he went on to open a sales office in the Empire State Building. And, by the mid-1980s, Iron Mountain had accumulated all the product lines that make up its current foundation, offering:

Paper records storage and management services

Offsite data protection services

Vital records protection services.

Those services were exclusive to New York and New England until 1988. But then Iron Mountain acquired Bell & Howell Records Management, Inc., which was four times its size.

As a result, Iron Mountain became the industry’s first national service provider, facilitating $100 million in annual revenue in 1995. And in 1996, it became a public company.

Here’s a snapshot of IRM today:

IRM is now a diversified business model that includes storage (63% of revenue) and service (36%). That latter category is one of the reasons we use adjusted funds from operations (AFFO).

As for its storage business, records management represents 73% of revenue.

We’ve never questioned IRM’s decision to develop data management (12%) and data centers (10%). Its core business and very large customer base of 225,000 customers allow for that kind of investment.

Other worthwhile corporate statistics include its:

710 million cubic feet of hard copy records archived

98% customer retention rate

Steady organic revenue growth.

And the boxes it’s entrusted with remain in facilities for 15 years on average.

The Modern-Day Iron Mountain

In Q2-21, Iron Mountain reported total revenue of $1.12 billion, a 14% increase over Q2-20’s $982.2 million. Excluding the impact of foreign currency exchanges, total reported revenues rose 10.2%, driven by a 26.9% uptick in service revenue.

Storage rental revenue, meanwhile, improved by 2.7%. And global data center revenue increased 15.3%, or 13.3% year-over-year, excluding forex impacts.

After executing 12.6 megawatts of new and expansion leasing, IRM raised its full-year data center leasing outlook to above 30 megawatts. Its previous guidance was 25-30 based on the strength of its first-half performance and pipeline.

There were 3.6 megawatts of new leases signed in Q2-21 and a six-megawatt lease with a new logo to the platform signed since in Northern Virginia. IRM recorded 19 megawatts of new and expansion leases in all, January-August.

As CEO Bill Meaney pointed out:

“This is a great launching-off point for the remainder of the year. And we feel confident we will achieve leasing activity above the top end of our original guidance.”

IRM’s strongest markets in terms of new and expansion data center leasing are Phoenix, Singapore, and Northern Virginia. And, as viewed below, it has significant expansion opportunities within its current footprint:

The company sees more expansion opportunities in Europe as well. Take the 27-megawatt facility it will be building in London and its acquisition of a multi-tenant co-location data center in Frankfurt, Germany.

This will increase IRM’s total European potential capacity to more than 88 megawatts. And that’s to say nothing of its joint venture expansion into India.

Catalysts are Proving Out for IRM

As we’ve pointed out before, IRM has two crystal clear catalysts that are resulting in superior price appreciation. I explained back in November 2019:

“On Oct. 31 – Halloween day – Iron Mountain held its Q3-19 earnings results conference call. After the preliminary statements, here's how Meaney began: “… we announced Project Summit, which is a transformation program we are commencing in November that will leave us with a simpler and more dynamic management structure, better supporting our future."

Based on the above price chart, you can see that cost-cutting, fat-trimming effort worked. It’s facilitated a simplified business model with combined records and information operations under one global leader.

Project Summit offers compelling adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) benefits of about $375 million, including:

About $165 million delivered in 2020

About $160 million expected in 2021

About $50 million expected in 2022.

Another catalyst – and one we suggested prior to COVID-19 – is value creation via capital recycling.

I pointed out to the CEO on at least two occasions that its owned real estate could be monetized in the form of sale-leasebacks. Those could result in optimal use of capital to redeploy into data center facilities.

IRM still owns 270 facilities out of the 1,450 it occupies. So there could be additional opportunities ahead since valuations are extremely attractive for industrial assets in highly sought-after markets.

Also, at the end of Q2-21, IRM had approximately $2.1 billion of liquidity. It ended the quarter with net lease-adjusted leverage of 5.3x, slightly better than projections, though down from both 2020 and Q1-21.

This marks its lowest leverage level since 2017.

IRM says it’s committed to long-term leverage of 4.5-5.5x. It expects to end the year within this range, estimating levels similar to Q2-21.

More Financials That Look So Solid for Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain’s growth capital comes from capital recycling as well as debt financing in line with adjusted EBITDA growth. As seen below, the balance sheet remains well-positioned with:

About $2.1 billion of liquidity

About 86% fixed-rate debt

About a 4.6% weighted average interest rate

About a 7.61-year weighted-average maturity.

As seen below, the company’s adjusted EBITDA in Q2-21 was $406 million, exceeding Q1-21 projections. That was because it delivered better-than-expected Project Summit savings and revenues.

Also, AFFO in Q2-21 was $246 million, or $0.85 per share, benefiting from a $23 million tax refund. Adjusting for this, AFFO would have increased 8% year-over-year.

For the full year, IRM expects revenue of $4.415 billion to $4.515 billion. And adjusted EBITDA should be $1.6 billion to $1.635 billion.

At the midpoints, this guidance represents 8% and 10% growth, respectively.

As for AFFO, guidance is for $970 million to $1.05 billion, or $3.33-$3.45 per share. That would be 11% and 10% growth, respectively, at the midpoints.

IRM declared a quarterly dividend of $0.62 per share to be paid in early October. So let’s look at IRM’s recent dividend history:

As illustrated below, the company has maintained a steady history of increasing its dividend.

And its long-term target AFFO payout ratio is in the low to mid-60s.

Here’s a snapshot of the AFFO per share history and 2021 and 2022 estimates:

And as you can see below, it’s driving its payout ratio down closer to its long-term target:

In Conclusion…

Determining IRM’s valuation can be difficult when it has no direct peer. But let’s examine its p/AFFO anyway:

Its current multiple is 13.5x, which is much higher than March 2020’s 7.9x and higher than its 11.2x five-year average. Comparatively speaking:

Prol ogis ( PLD ) – 32.6x

EastGroup ( EGP ) – 29.7x

PS Business ( PSB ) – 22.7x

Digital Realty (DLR) – 24.5x

CyrusOne (CONE) – 19.6x

To be clear, these industrial and data center REITs aren’t perfect peers. One could also argue IRM is similar to self-storage. So…

Public Storage – 28.9x.

Extra Space (EXR) – 30.5x

Meanwhile, here’s their yields:

IRM – 5.6%

PLD – 1.9%

EGP – 2.1%

PSB – 2.7%

DLR – 3.0%

CONE – 2.7%

PSA – 2.6%

EXR – 2.8%

That all makes IRM look cheap… even after its runup:

Today, six analysts forecast IRM to grow by an average of 12% in 2021 and 6% in 2022.

And all this while management is lowering the payout ratio and making the company look more like a data center REIT. That’s why we recently increased our Buy Below and Trim Target.

IRM is now a solid Buy.

