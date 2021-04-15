Marvin Samuel Tolentino Pineda/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Right before the pandemic hit, I laid out my thesis on why Disney (NYSE:DIS) valuation will likely be pressured, even as it remains one of the best storytelling companies. Since then the company's share price significantly underperformed the S&P 500 and management took the decision to scrap its lucrative dividend.

The underperformance was significant, even on a risk-adjusted basis as the company's beta hovered around 1.0 over the same period.

While Disney Parks, Experiences and Products business unit is largely to blame for the lackluster performance during the pandemic, Disney's share price will likely continue to underperform.

Valuation disconnect from fundamentals

My initial thesis was founded on three key points - profitability concerns, peak market share in US Box Office and risks related to the unprecedented 21st Century Fox acquisition. Even though the last two points are still valid, in my current analysis I will focus on what I consider the key risk for Disney's valuation - its profitability going forward.

Over the past 25 years, Disney's adjusted Return on Equity (adjusted for restructuring & impairment charges and other income/expense) has been one of the key drivers of the company's Price-to-Book Ratio and although there appears to be a linear relationship between the two variables over the years, there are outliers.

For example, in fiscal year 2008, 2009 and 2011 Disney's P/B ratio was too low when compared to the company's adjusted ROE on a historical basis. Not surprisingly, these three periods were followed by one of the best years for Disney's share price.

On the contrary, however, the current period's P/B is very high relative to the company's ROE. The only comparable period was the fiscal year 2000, during the dot-com bubble.

Of course, this time around the lockdowns caused an unprecedented drop in Disney's revenue and operating profit from its Parks and Experiences business unit are expected to rebound once things normalize.

Although the full reopening of the global economy is still highly uncertain, the headwinds on Disney's theme parks are slowly dissipating.

However, if we adjust current sales for the fall in revenue of Disney Parks, Experiences and Products by using the topline figure from FY 2019, the Price-to-Sales ratio of DIS is still exceptionally high.

In addition, doing the same for operating margins results in one of the lowest operating profitability figures since the early 2000s.

This leaves huge expectations for the Direct-to-Consumer business, which should more than compensate for Disney's declining legacy businesses both in terms of size and profitability. The early success of Disney+, Hulu and ESPN+ shows that this could potentially happen, however, the expected profitability of a fully scaled DTC model remains highly uncertain.

For example, Netflix (NFLX) is as close as a fully scaled DTC comes today and the company is still less profitable than Disney's legacy business.

Simply observing the graph above, one could easily conclude that Disney could achieve higher margin than Netflix once it fully scales up due to its exceptionally strong content, which is also monetized through other channels. However, consolidation and new entrants in the space make this highly unlikely.

Growing competitive pressures

So far Disney is positioned to be among the leaders in the DTC space with one of the strongest content libraries and a large size that allows it to outspend many of its peers.

Indeed, Disney's Investor Day for 2020 was quite impressive from a content point of view. A sheer amount of new content was announced from Disney, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar and National Geographic.

As expected, Disney is going all-in on content creation to secure a leading position in the DTC space. The exceptionally high content spend is so far paying off as Disney+ recently reached 116m subscribers, which is very impressive given the short amount of time that the platform has been around.

As a result FY 2021 is now expected to be the peak year for operating losses for Disney+, which should reach high profitability in FY 2024.

In addition to scale, Disney is also expected to slowly reduce the amount on content spend to around $14bn to $16bn per annum in FY 2024.

To put our total direct-to-consumer content investment outlook into perspective, we expect that for fiscal 2024, our global direct-to-consumer content expense Disney Investor Day 2020 December 10, 2020 Page 83 on our P&L will be between $14 and $16 billion dollars across Disney+, Hulu and ESPN+. This excludes Hulu Live’s programming costs for networks on its digital MVPD service. Source: Disney Investor Day 2020 Transcript

Although this sounds both impressive and very optimistic, Disney is not going to be the absolute hegemon in content spend it once was. More importantly, new deep pocket competitors and more consolidated legacy peers will put tremendous pressure on future costs.

1) Netflix - the first-mover

Contrary to many skeptics, Netflix (NFLX) continues to ramp up its content library and has the first-mover advantage as far as its brand recognition is concerned.

Source: outsourcingportal.eu

Although Netflix content spend for 2021 is now expected to be around $17bn, the company's rapid expansion shows that barriers to entry in the media space are now much lower than they used to be.

2) Amazon and Apple - deep pocket competitors

In addition to the growing competition from Netflix, Disney also faces fierce pressures from new deep pocket competitors - Amazon (AMZN) and Apple (AAPL). Similarly to Netflix, Amazon is also rapidly expanding its content spend and library.

The total capitalized costs of video, which is primarily released content, and music as of December 31, 2020 and June 30, 2021 were $6.8 billion and $8.6 billion. Total video and music expense was $2.8 billion and $3.1 billion in Q2 2020 and Q2 2021, and $5.2 billion and $6.2 billion for the six months ended June 30, 2020 and 2021. Source: Amazon Q2 2021 10-Q SEC Filing

In addition to its organic growth in the space, Amazon has also announced a mega deal for MGM (Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer), which will give a significant boost to the company's offering. Moreover, Amazon has another competitive advantage in the face of its Prime subscription, which offers bundling with other services. As such Amazon is likely to enjoy significantly lower churn rates.

So far Apple has taken a more conservative approach in the space, although it is clear that media is a strategic area for the company. That is why after years of probing the space, AAPL is now quickly ramping up its Apple TV+ business.

3) Traditional competitors - consolidating

Competition among the traditional media competitors is also intensifying. The recently announced merger deal between Discovery (DISCA) and WarnerMedia (currently owned by AT&T), creates a new formidable player.

On one hand, Discovery's non-scripted content is characterized with very low churn rates, while the company also has extensive global reach of loyal subscribers. On the other, WarnerMedia has one of the strongest blockbuster studios and an extensive content library that will benefit heavily from Discovery's global exposure.

The combined entity will spend $20bn on content which makes it one of the front-runners in the DTC space.

Last but not least, Comcast (CMCSA) owned NBCUniversal Media remains a formidable player, even though it seems to be on a back foot as far as streaming is concerned. The studio continues to spend heavily on content, while also seeking more international partners.

Having said all that, the $16bn budget of Disney for FY 2024 does not seem impressive at all, but rather conservative should competitors retain their current level of investment.

Rising competitive pressures do not necessarily mean a lower market share for Disney going forward as the company has one of the best intellectual properties there is and also excels at monetizing it. However, all these industry developments increase the overall risk for Disney's market share going forward and more importantly put a significant pressure on costs. Production costs in the industry are already skyrocketing and given the increased overall investments within the sector are unlikely to cool-off anytime soon.

So why the all-time high valuation?

In the face of lower profitability prospects and rising completive pressures, it remains doubtful whether Disney's current high valuation is sustainable over the long run.

At present, the sentiment on Wall Street is as bullish as it could possibly get, with the number of bullish analysts at the highest level over the past 5-year period.

All the optimism around Disney has also made the company the second-largest holding of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM).

As I recently showed in an article on Nvidia (NVDA), the momentum trade is highly sensitive to changes in interest rates or more specifically long-term bond yields. In the graph below we have the ratio of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF to iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE) versus the inverted yield to maturity on the U.S. 10-year government bonds.

What this shows is that Disney's valuation is also heavily exposed to the attractiveness of the momentum trade, which has been very attractive in recent years due to the falling level of interest rates. However, this also creates significant risk for Disney's share price, which could be hit hard in an event of rising bond yields.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, there are many moving parts within Disney's business and valuation. On one hand, the uncertainty around the full reopening of the theme parks puts a big question mark on a significant proportion of the company's business. At the same time, Disney fights fiercely within the streaming space with more consolidated peers and a number of new deep pocket entrants. While the DTC space is without a doubt the future of media consumption, the level of future profitability remains highly speculative. In that regard, it could as well mean a less profitable future not only for Disney but for every media company.

Having said that, Disney now trades at peak levels, even if we adjust for the closed theme parks. The share price is also highly sensitive to the overall attractiveness of the momentum trade. In my view, this makes the risk-reward profile of DIS unattractive, even if the company continues to execute on its current strategy.