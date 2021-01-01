posteriori/E+ via Getty Images

Storage Outlook

For the week ending 9/17, we currently have an injection of +65 Bcf. EOS has been revised up to 3.52 Tcf as fundamentals have recently loosened.

On a supply/demand basis, we are seeing a surplus of +1.71 Bcf/d. A combination of weaker power burn demand and a bearish weather outlook is pushing the balance to a surplus. Gulf of Mexico production has also recently recovered further aiding the surplus.

Natural gas storage is still expected to enter this winter well below the 5-year average of ~3.737 Tcf.

Weather Outlook

Source: HFIRweather.com

Weather models are currently projecting peak demand over the next 10-days. The current trend for the beginning of October is for warmer than normal weather to continue. As we enter October, this is bearish as warmer than normal weather delays the start of early heating demand.

As you can see, the key demand regions from central to Northeast US are expected to be warmer than normal.

The 15-day trend also shows no sign of it going away.

As we enter October, weather models will become more and more important in the grand scheme of things. Given that the natural gas market is already pricing in the possibility of a colder than normal winter, any disappointments could result in a further correction in price.

Fundamentals

Natural gas market fundamentals have further loosened since last week. Power burn demand is weak despite elevated CDDs. High prices are a cause of this as additional gas-to-coal switching has taken place.

LNG gas exports were also recently impacted by the storm in the Gulf, but are starting to recover now. Industrial demand is also recovering as well.

Total gas demand is currently right in line with the seasonal level. Disappointing power burn demand has been a key reason for the slightly lower demand despite LNG exports being higher y-o-y.

On the production front, only ~0.3 Bcf/d of gas production is offline from GOM now. Lower 48 production would average ~93 Bcf/d accounting for the full recovery in GOM. While production has recovered, it is encouraging to see total volumes being flat since May. This is a sign that producers are being disciplined into year-end.

All in all, natural gas fundamentals have weakened recently due to elevated prices and bearish projected weather demand. We are now seeing EOS increase to 3.52 Tcf by November. All eyes will be on weather forecasts going forward as an early start to heating demand could send prices rocketing higher again.