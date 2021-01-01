Vertigo3d/iStock via Getty Images

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) is a strong bet on the developing crypto ecosystem and has less risk than any individual digital currency. Coinbase allows for a diversified approach to invest in the entire crypto economy at a very low valuation!

Why Coinbase is a long-term buy

With prices for digital currencies rebounding in the last two months and volatility remaining high, Coinbase is poised to report a massive jump in monthly active users, transaction revenues, and profits for the third quarter. Market volatility, which has been driving record results for the cryptocurrency trading platform this year, provides a boost to trading revenues and crypto markets are likely going to remain volatile for the foreseeable future. This market volatility has led Coinbase to post record results for the last quarter. In Q2’21, Coinbase benefited from growing interest in DeFi and digital currencies and grew its user base to 8.8M. This showed an improvement of 44% quarter over quarter and 487% year over year. Coinbase’s Q2’21 trading volume soared seventeen-fold to $462B amid a surge in crypto trading.

(Source: Coinbase)

Retail investors are Coinbase’s biggest client group, although institutional investors are catching up fast and have started to adopt cryptocurrencies at equally impressive rates. In Q2’21, retail investors had $88B in digital assets on Coinbase’s platform while institutional investors had $92B worth of cryptocurrencies sitting in Coinbase’s ecosystem. And this makes it interesting: Coinbase generated $1.83B out of $1.93B in total transaction revenues in the second quarter exclusively from its retail investor base. This calculates to a transaction revenue share of 95% for retail investors. Institutional investors generated just 102.4M in revenues… or 5% of total transaction revenues. The share of transaction revenues generated from institutional customers has remained stable for both customer segments over the last year.

Transaction Revenues (%) Q2'20 Q3'20 Q4'20 Q1'21 Q2'21 Retail 95.3% 95.2% 94.8% 94.5% 94.7% Institutional 4.7% 4.8% 5.2% 5.5% 5.3% Total 100.0% 100.0% 100.0% 100.0% 100.0%

(Source: Author)

What this means is that retail investors, while accounting for just half of cryptocurrency assets on the Coinbase platform, generate the majority of transaction revenues. In the second quarter, institutionally-held crypto assets on Coinbase showed an 8.4-fold increase over the year-earlier period while retail investor crypto assets grew 5.9-fold. The implication is that institutional investors are predominantly responsible for Coinbase’s asset growth while retail investors drive the platform’s transaction business. The biggest catalyst for growth in this segment is for Coinbase to launch new products and add new trading pairs to its platform. Last week, Coinbase added SHIBA INU (SHIB-USD), a Dogecoin (DOGE-USD) rival, and an altcoin named Horizon to its platform which allows users to send, receive, convert, store and trade these new cryptocurrencies just like Bitcoin (BTC-USD) or Ethereum (ETH-USD). Coinbase is also accelerating the process of bringing new cryptocurrencies to the platform in a bid to make the platform more appealing to customers.

Besides transaction revenues, Coinbase offers subscription and other services including custodial and blockchain services which could develop into a new growth segment going forward. As blockchain becomes more popular, Coinbase can offer blockchain analytics services to clients even if they don’t hold any cryptocurrency assets themselves. To this end, Coinbase recently sold a cryptocurrency blockchain analytics license to the U.S. Department of Homeland Security for $1.4M. While subscription, licensing and other services generated just $102.6M in revenues in the second quarter, the segment has potential for massive growth as the crypto economy matures. Blockchain-related revenues, which are part of Coinbase non-transaction business, grew 14.4-fold year over year to $39.0M.

(Source: Coinbase)

In other major news, Coinbase said in August that it will invest $500M of its own money into cryptocurrencies, which means the platform will no longer just be a service provider and broker that facilitates trades, but an active investor in the market for digital currencies. The platform also said that it will invest 10% or more of its future profits into crypto assets, a percentage the firm expects to increase as the crypto economy develops. This constitutes a profound shift in platform strategy and it could make Coinbase’s profits more volatile short-term as a larger share of profits will be subject to crypto market prices.

Risks With Coinbase

Coinbase operates in a gray zone when it comes to digital currencies. While adoption has been rising rapidly in the last five years, including institutional adoption, authorities are hardly a fan of a developing parallel financial system that escapes regulation and oversight. For that reason, China has cracked down on cryptocurrencies with the result that digital asset prices decreased in the second quarter and that miners left the country. While I view an outright ban of cryptocurrencies as unlikely, stricter regulation and oversight could reduce interest/investments in digital currencies and limit Coinbase's commercial potential. Cyberattacks and related PR damage are further risks that need to be considered because they diminish trust in Coinbase’s brand.

Coinbase’s growth is discounted

Coinbase is a strong bet on the developing crypto economy and the firm’s growth is cheap. With cryptocurrency values recovering from July to the first week of September, Coinbase will likely surpass record results for the second quarter and report strong active monthly user and transaction revenue growth for the third quarter. Because of strong market conditions in Q3’21, I estimate that Coinbase could generate up to $20 in EPS in FY 2021, implying a P/E ratio (11.8) that is materially lower than the one calculated based on estimates (18.6). Coinbase had EPS of $9.60 (on a diluted basis) in the first six months of FY 2021. I increase my FY 2021 EPS estimate from $17-$18 to $20 because of the rebound in cryptocurrency values in the third quarter. Coinbase could revalue 50% higher and the platform's profit growth would still be undervalued (P/E ratio of 17.7). FY 2021 EPS estimates should also rise after Coinbase's third-quarter earnings card.

Data by YCharts

Final thoughts

By investing in Coinbase, one can essentially gain exposure to the growth of the entire crypto ecosystem without having to buy a single digital currency. That Coinbase also plans to become an active investor in cryptos could pay off big time, if digital currencies can reach new highs. If cryptocurrencies gain momentum again, shares of Coinbase could soar!