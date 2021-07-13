Spencer Platt/Getty Images News

The ongoing Chinese crackdown process is a great and rare opportunity to study the risks of ‘hostile’ takeovers (privatization) in an unstable market. The fact that a buy-out bid will never be equal to the real value of a business, means that minority shareholders (retail investors included) will one way or another lose money – either in the form of an actual cash loss or a reduced return on investment.

We’ll start with an example of such a hostile privatization that has already happened. Then we will extract the lessons learned from it and apply them to other Chinese companies that might have the same fate.

Money never sleeps, China edition

The case of Sina Corp. is of particular interest, because it can educate us on how bad things can play out for retail investors, when a public company decides to turn private.

Let me start by noting that Charles Chao, the CEO of Sina Corp., is a man to be admired. He joined the company many years ago (as an employee) and moved up the executive ladder, right to the top. He is the reason Sina Corp. achieved an IPO in the US, against all odds at the time. And he is the man behind Weibo’s inception and IPO (in the US again). Both companies, at some point, managed to surpass $20 billion in value – not to mention that Weibo has over 500 million MAU (monthly active users) alone.

It should come as no surprise then that he managed to buy out the mother company, Sina Corp., at a steep discount. You see Mr. Chao knew the difference between share-based ownership and voting power ownership. Many times when we read the news, outlets make statements such as “Zuckerberg owns only about 14% now, down from about 28%!” But… well, he owns a lot of Class B shares and each such share has the equivalent voting power of 10 ordinary shares (1 Class B = 10 ordinary/Class A, in voting power terms). So Mark Zuckerberg (together with some of his compadres) owns Facebook (FB), in voting power terms – by as much as 70%.

Charles Chao got the same deal. He only owned 12.4% of shares (via his company New Wave), but had ownership equal to 56.8%, in terms of voting power (table below).

And that allowed him to buy out Sina Corp. at the low price of $43.30/share, which significantly undervalued the company’s real value and has turned this privatization into a legal battle with ex-minority-shareholders.

There were a lot of investors and successful seeking alpha contributors, who proposed that it made greater financial sense to own Sina Corp. shares than Weibo shares (value wise). And at the time they were right. Sina Corp. was significantly undervalued when Chao made his first bid. And this buy-out would have never happened (at least not at $43/share) if Chao wasn’t the CEO and owner (voting power based) – my humble opinion.

As an extra note here, I should tell you what facilitated the deterioration of Sina’s stock price: (a) Weibo shares came crashing down (US-China tensions, crackdown start), (b) Sina had a lot of legal cases against it (ex. Blizzard sued Sina’s game division) and (c) low trading volume was a constant.

Now, the low trading volume meant low liquidity, which kept larger secondary market investors out. Lower liquidity meant higher spreads and a hard time finding sellers and later buyers. So a big risk for major players. Sudden stock price crashed might have also spooked institutional investors that already owned Sina Corp. shares and which most likely had positions in other Chinese stocks as well. And when the potential of a margin call draws near… “sell, sell, sell, we need a cash influx. Let’s accept Chao’s deal”.

Charles Chao wasted no time. In fact, his initial bid was $41/share! And now, he’s after Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) too. We’ll get to that later.

Understanding the hostile privatization

If you are a retail investor, it’s always a good idea to further invest in yourself (education). We’ll use the above case study to extract valuable lessons in relation to corporate buy-outs and the risks they pose to you.

Purpose: The reason why majority shareholders push for a public company to go private, is to “refurbish” it and then, at a later date, re-introduce it back into the public market. Obviously, the gain here is to achieve an IPO price that is higher than the buy-out price – hence making a handsome profit. We could compare it (partially) to when a public company tries to “fix its image”, by changing the logo or swapping major executives.

Risks for minority shareholders: When a company receives a bid to go private, as a retail investor you face the risk of losing actual money or forgo a percentage of you potential profits. Now the latter creates an interesting situation:

Often times retail investors are quick to making statements like “I made an extra 30% premium on my investment thanks to the buy-out”. And while this might be true and no cash was lost, this exact misinterpretation is what Wall Street preys on. Because it’s not whether or not you made some cash, but how much cash you should normally get – that’s yours. If you get half that, even though still a profit, you still lost money.

It’s like buying an antique for $100 and selling it to Joe of Wall Street for $200, even though its real value was $400. You see you stored it and waited for the value to appreciate. But Joe knew better and ripped you off. So in reality you are happy with the $100 profit, when you lost another $200.

What to look for to be safe(r): To protect yourself from a cash or a profit loss, one must understand what makes a ‘hostile’ privatization possible: (a) Few entities owning majority voting rights and (b) a major value gap is evident (i.e. a lower market cap then the real value of a company). An extra point here could be (c) the company being cash flow positive. The latter means that the buy-out party will have an easier time securing a loan to pay for the privatization – banks don’t care about the market value, but look for enough assets (in real value terms) or cash flows to pay for the loan.

The crackdown on Alibaba and Tencent can spur takeovers

Now let’s discuss a couple of Chinese companies that meet all or some of the above requirements, which make a ‘hostile’ privatization more likely. We start with Weibo (WB), a subsidiary of Sina Corp. that is also linked to Alibaba (BABA) (and the crackdown):

Majority voting power: Charles Chao, the current owner of Sina Corp., is also the Chairman of Weibo. And through Sina Corp.’s stake in Weibo, he has majority voting power over the company.

Market Value: Weibo’s stock price has collapsed and as a result so has its market cap/value. This covers yet another requirement that can turn Weibo into an ideal hostile takeover ‘victim’.

Cash Flows: Weibo is cash flow positive and is generating around $700 million, net of capital expenditures, from roughly $2 billion of revenues. These numbers, along with cash reserves and a low debt ratio, are astonishing and enough for Sina Corp. to have easy access to a loan.

Alibaba’s stake: The fact that Alibaba owns a grand piece of the company, makes a buy-out so much more likely, since the Chinese government has ordered Alibaba to load off its media-related subsidiaries (ex. South China Morning Post). And Weibo is a business that can have an effect on public opinion, so it will be off-loaded. Who’s going to buy that stake? Sina Corp. or a Chinese government entity?

Real Value (rough estimation): Now we already noted that Weibo is generating $700 million of net cash per annum (yearly). It also has roughly $3 billion in cash & cash equivalents (reserves), $2.5 billion of debt, a gross profit margin above 80% (!) and is not diluting its shares. With a current market cap of about $12 billion and a user base of 246m DAUs (daily active users, Q2/21) and 566m MAUs (monthly active users), this company is a beast – excluding the 10-year industry growth projections which are not taken into account.

In the US, such a company would be valued around $25-30 billion (a very rough estimation). And according to Reuters, Charles Chao was in talks to buy out the company at $20 billion ($90-100/share). Mr. Chao has rejected this report and stated that he is not planning a hostile takeover. Personally I believe (speculation) that he was indeed planning to take Weibo private but at a lower price. And the Reuters report conveniently (for minority investors) came out to make sure he was unable to repeat a steep buy-out bid, similar to that of Sina Corp. The privatization of Weibo might still happen though.

There are also two more interesting Chinese companies that are ‘eligible’ for turning private: Huya (HUYA) and its competitor DouYu (DOYU), both affiliated with Tencent (OTCPK:TCEHY) and therefore affected by the crackdown.

Based on voting rights, HUYA is owned by JOYY (YY) (43%) and Tencent (50.1%). Again, all the privatization requirements are met: (a) Few parties own the company, (b) the market value has been deteriorating heavily and (c) it is cash flow positive. The fact that Tencent will be forced to unload its shares in both Huya and DouYu, further increases the possibility of a hostile takeover. In fact, JOYY has received a bid to turn private itself [end note #1], which would make the JOYY-Huya relationship similar to that of Sina and Weibo.

The exact same situation holds for DouYu, which is owned 17% by a high ranking executive and 37% by Tencent (via its Nectarine subsidiary, 2020 annual report). The case of DouYu is increasingly “weird”, because its current market value is below revenues and equal to its cash reserves… Privatizing this company is a piece of cake. It has almost half of Huya’s gross profit margin though (12% vs 20%) and has not always been cash flow positive.

A final note

After reading this article, you should be able to spot stocks that run the risk of being privatized. But let me point out that being eligible for a buy-out, does not mean it will necessarily happen.

On a separate note, the Chinese government was right to intervene in the case of the Huya-DouYu merger, under the wing of Tencent. But when separated from Tencent, these two companies should still merge. DouYu will not be able to compete and even Huya will have a hard time dealing with Bilibili’s size, not to mention Tencent [end note #2]. Both these companies are much bigger, have much more cash, greater gross profit margins and easier access to capital markets (Bilibili even raised cash recently). If Huya and DouYu were to collapse, ‘healthy competition’ would again be at risk. Just something for the Chinese authorities to consider. And yes I own some Huya stock & call options. Maybe I'll get lucky, maybe not.

End notes:

[1] Mr. Li (JOYY's chairman) and Mr. Lei (XIAOMI's CEO) owned 23.2% and 7.8% of JOYY, respectively, the company's 2020 annual report shows. Li has 76% voting power though.

[2] Tencent owns 100% of Riot Games (League of Legends), and has yearly deals with both Huya (China) and Bilibili (Global). An awkward setup that will eventually cause Huya a headache in the longer run, since both Tencent and Bilibili are set to compete with Huya directly.