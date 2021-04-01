JHVEPhoto/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

While Alimentation Couche-Tard's (OTCPK:ANCUF) US gasoline margins are continuing to outperform the industry and driving more earnings beats, I remain pessimistic on the outlook. In particular, the trends driving the US gasoline margin uptrend are not structural and are abnormally elevated to compensate for lower fuel volumes. As a result, I think margins are likely to decrease from current levels as volumes normalize in the upcoming quarters.

Furthermore, several headwinds could weigh on the earnings growth trajectory, from commodity cost inflation, labor challenges, supply chain issues, and the Delta variant resurgence. With the shares still up considerably since the pandemic at c. 9x EV/EBITDA (at the upper end of its peer group comprising Murphy USA (MUSA) and Empire (OTCPK:EMLAF)), I would await a better entry point.

Strong Merchandise Sales Performance Amid COVID-19 Tailwinds

On the merchandise side, Couche-Tard's same-store sales have been less than stellar, decreasing 0.2% and 9.6% in the US and Canada, respectively, despite the 5.9% increase in Europe. On the other hand, growth in fresh food remains positive, which is impressive considering the company was facing robust Y/Y comparables due to the COVID-19-related strength last year. And while headline merchandise gross margins did decline c. 10 bps in the US Y/Y, adjusted for the acceleration of deferred credits last year, margins would have been up c. 80 bps.

In Canada, merchandise gross margins also increased 120 bps due to a more favorable product mix, but this was offset by lower merchandise gross margins in Europe (down c. 220 bps) due to the addition of the lower margin Circle K business.

Source: Alimentation Couche-Tard FQ1 '22 Earnings Release

To get a better gauge of the underlying Couche-Tard performance, I think it is important to compare merchandise same-store sales relative to levels two years ago (i.e., removing any COVID-19 related noise). On a two-year CAGR basis, for instance, merchandise same-store sales growth stood at c. 4% in the US, c. 4% in Canada, and c. 5% in Europe.

While this suggests that Couche-Tard's multiple organic growth initiatives are paying off at first glance, I would note that some remaining pandemic purchasing patterns could still have boosted the headline numbers, such as the ongoing channel shift from mass to convenience-store and the shift to larger pack sizes. As such, it remains challenging to gauge the direct contribution from the ongoing organic growth initiatives and determine their success at this juncture.

Fuel to Lead Normalizing Y/Y Comps

Meanwhile, the fuel side has been a key source of outperformance, with same-site volumes continuing to normalize from pandemic-related restrictions last year. As of its latest quarter, comparable sales were up 11.8%, 6.3%, and 10.4% Y/Y in the US, Europe, and Canada, respectively. Fuel margins also remain well above historical averages, and perhaps more importantly, above management's most recent commentary of "sustainable" US fuel gross margins in the 28-30 cent per gallon range. To recap, US fuel margins were 36.8 cents per gallon, with Europe fuel gross margin at 10.3 cents per liter and Canada fuel margin at 10.9 cents per liter.

Source: Alimentation Couche-Tard FQ1 '22 Earnings Release

While the strong fuel trend is positive at first glance, I continue to believe US gasoline margins are abnormally elevated to compensate for lower fuel volumes. As a result, margins will likely decrease from current levels as volumes normalize to historical levels in the upcoming quarters, especially in the US region. This presents difficult comps Y/Y and hence, absent a material acquisition, I see a challenging near-term outlook for Couche-Tard's fuel business.

Confluence of Headwinds Warrant a Cautious Outlook

Notably, Couche-Tard has provided a cautious near-term outlook in light of both the acceleration of the Delta variant and ongoing inflationary pressures. Per management, while traffic trends have been improving throughout Canada and Europe, the US remains impacted by the acceleration of the Delta COVID variant. In turn, this will likely further delay the recovery in fuel volumes, as mobility remains limited. And while foodservice growth remained positive, along with alcohol and tobacco, as consumers continue to buy in larger basket sizes to compensate for visiting stores less frequently, this is unlikely to be a structural phenomenon post-COVID-19.

Meanwhile, labor shortages at suppliers (especially direct-store-distribution vendors) remain top of mind, resulting in delays and unfilled shelves, with elevated out-of-stocks positions set to negatively impact merchandise same-store sales growth ahead. Furthermore, the ongoing labor shortages in the US, coupled with inflationary pressures related to commodity price increases and secular wage growth (note associate wages are up c. 20% since fiscal 2015), are likely to challenge the near-term margin outlook as the company works through the ongoing headwinds. And having hired nearly 20k employees this spring, implemented retention bonuses, minimum wage increases, and improved training, operating costs have structurally increased, weighing on longer-term margins as well.

Source: Alimentation Couche-Tard Investor Presentation Slides

Final Take

On balance, Couche-Tard looks set to face challenging Y/Y comparables over the next few quarters, as fuel margins remain on track to normalize lower following record levels during the summer and fall months last year. While the company should benefit from an increase in fuel volumes sold in the meantime, this will likely not be enough to fully offset the Y/Y decline in fuel margins, weighing on the EPS growth trajectory. Coupled with the inflationary pressures from labor and commodity trends, I am cautious about the near-term outlook.

Over the medium to longer term, I believe a discount is warranted on Couche-Tard's valuation as well to reflect the potential threat from electric vehicle penetration and the resulting impact on traffic at stores. And with the shares up considerably since the pandemic, I would await a more meaningful pullback before considering the position.