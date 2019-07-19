marchmeena29/iStock via Getty Images

Article Thesis

Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A)(RDS.B) has decided to sell its Permian Basin assets to ConocoPhillips (COP), bagging $9.5 billion. This will allow the company to deliver, to return additional cash to shareholders, while at the same time, the exit does not really hurt its longer-term outlook that is centered around other business areas. Overall, it looks like the price of the asset sale was reasonable and this move could make sense for both sides - Royal Dutch Shell and ConocoPhillips.

Asset Sale Overview And Strategic Rationale

Royal Dutch Shell owns, like most major energy companies, acreage in the Permian Basin that it has acquired during times when the region was booming. These assets will now be sold to ConocoPhillips for $9.5 billion in cash.

The two companies said that the transaction will close in Q4 2021, thus this deal will start to have a positive impact on ConocoPhillips' production volumes in the very near term, while Shell will see a cash influx occurring before the end of the current year.

The assets in question comprise around 225,000 net acres, currently producing around 175k BOE per day. This amounts to roughly 6% of Shell's pre-crisis production levels of around 2.7m BOE/d. If all of Shell's assets were valued similarly, this would mean that Shell's upstream business would hold a value of $150 billion, which is pretty close to the current market capitalization. New energy assets, chemicals assets, downstream assets, the trading arm, etc. hold additional value, although Shell does, on the other hand, also have long-term debt that offsets that value partially. Still, I believe that one can argue that the price paid by ConocoPhillips for these assets could be an indication that Shell's sum-of-the-parts value is higher than what the current share price indicates.

The fact that Royal Dutch Shell will record an after-tax gain in the $2.5 billion range also indicates that current book value may be too low relative to the actual worth of Shell's upstream assets -- since Shell trades below book today (0.95x book value per YCharts), that would be another indication that Shell trades below fair value right now.

When it comes to the reasoning for the asset sale, Shell's Upstream Director explains (highlight by author):

After reviewing multiple strategies and portfolio options for our Permian assets, this transaction with ConocoPhillips emerged as a very compelling value proposition. This decision once again reflects our focus on value over volumes as well as disciplined stewardship of capital. This transaction, made possible by the Permian team’s outstanding operational performance, provides excellent value to our shareholders through accelerating cash delivery and additional distributions."

Management highlights that Shell's ultimate goal is not growth at all cost, but instead, the maximizing of shareholder value. We do believe that this is a great approach to stewardship of capital, as shareholders do not necessarily benefit from a "growth for the sake of growth" mindset or empire-building. Instead, creating value by purchasing and selling assets at the right time is what all management teams should strive for. In this case, Shell has stated that $7 billion of the cash proceeds it will receive through this transaction will be returned to shareholders via dividends or buybacks, which should ease investors' fears that the money will be blown on some value-destructive project.

We believe that it is likely that the majority, or possibly all of that shareholder return will be paid out in the form of buybacks, due to two reasons. First, the dividend has just been raised, and another dividend increase so shortly after the previous one seems unlikely. Firing off another huge dividend increase would also mean that Shell would have to lift its dividend payout ratio for future years, or risk a possible dividend reduction in the future.

Buybacks seem like the more appropriate use of this one-time cash proceeds, and buybacks would also allow Shell to keep the production/share relatively in line with where it was before the transaction. On top of that, Shell trades at a rather inexpensive valuation right now, with its share price resting below book value, and with the forward earnings multiple standing at just 8.

The company's CFO Jessica Uhl has made the following statement in the Q2 2020 earnings call (highlight by author):

As things recover, at this moment in time, we think the progressive dividend is the right way to go. Of course, we can top that up with share buybacks, and I would expect that would be a feature as we have excess cash in terms of the nature of shareholder distributions going forward.

This, to us, indicates that Shell is more likely to use one-time cash proceeds such as the one from this asset sale for buybacks, while dividends will be paid from the cash flows that the company regularly generates from its operations. Management's comments would thus align with the reasoning laid out above why using the majority or all of those $7 billion for buybacks would make sense.

At current prices, Shell would be able to buy back roughly 5% of its shares with said cash, which should have a meaningful impact on per-share metrics going forward, and which will save the company close to $400 million annually in regular dividend payments. One could thus argue that using cash proceeds from this transaction for buybacks will make the dividend more reliable in the future, as total dividend obligations will shrink, all else equal.

Looking at the other side of the transaction, it seems like ConocoPhillips also got a solid deal. The company already has a pretty solid balance sheet and generates strong free cash flows ($2.8 billion during Q2 alone), thus paying for this transaction will not be a major problem. On top of that, ConocoPhillips already holds 750,000 net acres in the Permian Basin and will be able to grow its asset footprint further, possibly being able to capture some synergies along the way.

On top of that, as COP is based in the US, where courts seem to be more in favor of producing oil, regulatory risks for COP will be lower than for RDS. The transaction thus looks like a win-win, as it will allow COP to expand its footprint in one of its core areas, while RDS is able to monetize a non-core asset, which will allow for better shareholder return and which should satisfy Dutch courts.

Shell: Transitioning Energy Giant Trading At A Discount

Shell's long-term goal is to become CO 2 neutral, but it will be a long way to get there. Asset sales of non-core assets such as the ones sold to COP help RDS in achieving that goal, but the company believes that its oil and gas portfolio will remain an important part of its business for many years to come. The company has indicated that oil production will decline by around 1-2% a year going forward, which means that O&G will become less important over time, but claiming that Shell is phasing out hydrocarbons quickly is far from accurate. Instead, this will be a rather slow process that will change the company over the coming decades, not over the coming quarters.

Trading at an 8x earnings multiple, which equates to an earnings yield of 12.5%, Shell is one of the least expensive diversified oil players, and trades at a clear discount to Exxon Mobil (XOM) and Chevron (CVX), for example:

Data by YCharts

The earnings multiple indicates an upside potential of more than 50% relative to US-based peers, while the book value multiple also indicates upside potential that is easily in the double-digits.

Shell's dividend yield is a little lower than that of Exxon Mobil and Chevron, but its dividend coverage, on the other hand, is way stronger:

Data by YCharts

Shell's dividend payout ratio is just one-fourth of the payout ratios of its US-based peers, which means that Shell's dividend is way safer at current levels, while Shell also has way more potential to lift its dividend in the foreseeable future. Exxon Mobil and Chevron, on the other hand, will likely not offer sizeable dividend increases due to their already pretty high cash dividend payout ratios.

Takeaway

One can disagree with Shell's strategic approach and go for other investments in this space, such as the US-based supermajors which seem to be more focused on oil and gas, or for a renewables pure play, but I personally believe that Shell's approach is sensible. When we do further consider that Shell trades at a pretty inexpensive valuation, that it generates strong earnings and massive cash flows, and that it seems to have a strong approach to focusing on shareholder value, then Shell, overall, looks like a pretty solid investment.

I believe that the asset sale to ConocoPhillips makes sense for both companies, and would be happy to see Shell announce additional buybacks in the near term, on top of the cash returns out of its regular cash flow. At current valuations, I do believe that Shell has merit for income investors and for those that seek total returns in the coming years.