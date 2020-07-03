A_Melnyk/iStock via Getty Images

High Tide (NASDAQ:HITI) (TSXV:HITI) (FWB:2LYA) is a Canadian cannabis retailer which operates 95 retail outlets, 6 e-commerce sites, and a consumption accessories wholesale company. High Tide was recently listed on the NASDAQ last June and trades on the Canadian and German exchanges. The company is experiencing rapid expansion as it builds new stores in Canada and acquires CBD e-commerce sites with US presence. For Q3-2021, the company reported revenue growth of 99% compared to last year’s quarter. The company claims that the market conditions for Canadian cannabis retailers are more attractive than those for Canadian LPs.

Because their stock has only recently been listed on the NASDAQ, its price performance history is uncertain. The stock is currently on a downtrend. The company’s EV/Revenue valuation is low at 2x with a Price to Book Ratio of 3.3. The company is undervalued and should be considered. There will be more rapid growth over the next year, as the company continues its business strategy. For now, I rate the stock as a neutral buy and encourage investors to watch the company’s developments. If the revenue increase continues and the company lifts itself out of the net loss category, then more certain buy-signals will emerge. If the stock price begins an uptrend, then one may consider a long hold position. Their business strategy promises long-term growth.

For Q3-2021, High Tide reported a 99% increase in revenues from last year’s quarter

According to the management's discussion, the company’s revenue increased 99% compared to the same quarter last year and 18% compared to Q2-2021. Gross profit increased 75% compared to the previous year’s quarter. Here is a chart of the company’s past financial performance.

In Millions of USD Q3 Jul 2021 Q2 Apr 2021 Q1 Jan 2021 Q4 Oct 2020 Q3 Jul 2020 Total Revenues 38.2 33.1 29.9 20.1 18 Cost Of Revenues 25.2 21 18.4 13.1 10.9 Gross Profit 13 12 11.5 7 7.1 Total Operating Expenses 18.5 15.5 12.9 6.5 5.8 Operating Income (5.5) (3.5) (1.4) 0.6 1.3 Net Income (1.4) (10.0) (13.2) (1.3) 2.9 Total Cash & ST Investments 22.3 24.8 13.6 5.7 5.6 Total Receivables 5.7 5.1 3.8 2.2 3.2 Total Current Assets 44.2 45.8 28.5 14.5 15.9 Total Assets 187.7 162.8 130.2 52.4 56.6 Accounts Payable 10.5 10.1 7.1 4.8 5.9 Total Current Liabilities 27.3 35 36.7 20.6 24.4 Total Liabilities 70 76.1 88.2 43.6 46.5 Price 6.72 6.56 8.06 5.98 1.88 1.66 Total Enterprise Value (mm) 487.25 448.04 516.57 270.54 81.86 76.63 Market Cap (mm) 458.90 419.80 445.65 229.18 40.50 34.28

*Financial data found on Seeking Alpha

**Valuations from www.TIKR.com

Revenue boosts came from the recent acquisitions of META Growth, Smoke Cartel, Fab Nutritional, DHC Supply. Over the quarter, the company opened seven new stores and, since the report, two additional stores. Between December 2020 and September 2021, the company grew from 67 stores to 93 stores. The company expects to operate 110 stores by the end of 2021 as they expand into British Columbia.

Sales in Canada make up $29.9M of the revenue while CBD products and consumption accessories sales in the US make up $7.5M. The company made additional income from international sales and from corporate activities. The company’s revenue has increased every quarter for the last eight reports. They have increased their presence in the US CBD market and US consumption accessories market. Their trailing twelve-month revenue has more than doubled. The estimated Q4-2021 revenue is $41.17M.

The company operates at a net loss of $1.4M. Operating expenses increased by 203% compared to last year’s quarter. Operating expenses were higher due to the company’s growth in the retail segment through new store openings and acquisitions as well as expenses around the public listing on NASDAQ. Net loss has decreased significantly over the last two quarters.

The company has maintained an increasing gross profit from sales from quarter to quarter. It remains to be seen when their gross profit will outpace their operating expenses. The company has plenty of cash and assets to continue rapid expansion. They raised gross proceeds of $18.1M from equity financing over the quarter.

High Tide promises increasing revenues from expanding operations in Canadian and US markets

The company is the largest cannabis retailer in Canada based on revenue. The retail segment consists of their Canna Cabana retail shops as well as NewLeaf Cannabis and Meta Cannabis shops. They have e-commerce sites for consumption accessories, including Grasscity, Smoke Cartel, Daily High Club, and DankStop. In addition, they have CBD product e-commerce sites, including CBD City and FAB CBD. Under Valiant Distribution and Famous Brandz, the company manufactures proprietary branded consumption accessories and sells them wholesale online.

High Tide has introduced some new strategies for its retail outlets. The company announced a new store concept called Cannabis Chop Club where cannabis products are offered at wholesale prices to the public. The new stores will be smaller in size and strategically placed to capture certain clientele. The company has made a white label agreement with Heritage Cannabis (OTCQX:HERTF) and Loosh Brands to manufacture cannabis shatter and THC gummies for their Canna Cabana cannabis shops. Canna Cabana has increased its sales using a membership program which currently has 221K members who receive discounts on cannabis products and consumption accessories.

High Tide’s e-commerce segment breaks down into the following businesses with details found in their current investor presentation:

Grasscity was founded in 2000 and acquired by High Tide in 2018. The e-commerce site sells cannabis consumption accessories and CBD products. The company processed 24,631 orders during Q3-2021. They had 26 million site visits during 2020.

Smoke Cartel was founded in 2013 and acquired by High Tide in March 2021. The company sells consumption accessories, CBD products, and subscription boxes. During Q3-2021, they processed 39,076 orders. The company carries over 15k SKUs and does not hold any inventory itself. They had 43 million visits in 2020.

FAB CBD was founded in 2017 and 80% acquired by High Tide in May 2021. The company sells CBD products. They processed 20,495 orders during Q3-2021. They had 4.4 million site visits and made $10.8 million in revenue during 2020. High Tide wants to bring FAB’s CBD products to their other e-commerce sites and ultimately into their Canadian retail shops.

Daily High Club was acquired in July 2021. The company sells consumption accessories and subscription boxes. During Q3-2021, the company processed 7,603 orders. They had 23 million site visits during 2020. The company reported $9M in revenue for the 12 months ending April 2021. They have 15k box subscribers.

DankStop was launched in 2014 and acquired by High Tide in August 2021. The company sells consumption accessories and subscription boxes. They reported about $3M in revenue during the 12 months endings April 2021.

CBD City launched in May 2020 and had 360k site visits in 2020. The company sells CBD products.

Valiant Distribution and Famous Brandz are focused on manufacturing and on the wholesale distribution of consumption accessories. The companies secure celebrity licenses and endorsements for their proprietary brands. Together, they sell over 5k SKUs. Valiant has distribution locations in Calgary, Las Vegas, and Amsterdam.

High Tide’s stock price has been down 17% since being listed on the NASDAQ

3-month price performance chart from www.StockCharts.com

When the company announced their intent to be listed on the NASDAQ, the stock price hit a new high of $13.29 per share. Upon being listed, the stock price has dropped from $8.88 per share to $6.20 per share. During the month of August, the stock price underwent a heavy uptrend, but met resistance and has since fallen. Although momentum is on the rise, it is unclear when the stock price will begin a new uptrend. Its target price is around $12 per share.

Risk and investment strategy

The company has a low to moderate risk. They are at no risk of liquidity and have plenty of assets to fulfill their business strategy. The company is at risk of lower revenues in the Canadian and US markets due to stiff competition from other retail outlets and e-commerce sites. The company operates under cannabis, CBD, and consumption accessory regulations in both countries, which can change at any time. The company must prove that it can manage its recent rapid growth and begin to show net income. If the company can continue to show increasing revenues and begin to show net profit, then an investment strategy should be considered. If the company’s stock price begins an uptrend, then a long hold position should be held.

Conclusion

High Tide is a Canadian cannabis retailer with a presence in the US via its e-commerce CBD and consumption accessories websites. The company boasts the largest retail footprint in the Canadian cannabis market according to revenue numbers. High Tide has undergone rapid growth over the last twelve months and has recently reported a 99% revenue increase compared to last year’s quarter. The company expects the revenue growth to continue as it opens new retail outlets and acquires new e-commerce sites.

High Tide feels that it is well-positioned for US federal legalization and for the emerging global cannabis industry. The company is currently undervalued and should be watched by investors. I rate their company as a neutral buy and await future financial results as well as stock price uptrend.