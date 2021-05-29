jetcityimage/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

When looking at the different stocks in my portfolio, Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) is certainly an outlier for several reasons. First, it is one of two investments – the other being Gilead Sciences (GILD) – that I bought several years ago and that is not profitable at this point. Second, Bed Bath & Beyond is not really fitting the criteria of long-term investments I have, and I do not know if I would buy Bed Bath & Beyond again. However, I am still holding on to the stock and will continue to hold as I don’t necessarily consider BBBY a great business with a wide economic moat, but I consider the stock deeply undervalued.

In the following article I will offer another update on BBBY. We will look at the quarterly results, the ongoing business transformation, the share buybacks and at the chart. And of course, we will provide another intrinsic value calculation.

Quarterly Results

When looking at the last quarterly results – for the first quarter of fiscal 2021 – we see improvement for almost all the important metrics. However, we also must point out, that we are comparing results to one of the worst quarters ever. In the months of March, April, and May 2020 the COVID-19 pandemic hit the world and the effects were horrible – especially for Bed Bath & Beyond.

Nevertheless, BBBY reported $1,954 million in sales and compared to the same quarter last year, this is an increase of 49.5% ($1,307 million in sales in Q1/20). And while Bed Bath & Beyond could increase revenue, it still had to report an operating loss of $71.9 million. But compared to an operating loss of $460.9 million in the same quarter last year this is a huge improvement. And not very surprising, Bed Bath & Beyond also reported a diluted net loss per share of $0.48. But once again, numbers improved year-over-year: The loss in the same quarter last year was $2.44.

(Source: BBBY Q1/21 Earnings Presentation)

Not only did revenue increase in the first quarter, but comparable sales also increased 86% (compared to Q1/20), and compared to Q1/19 the comparable sales could still grow 3%. And while BBBY had to report an operating loss according to GAAP accounting standards, the adjusted EBITDA for the quarter was $86 million and adjusted diluted earnings per share were $0.05.

(Source: BBBY Q1/21 Earnings Presentation)

Additionally, management also raised full-year guidance for fiscal 2021, which is a good sign. Management is now expecting sales to be in a range between $8.2 billion and $8.4 billion and comparable sales are now expected to grow in the low-single digits. And while management did not offer any guidance for earnings per share the last time, adjusted EPS is now expected to be in a range between $1.40 and $1.55.

Business Transformation

The quarterly improvement (compared to the first quarter of fiscal 2020) as well as the raised guidance are good signs, that Bed Bath & Beyond is making progress on its business transformation. CEO Mark Tritton is promising to make BBBY a profitable business once again. And to achieve that goal, the company has a three-year strategic plan for the years until 2023.

(Source: BBBY Q1/21 Earnings Presentation)

In the following sections, we are looking at some of the key strategic initiatives in more detail and we are starting with the store fleet optimization, which is including store closures as well as store remodels. During the first quarter of fiscal 2021, Bed Bath & Beyond closed 16 stores and in total, the company will have closed about 200 stores until the end of fiscal 2021. Aside from store closures, BBBY is also remodeling stores. In Q1/21, 26 store remodels were initiated and for the full year 2021 management is expecting to remodel about 130 to 150 stores across the United States and Canada. According to the three-year strategic plan, Bed Bath & Beyond will close about 200 stores and remodel about 450 stores.

(Source: BBBY Q1/21 Earnings Presentation)

Aside from store remodels, Bed Bath & Beyond is also focusing on digital transformation. In the last quarter, Bed Bath & Beyond registered approximately 16.4 million app launches and 500,000 first-time app visitors. In total, the company had more than 200 million visits to the websites. In the first quarter, net sales of approximately $2 billion were comprised of 38% digital penetration. The digital penetration is nearly double the 2019 levels, making digital a new strength for Bed Bath & Beyond. And in the first quarter of fiscal 2021, 31% of the digital demand was fulfilled from stores, with BOPIS representing 14% and ship-from-store and the same-day delivery accounting for 17%.

And finally, we can look at BBB-owned brands. So far, Bed Bath & Beyond launched 8 owned brands and in the first half of 2021 alone, the company launched 6 BBB-owned brands. In total, Bed Bath & Beyond is aiming to launch 10 BBB-owned brands (as part of its 3-year strategic plan), and the brands should have a penetration of 30% at the end of 2023. (Right now, the BBB-owned brand penetration is 20%.)

Data by YCharts

If a transformation is taking place, it should also be visible by looking at the numbers – and in my opinion we are seeing the turnaround. During the COVID-19 pandemic, Bed Bath & Beyond was hit hard, but some metrics already started improving before. While trailing twelve months revenue only turned recently, the trailing twelve months free cash flow hit its low at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic and earnings per share bottomed even in late 2019.

The decisive question now is whether management will also be able to transform these strategic initiatives into solid revenue and earnings per share growth in the years to come. For the next few years, analysts are also slightly optimistic. While most analysts assume revenue to grow only with a slow pace, they expect earnings per share to grow again in the next few years. For fiscal 2021, analysts assume earnings per share to be $1.47; for fiscal 2022 EPS is expected to be $2.21 and for fiscal 2023 analysts are expecting earnings per share to be $2.76.

Capital Allocation: Dividend and Buybacks

When talking about growth, we usually talk about ways to grow the top line – and revenue growth is certainly important for any business. However, there are other ways to increase shareholder value and there are other ways to increase the bottom line. A company can become more profitable by cutting costs and improving margins, but a business can also increase its earnings per share by decreasing the number of outstanding shares.

And in the last two decades, share buybacks have been an important tool for many businesses – including Bed Bath & Beyond. Since 2002, the company decreased the number of outstanding shares by 67% from 326 million to 107 million. This is resulting in an impressive CAGR of 5.5% with which the company decreased the number of outstanding shares. There certainly was a point in Bed Bath & Beyond’s past, when spending money on share buybacks was not the right move as BBBY should have invested in the future of the business. But as long as management is also focusing on transforming the business, spending money on share buybacks is not an issue and might actually be a smart move as long as the share price is undervalued (we will get back to this).

Data by YCharts

And especially in the last few quarters, Bed Bath & Beyond began to reduce the number of outstanding shares with a high pace again. In this quarter, the number of outstanding shares was 106.8 million compared to the same quarter last year with 123.7 million. This is a decline of 13.7% over just one year, which is impressive and a good move with an undervalued stock.

In the past, Bed Bath & Beyond also paid a quarterly dividend, but the last time, management mentioned the dividend was in the Q2/20 earnings call – but only to remind again that share buybacks and quarterly dividends remain suspended. I don’t know if BBBY has any intentions to bring back the dividend any time soon, but in my opinion BBBY should focus on transforming the business and on share buybacks as long as the stock is undervalued.

Balance Sheet

For a company that was hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic and is still struggling, it is extremely important to have a solid balance sheet. Without a solid balance sheet, a business can run into major trouble (including bankruptcy) when faced with tough times of operating losses (and negative free cash flow).

But we can breathe easily. Bed Bath & Beyond certainly does not have the best balance sheet I have ever seen, but we also must not worry about bankruptcy or running into solvency as well as liquidity issues in the near and mid future. On May 29, 2021, the company had $1,183 million in long-term debt (no short-term debt). Compared to a total shareholder’s equity of $1,107 million this is resulting in a debt-equity ratio of 1.07. A D/E ratio above 1.00 is a little higher than I like to see, but still no reason to worry. When comparing the total debt to the operating income of the last four quarters ($244 million) it would take almost 5 years to repay the outstanding debt, which is not a number I like to see. However, we must put these numbers in context. First, we can assume that operating income will increase again in the years to come. Second, Bed Bath & Beyond has $1,097 million in cash and cash equivalents on its balance sheet, which is enough to repay almost all the outstanding debt.

Hence, we neither must worry about solvency nor liquidity and although Bed Bath & Beyond is struggling a bit right now, it is financially stable enough to withstand troubles.

Intrinsic Value Calculation

I already mentioned above that the main reason for me to hold Bed Bath & Beyond is the fact that I consider the stock deeply undervalued. And therefore, I will hold the stock at least until it reached its fair, intrinsic value. If we should also hold BBBY for the long run is an entirely different question and one we probably have to wait a few more quarters to answer.

When looking at the stock price right now and taking the midpoint of the fiscal 2021 guidance ($1.475), the stock is trading for 16 times earnings, which is neither extremely cheap nor extremely expensive. It could be cheap if Bed Bath & Beyond can manage to increase its EPS with a high pace in the years to come. If BBBY is not able to increase EPS in the years to come, it is rather expensive.

Instead of the P/E ratio, we can rather pay attention to the price-free-cash-flow ratio. Right now, BBBY is trading for 6.7 times free cash flow. In the last five years, the average P/FCF ratio was 7.8 and the stock is therefore trading 14% below the average P/FCF ratio. And when ignoring past P/FCF ratios – any P/FCF ratio in the mid-single digits seems extremely cheap and is only justified for a business that is declining.

Data by YCharts

And when using a discount cash flow calculation, we get a similar result – BBBY seems extremely undervalued. In the last four quarters, free cash flow was $420 million and if we assume, that BBBY will be able to generate a similar amount in the years to come (without any potential to grow), the intrinsic value would be $39.33 (assuming 10% discount rate and 107 million outstanding shares).

Now we can argue how realistic it is, that BBBY won’t be able to grow ever again. Of course, when looking at the last few years, we must jump to the conclusion that BBBY is not a growing business. But I would be quite optimistic, that the three-year strategic plan of Mark Tritton and BBBY will work and as mentioned above, analysts are also rather optimistic.

And even if we assume, that BBBY will have trouble to grow its top line (as many analysts are assuming), BBBY is also trying to improve its margins, which will improve the net income. And Bed Bath & Beyond will also continue to spend cash on share buybacks, which will also increase the bottom line. In my opinion a moderate 3% growth assumption from now till perpetuity seems realistic. And when leaving all other assumptions the same, we get an intrinsic value of $56.18 for Bed Bath & Beyond making the stock deeply undervalued at this point.

Technical Picture

And Bed Bath & Beyond not only seems undervalued at this point, but the chart is also improving and turning more and more bullish. Between 2015 and 2020, the stock was clearly in a downtrend and hit its low in the spring of 2020. But since then, the stock could improve and break the downtrend. First, BBBY broke the trend of lower highs and lower lows and is in a bullish trend now. Additionally, BBBY also broke the declining trendline, that has been in place since 2015 (black line) as well as the 200-week simple moving average.

(Source: TradingView)

Right now, BBBY is correcting the last bullish wave (which happened during January 2021 when several meme stocks – including GameStop (GME) – rallied and dragged BBBY along). In the chart, we see BBBY being at a solid support level around $23-24 right now – and if that support level should not hold, I don’t assume the stock will drop lower than $18, where we have former highs as well as the 200-week simple moving average.

And considering the fact that Bed Bath & Beyond is still undervalued, I would rather assume a bullish continuation of the trend and the stock should move higher in the months to come.

Conclusion

At the time of writing, Bed Bath & Beyond is trading at 55% below its former high set in January 2021. And even if we ignore the two (probably speculation-driven) spikes during 2021, Bed Bath & Beyond still lost about 30% in value in the last three months. If you are confident that Bed Bath & Beyond is undervalued and the company can manage the turnaround, you might take advantage of the decline, that happened in the last few weeks and buy at these rather low prices. In a few days, Bed Bath & Beyond will report its next quarterly results and we might get additional information about whether the turnaround will be successful or not.