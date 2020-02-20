Sophie Walster/iStock via Getty Images

Source: ThredUp

Based in Massachusetts, ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP) is an online platform selling women's and children's clothing, shoes, and accessories. The company was launched to make it easier for people to buy and sell used clothing as it handles the selling processes through its massive distribution network across the country. In this analysis, we examine the company's growth drivers with the rising secondhand apparel market, the profitability of the company and acquisition as part of its international expansion plans.

The US resale market is forecasted to grow at a CAGR of 33% to 2025 as consumers are attracted to the attractive prices of resold goods. The company's active buyers have grown by 35.9% in the past 2 years on average as it expanded its logistics network and partnerships with major apparel retailers across the US including Macy's (M), Gap (GPS), JCPenney, etc. Besides that, it is implementing automation at its distribution centers to raise its profitability as it remains unprofitable due to high distribution centre related costs accounting for around 50% of revenues. Lastly, it is expanding in Europe with the planned acquisition of Remix for $28.5 mln which is forecasted to grow at a CAGR of 13% through 2025.

Capitalizing On the Resale Market Growth with Expanding Partnerships

ThredUp operates an online resale platform selling women's and kids' apparel, shoes and accessories. As of 2020, the platform had 1.24 mln buyers and 428,000 sellers. The company's value proposition to consumers is its wide range of second-hand goods from 5,000 brands across 100 categories at attractive prices up to 90% off estimated retail price and saving buyers an estimated $3.3 bln off estimated retail price since its founding in 2009 according to the company.

According to GlobalData, the resale market is valued at $9 bln in 2020 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 33% through 2025 to $47 bln by 2025. Within the resale market, apparel represents the largest category of 49% of the resale market followed by media and books. Wells Fargo sees the share of the resale market to reach 10% of the total apparel market in 2022 from 6% in 2020 as consumers transition to resale with attractive pricing. Half of the respondents in a Statista survey of consumers of resale platforms cited lower prices as the most appealing reason for buying apparel at resale sites. ThredUp's average price per apparel is estimated to be around $17 based on the average order value of $68.95 and 4 items per order. Customer reviews are also positive citing ThredUp's pricing going for about 1/10 the usual retail prices.

Source: ThredUp Resale Report, Global Data

ThredUp competes against several other secondhand platforms including the RealReal (REAL), Poshmark (POSH), Mercari (OTCPK:MCARY). The company has a market share of 2% in the apparel resale market while Poshmark and RealReal have a 3% market share each.

Source: Company Data, Khaveen Investments

The company's customer base has grown rapidly and nearly doubled in just two years from 0.68 mln to 1.24 mln in 2020 which is an average growth rate of 35.9% in the past 2 years. With the rising interest from consumers to purchase resale items, we believe that the company's customer base could continue to grow. According to the company, 86% of consumers have or are open to shopping secondhand in apparel. The company has an opportunity to increase its brand awareness which only stood at 13.8% in 2021. Though, in Q2 2021, the company's customer base growth slowed down to just 8% YoY to 1.34 mln compared to the 71% YoY growth witnessed in Q2 2020 due to the effect of the lockdowns.

Source: ThredUp

ThredUp's approach to capitalizing on the growing resale market is to streamline the selling process. Compared to the usual process for sellers requiring them to photograph, price, and mail products out, the company makes it more convenient for sellers. Instead of going through a tedious selling process, sellers are sent a Clean Out Kit and they would fill up their products to be shipped to the company which then handles all the selling process and if the items are sold the sellers would receive cash or shopping credit. The items are shipped to the company's distribution centres that can hold 5.5 mln items and its operations can process 100,000 unique SKUs per day. To support the company's growth, it is further increasing its capacity to 6.5 mln items through the expansion of its facilities in Georgia.

Source: ThredUp

Besides that, the company is partnering with traditional big-name retailers across the US. The company has at least 21 retail and brand partners including Madewell (MDWL), Reformation, and Walmart (WMT). It has at least 3 of the top 10 apparel retailers as partners such as Macy's, JCPenney, Gap. Under these partnerships, ThredUp distributes its consignment kits to customers who can bring them home and fill up their bags with their clothes and ship them out to receive store credits at its retail partner stores. For certain partner stores like Macy's, JCPenney and Stage, the company set up its pop-up shops that sell curated secondhand clothes. Macy stated that this move would not cannibalize on their existing sales as ThredUp would be selling items not otherwise sold in Macy's and is positive to attract younger customers than the average Macy's shopper to its stores. Overall, we believe that these partnerships could help aid increase ThredUp's presence through its partner stores.

As ThredUp continues to expand and has a growing number of partners, we forecasted ThredUp's revenues based on its active buyer growth assuming it continues to attract new customers with its value offered to customers and as consumers become more acceptable to secondhand purchases. We forecasted its active buyer based on its average buyer base increase at an average rate of 553 new buyers per day in H1 2021. Furthermore, we forecasted its revenue per buyer growth at 7% in 2021 after its revenue per buyer increased by 7% YoY in H1 2021 following a decline in 2020 due to the pandemic. In total, we see its revenues growing to $475 mln in 2025.

ThredUp Revenue Projections ($ mln) 2020 2021F 2022F 2023F 2024F 2025F Active Buyers ('a') 1.24 1.442 1.644 1.846 2.048 2.25 Growth % 24.4% 16.3% 14.0% 12.3% 10.9% 9.9% Revenue/Buyer ('b') 150.00 160.47 171.67 183.66 196.48 210.20 Revenue per Buyer Growth % -8.7% 7.0% 7.0% 7.0% 7.0% 7.0% ThredUp Revenues ('c') 186 231.4 284 341 404 475 Growth % 13.6% 24.4% 22.7% 20.1% 18.6% 17.5%

* C = A x B

Source: ThredUp, Khaveen Investments

Improving Operational Efficiencies and Margins with Automation

As mentioned, the company has logistics infrastructure to process and keep track of secondhand items with a total capacity of 5.5 mln items across three locations in the country. Its infrastructure is a significant contributor to costs, it is categorised as operations, product and technology expenses which primarily consists of distribution centre operating costs and product and technology expenses. Personnel expenses, distribution centre rent, maintenance, and equipment depreciation are all included in distribution centre operating costs while product and technology costs mainly consist of costs related to the product development and technology for distribution centers. Operations, product and technology expenses account for 54.5% of revenues in 2020. Though, the company believes that through proprietary technology and ongoing automation of its infrastructure, it can drive continuous operational efficiency.

ThredUp ($ mln) 2018 2019 2020 Operations, Product and Technology Costs 67,896 82,078 101,408 Revenues 129,551 163,812 186,015 Operations, Product and Technology Costs as a % of Revenues 29.3% 50.1% 54.5%

Source: ThredUp

The company is highly committed to implementing automation at its distribution centers as being critical to its success. In line with its growth strategies, the company will continue to invest in its operating platform by expanding and optimising its distributed processing infrastructure and automation capabilities, including expanding automated distribution centres and improving proprietary software and systems, as well as data science capabilities. For example, it contracted SilMan to improve its shipping systems to increase its order fulfilment speed with its integrated Order Pack-Out System that includes all conveyance, in-motion weighing, automatic dimensioning, automatic printing and applying shipping labels, and automatic sorting to carrier locations.

With highly automated infrastructure and ongoing technology and engineering improvements, the company aims to further increase efficiencies. Based on its prospectus, the company's Pennsylvania and Arizona are its most advanced facilities using its patented conveyor belt and item on-hanger system built on a three-story building to optimize space efficiency and improving picking rate during processing. The company believes that applying efficiencies from its advanced distribution centers could lead to a 3.2% increase in gross profit per order due to better automation of outbound labor and processing of items. Over the longer term, the company targets gross margins between 75% to 78% with operations, product and technology expenses between 30% to 35% from increased automation and economies of scale.

Source: ThredUp

In comparison, the company with the highest margins is Mercari with a gross and net margin of 77% and 5.4%. Whereas ThredUp's operations, product and technology costs are significantly higher as a % of revenues at 54.5%.

Company Gross Margins Net Margins Operations, Product and Technology Costs as a % of Revenues SG&A Expense as a % of Revenues Revenue CAGR ThredUp 71.05% -28.42% 54.5% 34.25% 13.55% Poshmark 83.82% -23.54% 14.04% 11.29% 27.70% The RealReal 60.99% -60.01% 66.23% 79.48% 19.25% Mercari 77.09% 5.39% - 72.2% 39.12%

Source: ThredUp, Poshmark, The RealReal, Mercari

Thus, the company remains unprofitable over the years but is trying to implement automation and improve operational efficiencies to raise its margins with an ambitious long-term target model. While we expect its margins to rise as it implements its automation solutions, we do not see the company reaching profitability soon in the next 5 years.

Source: ThredUp, Khaveen Investments

Source: ThredUp, Khaveen Investments

Acquisition of Remix Creates European Expansion Opportunities

ThredUp has announced the initial phase of Europe expansion by entering an agreement to acquire Remix Global AD, a leading fashion resale company in Europe. Founded in 2012, Remix Global operates in nine markets across Central and Eastern Europe namely Austria, Bulgaria, Germany, Greece, Poland, Romania, Slovakia, the Czech Republic and Hungary. It had $33.9 mln in revenues in 2020. The acquisition will complement the Resale-as-a-Service for ThredUp alongside partnerships with Vera Bradley, Farfetch (FTCH) and Madewell. The acquisition is expected to close in Q4 2021 and is expected to have $28.5 mln consideration with $6.5 mln restricted stock units for Remix management team.

Source: ThredUp

According to GlobalData, the European second-hand market was estimated to be and is expected to grow to $39 bln by 2025 from $21 bln in 2020 at a CAGR of 13%. In addition to extensive sales throughout Europe at Remix, another strong point is its logistics that process unique garments offerings, processing infrastructure and go-to-market strategy, this will be an opportunity for ThredUp to build on Remix's technology and operational expertise to accelerate growth.

Source: ThredUp

Together, I believe we can build upon Remix's core operational engine, technology, and logistics to bring that scalable experience to the European market, where resale has only scratched the surface. - Lyubomir Klenov, CEO of Remix

Overall, we included Remix's potential revenue contribution to ThredUp assuming the deal gets completed on time by Q4 2021. We accounted for Q4 2021 revenues in our forecasts rising to $38.1 mln in 2022 based on annualized revenues and growing at the European resale market CAGR of 13% through 2025. Our total revenues forecasts with Remix shows the combined company reaching $542.8 mln by 2025.

ThredUp Revenue Projections ($ mln) 2021F 2022F 2023F 2024F 2025F ThredUp Revenues 231.4 284 341 404 475 Growth % 24.4% 22.7% 20.1% 18.6% 17.5% Remix Revenues 8.48 38.1 46.1 55.8 67.6 Growth % 350% 21% 21% 21% Total Revenues 239.9 322.0 387.0 460.3 542.8 Total Growth % 29.0% 34.2% 20.2% 18.9% 17.9%

Source: Remix, ThredUp, Khaveen Investments

Unprofitability Risks

The risk of the company is that it is unprofitable as it is focused on growing its top line. While gross margins have gradually improved, its net margins remained at an average of -25% in the past 3 years. Following its IPO, the company's financial position has improved with net cash of $53 mln as of H1 2021. Though, the estimated acquisition costs of Remix at $28.5 mln would reduce this significantly.

Net Debt (Net Cash) 2018 2019 2020 2021F Debt 31 54 108 120 Cash & Cash Equivalents 7 86 65 173 Net Debt (Net Cash) 24 (32) 43 (53)

Source: ThredUp

With the company being focused on growth, its profitability is only expected to start rising in the longer term. Meanwhile, its EBITDA interest coverage ratio stood at -31.5x in 2020 and has been negative in the past 3 years with an average of -43.3x which highlights its debt servicing ability risks. Moreover, despite the promising growth potential of the resale market, the company also faces competition from other competitors such as RealReal which has also implemented a consignment model and is focusing on unique merchandise as well as Poshmark.

Valuation

The company has had an average revenue growth of 20% in the past 3 years with an average gross and net margin of 65.9% and -25.15% respectively. Despite the company's high gross margins, it incurs high operations, technology and product development costs due to its extensive logistics network which is 54.5% of revenues.

Source: ThredUp, Khaveen Investments

The company's average FCF margin in the past 3 years was -20.8% as it was unprofitable. Its operating losses were mitigated by stock-based compensation and changes in other net operating assets which averaged at $13 mln per year. As the company grows and expands its capacity at its distribution centers, it incurs a high capex to fixed assets. Though, its capex to fixed assets is showing a declining trend from 62% in 2018 to 28.7% in 2020 as it scales up.

Source: ThredUp, Khaveen Investments

The company's financial position has improved in terms of its net cash of $53 mln as of H1 2021 compared to a net debt of $43 mln in 2019 following its IPO in 2021 which saw its cash balance grew by $108 mln as at H1 2021. However, its unprofitability and negative EBITDA interest coverage ratio of -31.5x in 2020 indicating its risk of servicing its debt but has improved from -75.2x in 2018 as its margins grew.

As the company remains unprofitable but is anticipated to grow strongly as it focuses on growth, we valued the company based on comparable P/S valuation with an industry average ratio based on its competitors in the apparel resale market.

Companies P/S ThredUp 9.08x Poshmark 6.82x The RealReal 3.29x Mercari 8.12x Average 6.83x

Source: Yahoo Finance, Seeking Alpha

The company's revenues are projected based on our assumption it continues to attract new buyers at an average rate of 553 new buyers per day in H1 2021 and potentially reaching over 2 mln buyers in 2025 with an average revenue per buyer growth of 7% based on H1 2021 results as it expands its footprint across the country with an extensive logistics network and partnership with major retailers. Additionally, we accounted for the Remix acquisition expected to be completed by Q4 2021 and forecasted a growth rate of 13% based on the European resale market CAGR through 2025.

ThredUp Revenue Projections ($ mln) 2021F 2022F 2023F 2024F 2025F ThredUp Revenues 231.4 284 341 404 475 Growth % 24.4% 22.7% 20.1% 18.6% 17.5% Remix Revenues 8.48 38.1 46.1 55.8 67.6 Growth % 350% 21% 21% 21% -100% Total Revenues 239.9 322.0 387.0 460.3 542.8 Total Growth % 29.0% 34.2% 20.2% 18.9% 17.9%

Source: Remix, ThredUp, Khaveen Investments

Based on the P/S of 6.83x, our model shows an upside of -8.5% in 2021 and 22.8% in 2022.

ThredUp Valuation ($ mln) 2021F 2022F 2023F 2024F 2025F Revenues ($ mln) 239.9 322.0 387.0 460.3 542.8 P/S Ratio 6.83 6.83 6.83 6.83 6.83 Valuation ($ mln) 1,638 2,199 2,642 3,143 3,706 Shares Outstanding ('mln') 93.96 93.96 93.96 93.96 93.96 Target Price $17.43 $23.40 $28.12 $33.45 $39.44 Current Price $19.05 $19.05 $19.05 $19.05 $19.05 Upside -8.5% 22.8% 47.6% 75.6% 107.0%

Source: Macotrends, Khaveen Investments

On a 1-year average price target, we obtained an upside of -6.7% which indicates that it is reasonably priced.

ThredUp Valuation Price Target Current Price Upside 1-Year Price Target $ 20.41 $ 19.05 -6.7%

Source: Khaveen Investments

Verdict

We examined the company's business as a secondhand apparel platform and growth drivers from the rising market growth. Targeting consumers who are increasingly open to purchase used products, the company's active buyer base has grown remarkably to 1.24 mln in 2020 and has expanded its logistics networks and entered into partnerships with major apparel retailers in the US such as Macy's, Gap and Walmart to increase its presence. The company's logistics network is not only increasing in capacity but also through automation to improve operating efficiencies and drive gross margin upside but remains far from its long-term target model to reach profitability. Though, it remains focused on growth and is expanding internationally with the planned acquisition of Remix for $28.5 mln to expand its presence in Europe. Though, our valuation based on P/S shows limited upside due to its elevated P/S of 9x compared with peers and also our expectation of revenue growth to moderate from 2023 from 20.2% to 17.9%. Overall, we rate the company as a Hold with a target price of $20.41.