Investment Thesis

Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:NASDAQ:EXAS) is an excellent company with a clear vision for early detection of cancer diseases at every stage. As of this writing, the company is still liquid and is generating solid top-line growth on a year-over-year basis. However, management has provided no indication that they intend to address their inefficiency with their opex investment, which has resulted in a negative bottom line for six consecutive quarterly reports. Future potential is already priced in, and given the uncertainties in the company's pipeline, I am on the bearish side.

Overview: EXAS Nightmare

EXAS is a global leader in cancer diagnostic innovation. Their primary revenue generators are their three segments: screening, precision oncology, and COVID-19 testing.

As of Q2 2021, the image above depicts the respective contributions of its three segments to total revenue.

Their Cologuard colorectal cancer screening test is known for home-test application and has established solid growth compared to its pre-pandemic levels.

Exact Sciences' Covid-19 testing continues to grow at a healthy clip, accounting for 15% of its revenue. However, this trend is facing a headwind as a result of the vaccine's rapid rollout. Additionally, it is debatable whether consumers will continue to use self-tests at home for cancer screening in the future.

Additionally, EXAS is well-known for expanding its business at the expense of their shareholder value. The company completed the acquisition of Thrive Earlier Detection Corp. in early 2021 for a total consideration of $2.15 billion, $1.7 billion of which was financed by 35% cash and 65% equity.

On August 20, 2021, there was speculation of Exact Sciences possibly merging with Invitae Corporation (NYSE:NVTA). However, according to this article,

"Companies are not in active talks, and if a deal materializes, it could be an all-stock deal with a low premium, Bloomberg reported citing people familiar with the matter."

How exciting would it be to witness the EXAS/NVTA merger? Let's have an overview examination of NVTA's income statement.

The chart above illustrates how NVTA's operating income has deteriorated over the last ten quarters. This would be another risky move for EXAS, particularly if they intend to dilute the company's existing common stock.

NVTA is currently investing heavily in its OPEX, similar to EXAS, and combining the two would provide a difficult time convincing future investors about cost synergies. However, NVTA recently acquired consumer technology health company Ciitizen, which is expected to elevate its game on the market with their new technology which can analyze patient health data in a systematic manner. Until both parties disclose that they are in talks to merge, analyzing their current data would be difficult.

EXAS, like NVTA, is currently in the same boat; both companies are facing problems with their SG&A spending.

The graph above compares EXAS's rapid revenue growth to its selling, general, and administrative expenses. The company is inefficient in terms of providing more value than it spends on its marketing. Additionally, another bearish catalyst is that their CEO has unloaded 18 percent of his holdings within the first 9 months of this year.

Q2 Financial Review

EXAS generated $434.80 million in total revenue in Q2, up 62 percent from $268.90 million in the same quarter last year and up 8 percent quarter over quarter.

As we continue to dissect EXAS' revenue, its Covid-19 segment slowed by 4 percent year on year, indicating an early weakness in today's trend. Its total Precision Oncology segment, on the other hand, increased by 34% in comparison to the same quarter last year. Total Screening, which includes sales from Cologuard tests, has grown by a whopping 101 percent year on year.

A strong top line, but EXAS is having trouble translating it into a positive bottom line. Its gross margin % in Q2 2021 is 12 percent, down 25 percent from the same quarter last year.

Investigating its balance sheet, EXAS is low on cash and cash equivalents beside comparative figures. This is because the company parked some of their cash into short-term investment of available-for-sale debt securities totaling to $943.9 million. This investment has the potential to generate non-recurring revenue in their future reporting quarter, potentially boosting their bottom line to a positive level.

In comparison to previous quarter figures, EXAS managed to generate an improved FCF of $98 million.

Liquidity check, EXAS generated a current ratio of 2.47x, but investors will notice a significant deterioration in this trend on a year-over-year basis. Its D/E ratio of 67 percent indicates that it is still liquid as of Q2 2021.

Risk Keynote: Bright Future

EXAS has a future TAM worth $62.5 billion and there is a chance that the FDA will approve its pipeline in the coming years, which will impact our projected revenue in the DCF model. Another value-added catalyst for EXAS is their expanding footprint, which now services more than 90 countries.

Furthermore, there is a growing awareness of colorectal cancer; in fact, there is a dedicated month for National Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month, which occurs every March. The American Cancer Society recommends that people aged 45 and up get a regular screening. There is a high likelihood that Exact Sciences' Cologuard colorectal cancer screening test will be completely accepted and demand will continue to grow.

Future Potential Is Fully Priced In Based On A DCF Model

According to the DCF model, EXAS has an intrinsic value of $81.32, indicating a 29 percent decline from its current level. If you are a value investor looking for a large margin of safety, you can wait for EXAS to fall to or below our best price of $40.66.

I projected a 10-year DCF model using the analyst estimate. I projected that its performance would continue to deteriorate within the first five years. Assuming that all of its R&D expenses and acquisitions will completely offset EXAS's income statement turnaround, I project its operating margin to grow to 22 percent by the end of the model.

Here are the assumptions and WACC computation I used to complete my DCF.

Price Action: Downtrend Channel, AB=CD

Fundamentals of EXAS are currently showing weakness. Price may have difficulty breaking through the 200 SMA, as it did in June 2021. A rejection of its key levels, as well as a potential MACD bearish crossover, could cause EXAS to complete its AB=CD pattern at around $60.

Final Key Takeaways

EXAS is a good company that may see a surge in pipeline approvals. However, because of the uncertainties and risks associated with its operational performance, EXAS should be avoided until the light at the end of the tunnel is visible.

