twohumans/E+ via Getty Images

Introduction

Holding onto a great stock in a bull market isn't as easy as it seems. I've written dozens of articles on Seeking Alpha that argued against so-called "Buy-&-Hold" investing. The main thesis of those articles was 1) individual stocks are not like index ETFs because individual stocks cannot be counted on to be worth more 20 years from now as broad indexes can, and 2) if a stock gets expensive enough that the expected long-term forward returns become too low, then investors should take profits even if the business is high quality.

In this article, I'm going to show that doesn't mean some stocks can't still become decade-long "holds" in a portfolio, and that Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) is likely to remain in my portfolio for years to come even though I have done quite well with the stock over a short period of time.

I last wrote about Tractor Supply in my May 19th, 2020 article "Stocks I Bought On The Dip: Tractor Supply", which was part of a series of articles I wrote that shared the 19 S&P 500 stocks I bought during the March 2020 sell-off. We bought Tractor Supply in the Cyclical Investor's Club on 3/16/20, and it has performed very well since then.

Data by YCharts

Tractor Supply is up over 200% since then and has doubled the performance of the S&P 500. This article will explain why I'm still holding the stock even after such great performance, and why I'm likely to continue holding it for years to come even though I am not a so-called "buy-and-hold" investor.

One of the most important factors when determining whether to keep holding a stock that has risen over 200% in 18 months is how cyclical the business's earnings have been historically. If earnings are very cyclical, which I define as having EPS growth decline -50% or more during downturns, then taking profits after a big gain is usually what I do because the downcycles can be severe enough to wipe out big gains. So, let's examine Tractor Supply's earnings cyclicality first.

Historical Earnings Cyclicality

On the F.A.S.T. Graph above, the adjusted operating earnings for Tractor Supply is represented by the shaded dark green area. Over the course of the past 20 years, Tractor Supply has only had one year of negative EPS growth. That year was during the Great Recession and EPS only fell by -9%. This is a very low level of earnings cyclicality over such a long period of time. This means that there is no reason to be concerned about continuing to hold simply because the price has risen a lot, as long as that price rise has been supported by a sustained rise in earnings as well.

Next, I'm going to examine TSCO's valuation using the same method I used when I purchased the stock in March of 2020 and shared in my May 2020 article. That method combines returns I might expect from sentiment mean reversion and from cumulative business earnings over the next 10-years.

Sentiment Mean Reversion

In order to estimate what sort of returns we might expect over the next 10 years, let's begin by examining what return we could expect 10 years from now if the P/E multiple were to revert to its mean from the previous economic cycle. Since we've had a recent recession in 2020 (even though it was an unusual one) instead of starting the current cycle in 2007 as I did in my last article, I'm going to start the current cycle in 2015.

Starting from 2015, TSCO's average P/E ratio during this time was 22.91. Using 2021's estimated earnings of $8.00 per share, the forward P/E for TSCO right now is about 25.56. If that 25.56 P/E were to revert to the average P/E of 22.91 over the course of the next 10 years and everything else was held the same, TSCO's price would fall and it would produce a 10-Year CAGR of -1.09%. That's the annual return we can expect from sentiment mean reversion if it takes ten years to revert.

Business Earnings

We previously examined what would happen if market sentiment reverted to the mean. This is entirely determined by the mood of the market and is quite often disconnected, or only loosely connected, to the performance of the actual business. In this section, we will examine the actual earnings of the business. The goal here is simple: We want to know how much money we would earn (expressed in the form of a CAGR %) over the course of 10 years if we bought the business at today's prices and kept all of the earnings for ourselves.

There are two main components of this: the first is the earnings yield and the second is the rate at which the earnings can be expected to grow. Let's start with the earnings yield. The current earnings yield is about +3.91%. The way I like to think about this is, if I bought the company's whole business right now for $100, I would earn $3.91 per year on my investment if earnings remained the same for the next 10 years.

The next step is to estimate the company's earnings growth during this time period. I do that by figuring out at what rate earnings grew during the last cycle and applying that rate to the next 10 years. This involves calculating the EPS growth rate since the end of 2015, taking into account each year's EPS growth or decline, and then backing out any share buybacks that occurred over that time period (because reducing shares will increase the EPS due to fewer shares).

Data by YCharts

Tractor Supply has bought back about 16% of the company's shares since 2015. I will back those share buybacks out when I estimate their earnings growth. After doing that, I calculate an annual earnings growth rate of about +14.18%.

Next, I'll apply that growth rate to current earnings, looking forward 10 years in order to get a final 10-year CAGR estimate. The way I think about this is, if I bought TSCO's whole business for $100, it would pay me back $3.91 plus +14.18% growth the first year, and that amount would grow at +14.18% per year for 10 years after that. I want to know how much money I would have in total at the end of 10 years on my $100 investment, which I calculate to be about $187.07 (including the original $100). When I plug that growth into a CAGR calculator, that translates to a +6.46% 10-year CAGR estimate for the expected business earnings returns.

10-Year, Full-Cycle CAGR Estimate

Potential future returns can come from two main places: market sentiment returns or business earnings returns. If we assume that market sentiment reverts to the mean from the last cycle over the next 10 years for TSCO, it will produce a -1.09% CAGR. If the earnings yield and growth are similar to the last cycle, the company should produce somewhere around a +6.46% 10-year CAGR. If we put the two together, we get an expected 10-year, full-cycle CAGR of +5.37% at today's price.

My Buy/Sell/Hold range for this category of stocks is: above a 12% CAGR is a Buy, below a 4% expected CAGR is a Sell, and in between 4% and 12% is a Hold. Currently, TSCO is in between 4% and 12%, and that makes it a "hold" at today's price.

For those who may be waiting to buy the stock, assuming the earnings trends stay the same, I currently have a $134.05 buy price for TSCO, and that includes a margin of safety. If analysts' forward estimates are close to being correct and there isn't some sort of external shock to the market, it's unlikely TSCO will see this buy price in the next 12 months. However, if we see a leveling-off of earnings growth or a slight pullback in earnings growth after economic stimulus wears off in 2022, it's possible the market could over-react and send TSCO's price down near the buy price, even though TSCO's longer-term earnings growth remains intact. I think that's probably the most likely scenario investors who are on the sidelines might get an opportunity to buy the stock at a discount.

Additional Considerations

One of the potential dangers of continuing to hold Tractor Supply stock is that they were an unexpected beneficiary of COVID and the government shutdowns that came with it. I don't think there is any debate that TSCO was a COVID winner. Let's take a look at the FAST graph from the May 2020 article and see what analysts were expecting for 2020 and 2021 earnings at the time.

Back in May 2020 analysts expected $4.75 per share for 2020 and $5.37 per share for 2021. TSCO actually ended up making $6.87 in 2020 and $8.00 in 2021 by the end of the year. And now analysts expect those gains to be maintained into 2022 and 2023. Interestingly, in the somewhat rural areas TSCO serves, there haven't really been the types of COVID restrictions in place in 2021 that there were in 2020, yet TSCO grew earnings even more in 2021 than they did in 2020.

While there are never any guarantees, there is a good chance that TSCO can sustain the gains they've made, or, perhaps only suffer a slight earnings growth decline for a year or so as COVID totally subsides in 2022. They already had a very good long-term earning growth trend intact before COVID, so I think it's likely that trend will resume again even without a COVID tailwind.

Additionally, TSCO looks cheap on a relative basis compared to other COVID winners like Walmart (WMT) which is trading at a similar P/E but which has had no real earnings growth at all over the past cycle, or, Costco (COST) which has good double-digit earnings like TSCO, but which trades at a 41 P/E ratio right now. TSCO continues to be somewhat of a sleeper stock on a relative basis, even after the price gains it has experienced.

Conclusion

When I bought Tractor Supply stock in March 2020 I had no idea it would become a COVID beneficiary. The stock was simply trading at a great price at the time if COVID eventually subsided and life returned to normal. I think the stock would have performed well, even without the "COVID boost", but I was lucky to capture such great outsized gains. However, now those gains mostly look sustainable for a longer period of time, and because earnings have grown so much, the stock price remains reasonably valued. Because that, along with the fact that earnings have not been particularly cyclical historically, TSCO is exactly the type of stock it makes sense to keep holding for the long term even though the price has experienced rapid appreciation.