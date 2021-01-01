Sitthiphong/iStock via Getty Images

Futures traders call the S&P 500 “the real thing,” as it dwarfs the rest of the equity indexes in terms of market value moves. In the U.S. market, there are four major equity index futures contracts by volume (in this order): 1) S&P 500, 2) Nasdaq 100, 3) Russell 2000 and 4) Dow Jones Industrial Average.

In daily trading, you can see one index be weak and another be up on the same day - that happens quite a few times with the Russell 2000, as it does not overlap at all with the other indexes - but generally if the equity market is weak or strong as a whole, they all move in the same direction.

In the last two weeks, I don’t know how many times we saw a firm bid at the open immediately disappear by the close in this most important equity index futures contract - the one on the S&P 500.

Last Friday was “quad-witching” expiration day, which saw serious selling (by recent standards) in the S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 indexes. September options expired at 4:15 pm on Friday but the December futures contracts kept trading until 5:00. Typically, futures contracts don’t move much between 4:15 and 5:00, as everybody is thinking about going home for the weekend - but not last Friday, when they kept moving with a clear downside bend, like somebody wanted to be on the short side on Monday. I have no idea what that portends later this week, but the last half of September has been negative in recent years.

Over longer periods of time, September is the only month of the year that has a negative average return, but in the last 20 years that seasonality tends to have been concentrated in the last two weeks of the month. We are about to find out if this year turns out to be following that same ominous trend.

Furthermore, the cash S&P 500 Index closed a few ticks below its 50-day moving average. So far in 2021, that has happened only three other times - and for only one day at a time - and the index immediately reversed and headed higher. I think this time will be different and that we are headed for a retest of the 200-day moving average, which is near 4,100 as of this writing.

Why Bond Yields are Trading with an Upside Bias

There is also an FOMC meeting and a press conference this week, with the announcement coming at 2:00 pm (EDT) tomorrow. This could explain the weakness in the bond market. Market participants seem to have decided that a taper is a given, and they are expecting details of tapering plans at this Fed meeting.

A more aggressive tapering plan means a sell-off in Treasury bonds and a spike in yields, while a less aggressive plan means the opposite. All this bond and stock market positioning assumes that Delta or any other coronavirus mutation won’t derail this economic recovery, so on that front it is good news that the COVID vaccines so far seem effective in minimizing the severity of cases with the numerous mutations.

The MRNA vaccine makers - Pfizer (PFE)/BioNTech (BNTX) and Moderna (MRNA) - are closely tracking mutations to see if their vaccines need tweaking. The ability of MRNA technology to quickly produce effective vaccines holds promise that, should the dreadful vaccine-resistant mutation happen, both will be able to respond.

I was delighted to see that Moderna is working on a combined COVID/flu booster to be administered every year. This is a way to literally kill two viruses with one shot! I have no doubt that Pfizer will do the same, as the original goal of its collaboration with German biotechnology firm BioNTech in the pre-COVID days was precisely the production of a more effective flu vaccine based on MRNA technology.

