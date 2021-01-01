cagkansayin/iStock via Getty Images

Thesis

My earlier article on the Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) focused on its exposure to the large-cap space under the context of a market dashboard. The fund offers an alternative choice for exposure to the large-cap space. It tracks a market-cap-weighted index of the 750 largest US companies, in contrast to the largest 500 companies typically tracked by the multitude of S&P 500 funds. Due to its diverse exposure and low cost, the fund has delivered excellent returns in the past. However, there are disadvantages to be considered too, such as its overall larger volatility.

Since my last writing, its price has further appreciated and the current market valuation is at a historical high and the fund has shown large volatility risks in the past. The combination of high volatility and high valuation calls for hedging ideas, and this article describes such an idea after analyzing the fund’s fundamentals based on risk-parity and diversification.

Overview and recap

Much of the detailed information about this fund has been covered in my previous article and won’t be covered here anymore. Here, I will just provide a recap of the most relevant information to facilitate the new discussions.

The following chart summarizes the base basic information of this fund for readers who are not familiar with it yet. As seen, it is one of the popular Schwab funds. It holds the largest 750 US stocks with a total asset of over $31B. And it charges a 0.03% expense ratio. This information is provided in comparison to its close competing fund (a fund I actually hold), the Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO), which features an even larger AUM and the same low fee of 0.03%.

Source: ETF.com

The next chart provides a recap of the fund’s performance, compared to the S&P 500 index (represented by VOO) since its inception. As can be seen, unadjusted for inflation, SCHX returned more than 420% since its inception. Also as can be seen from the chart, these two funds are really indistinguishable in all metrics. They delivered essentially the same total returns. And they also displayed the same risk profile in terms of standard deviation, maximum drawdown, and worst year performance as seen from the next chart. Note that the drawdowns can be pretty large, up to about 20% in recent years.

Source: Author, with simulator from Portfolio Visualizer, Silicon Cloud Technologies LLC

Source: Author, with simulator from Portfolio Visualizer, Silicon Cloud Technologies LLC

Valuation risks

In addition to the volatility risks mentioned above, the valuation of the fund is also near the historical peak. I wish I could find the historical PE or CAPE ratio for the SCHX fund directly. But I think using the data from the S&P 500 index should provide a very close estimation already, because of the very similar indexing methods. As seen in the next chart, both the SCHX and the S&P 500 index (represented by VOO) are exposed to all the market sectors with almost identical weights.

Now with the validity of the approximation established, the second chart in this section shows the CAPE ratio of the S&P 500 index over the past. As seen from this chart, the CAPE for S&P 500 currently stands at 38.8, only slightly below (by about 13%) the historical record of 44.2 set in Dec 1999, at the peak of the tech bubble. As such, I would assume the SCHX fund is also close to its historical record valuation.

Such a combination of high volatility and high valuation certainly increases the risk profile of the fund at this current time and calls for some hedging considerations. Therefore, in the next section of this article, we will explore some hedging ideas to tame some of the risks.

Source: ETF.com.

Source: Shiller PE Ratio

How to hedge some of the volatility and valuation risks?

The above combination of high volatility and high valuation certainly increases the risk profile of the fund at this current time. Therefore, in the remainder of this article, we will explore some hedging strategies to tame some of the risks.

First, a little bit more about my overall portfolio management strategy. At the portfolio level, I follow a variation of Dalio’s All Weather Portfolio. And the central idea in my asset allocation is diversification. Therefore, the ideas discussed here will be all along the lines of diversification and risk-parity.

There are not many truly diversified investments (i.e. uncorrelated investments) available to most investors. And as seen from the next chart, SCHX is highly correlated to the overall market as represented by the S&P 500 index and the NASDAQ 100 index. To effectively diversify, we have to look beyond stocks, such as gold and bond.

Historically, equity fund has been negatively correlated to long-term treasury bond in the past. Given such a negative correlation, it is possible to set up a combined portfolio consisting of two or three of these negatively correlated assets for hedging. The following example illustrates the simple use of two assets by two example portfolios:

Portfolio 1: 100% SCHX

Portfolio 1: 90% SCHX + 10% EDV with a quarterly rebalance

As can be seen in the next chart in this section, with the addition of 10% EDV, the combined portfolio significantly reduced the volatility, in terms of the standard deviation, the worst year performance, and the maximum drawdown. Even the total return is slightly improved, but not by that much.

For me, I care more about the reduced volatility risks. As seen, the maximum drawdown has been improved by about 4% by the addition of a little bit of treasury bond. Seeing a 20% shrink of your TOTAL portfolio shrink can be very stressful, and a 4% improvement is a LOT – both in economic and emotional terms.

Source: Author, with simulator from Portfolio Visualizer, Silicon Cloud Technologies LLC

Conclusions and final thoughts

The Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF offers an alternative choice for exposure to the large-cap space. It tracks a market-cap-weighted index of the 750 largest US companies, in contrast to the largest 500 companies typically tracked by the multitude of S&P 500 funds. This fund offers excellent performance tracking the broader market. However, there are disadvantages to be considered too, such as its overall larger volatility.

Furthermore, the current overall market valuation is at a historical high. The combination of high volatility and high valuation calls for hedging ideas, and this article describes such an idea after analyzing the fund’s fundamentals.

And this article describes such an idea after analyzing its fundamentals based on diversification to hedge the risks. The method also slightly improved the total return. But the reduced volatility is more important for conservative investors like myself. The method improved the maximum drawdown by about 4% at the worst of the times in the past. Seeing a 20% shrink of your total portfolio shrink can be very stressful, and a 4% improvement is a lot – both in economic and emotional terms.