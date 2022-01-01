mysticenergy/E+ via Getty Images

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) appears capable of generating over $500 million in positive cash flow in 2022 at current strip prices (mid-$60s WTI oil), which could help reduce its net debt below $2.3 billion by the end of 2022.

Callon's $788 million acquisition of Primexx Energy Partners also helps it deleverage modestly when the concurrent conversion of Kimmeridge's second-lien notes into equity is factored in as well.

Callon's shares appear to have decent upside in a $60s or better long-term oil scenario, although its leverage may still be an issue at $50s or lower oil.

Primexx Acquisition

The $788 million purchase price for Primexx is approximately 3.4x Primexx's estimated EBITDAX at $65 WTI oil or approximately 3.7x its estimated EBITDAX at $60 WTI oil. This is based on Primexx's recent production level of 18,000 BOEPD (61% oil).

Source: Callon

This seems to be an okay price (at least in a $60s oil environment) that Callon is paying for Primexx. Lime Rock's recent $508 million Delaware Basin acquisition of Rosehill (which restructured last year) appears to be for a much cheaper price at around 2.9x EBITDAX at $60 WTI oil or 2.6x EBITDAX at $65 WTI oil using recent production numbers as well.

However, the acquisition of Rosehill was mostly for its PDP value, while Primexx has more development potential. Rosehill had around 13,600 net acres in the Delaware Basin at the time of its bankruptcy filing, but only 3,100 net acres of that was its core Loving County position and that was already heavily developed. In comparison, Primexx has 35,000 net acres with the potential for around 300 additional net locations.

The $440 million cash component of the purchase price is around 2.1x EBITDAX (of the acquired assets) at $60 WTI oil or 1.9x EBITDAX at $65 WTI oil. This is slightly lower than Callon's standalone leverage level, but the transaction would have only a slight deleveraging effect on its own.

Kimmeridge Exchange

The concurrent exchange of Kimmeridge's $197 million in 9% second-lien notes for 5.5 million shares (worth $223 million based on the 10-day VWAP at the time) helps reduce Callon's leverage a bit more. That exchange also saves around $18 million in annual interest costs, although the credit facility debt it is adding from the Primexx acquisition gives back around $11 million of that annual interest savings.

2022 Outlook

Callon outlined a scenario where it would produce 107,000 BOEPD (65% oil) in 2022 after its Primexx acquisition. At current strip prices (including roughly $66 to $67 WTI oil), Callon is projected to generate around $1.898 billion in revenues after hedges in this scenario.

Source: Callon

Callon's 2022 hedging situation is much better than its 2021 hedging situation. For oil, it mainly has mid-$60s hedges (based on the ceiling/swap price) except for 5,000 barrels per day in short call swaptions with an exercise price of $52.18 that will likely be exercised by the counterparty.

Type Barrels/Mcf $ Per Barrel/Mcf (Realized) $ Million Oil 25,385,750 $65.00 $1,650 NGLs 6,902,971 $24.00 $166 Natural Gas 40,597,673 $3.50 $142 Hedge Value -$60 Total Revenue $1,898

Source: Author's Work

With $650 million in operational capex, Callon would then be projected to generate around $551 million in positive cash flow in 2022. This is higher than the $395 million projection that Callon mentioned in its presentation, as Callon used $60 oil and $2.75 gas in its calculations. Since Callon is mostly unhedged for 2022, changes in commodity prices will significantly affect its cash flow results then.

$ Million Lease Operating Expense (Including Workovers) $235 Gathering, Processing, and Transportation $100 Production and Ad Valorem Taxes $127 G&A and Other (Cash Basis) $70 Cash Interest $165 Operational Capital Expenditures $650 Total Expenses $1,347

Source: Author's Work

Callon is currently projecting its year-end 2021 net debt to be around $2.82 billion, so at strip prices it may be able to reduce its net debt to around $2.27 billion by the end of 2022, which would put its leverage at approximately 1.7x.

Notes On Valuation

After the Primexx and Kimmeridge transactions, Callon is expected to have approximately 61 million shares outstanding. With that share count, I estimate Callon's value at around $51 per share at $65 WTI long-term oil and around $42 per share at $60 WTI long-term oil (beyond 2022).

Callon thus appears to have some upside with $60s or better oil, although it remains vulnerable to lower oil prices with $50s oil potentially leaving its leverage a bit higher than ideal.

Conclusion

At current strip prices, Callon may be able to generate around $550 million in positive cash flow in 2022, which would help it significantly with deleveraging. Callon's common stock is basically a bet on oil remaining in the $60s for a while (multiple years), allowing it to continue reducing its leverage and putting it in a solid position to refinance its 2024 and later debt maturities.

The Primexx and Kimmeridge transactions contribute modestly to Callon's deleveraging efforts and have a near neutral effect on its estimated share value. The dilution from those deals is largely balanced out by its increased production.