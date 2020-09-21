LewisTsePuiLung/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM) stock appreciated rapidly over the first 3/4 of the last year, but has stalled out since. JPM closed at $95.31 on September 21, 2020, subsequently rising 74.6% to close at $166.44 on June 4th. The shares are currently trading $153.94, 7.5% below the 12-month high close on June 4th.

12-month price history and basic statistics for JPM

Source: Seeking Alpha

Looking back over longer periods, JPM has substantially out-performed the Diversified Bank industry and has even beaten the overall U.S. equity market on a total return basis for the trailing 5- and 10-year periods.

Trailing total returns for JPM vs. Diversified Bank industry and the U.S. equity market

Source: Morningstar

The recent behavior of the stock is easily explained by looking at 10-year Treasury yields over the same period. The shares rose rapidly as the 10-year yield went up, before losing momentum and falling as yields declined. This is entirely to be expected. Bank earnings are higher when rates are higher, and vice versa.

12-Month price history for JPM vs. 10-year Treasury yield

Source: Author’s calculations using data from Yahoo! Finance

While JPM has reported earnings significantly better than the consensus expectations for each of the past four quarters, the longer-term outlook is for lower earnings in 2022 and 2023 than in 2021.

Annual earning per shares and estimates for future years

Source: eTrade

Along with fundamentals, I rely on two forms of consensus outlooks when evaluating a stock. The first is the well-known Wall Street analyst consensus rating and 12-month price target. The consensus price target has been shown to have predictive value, as long as the dispersion among the analysts is not too high. The second form of consensus outlook is derived from options prices and represents the aggregate view of buyers and sellers of options on the underlying stock.

The price of an option represents the market’s consensus estimate of the probability that the price of a stock will rise above (call option) or fall below (put option) a specific level (the strike price) between now and when the option expires. By analyzing the prices of calls and puts at a range of strikes, all with a common expiration date, it is possible to calculate the options market’s consensus outlook for the probabilities of price returns between now and when the options expire. This is the market-implied outlook.

For those who are unfamiliar with this approach, I have written an overview post, including links to the relevant financial literature. I look at consensus outlooks because of the range of research that suggests that consensus estimates tend to be superior to most or all of the individuals who contribute to the consensus.

Performance of JPM since my last analysis

Source: Seeking Alpha

I last analyzed JPM on January 13, 2021 and I assigned a bearish rating. At that time, the consensus outlook from the Wall Street analysts was bullish, although the 12-month price target was essentially equal to the share price at the time. The market-implied outlook gave a bearish outlook to early 2022. Since that piece was published, JPM has had a price return of 9.16% and total return of 10.43%, as compared to a price return of 14.38% and 15.5% total return for the S&P 500.

With 8 months having passed since I wrote about JPM, I am revisiting my analysis.

Wall Street Consensus Outlook for JPM

eTrade calculates the Wall Street consensus outlook from the views of 12 ranked analysts who have issued opinions on JPM within the past 90 days. The consensus rating is bullish and the consensus price target is $170.27, 10.5% above the current price. Of the 12 analysts, 7 are bullish, 4 are neutral, and 1 is bearish. The lowest of the analyst price targets is 12.4% below the current share price.

Wall Street analyst consensus outlook and 12-month price target for JPM

Source: eTrade

Seeking Alpha’s version of the Wall Street consensus includes ratings and price targets from 26 analysts who have published opinions in the past 90 days. The consensus rating is bullish and the consensus price target is $167.17, 8.5% above the current share price. Of the 26 analysts, 18 are bullish, 7 are neutral, and 3 are bearish.

Wall Street analyst consensus outlook and price target for JPM

Source: Seeking Alpha

The Wall Street consensus outlook for JPM was bullish in January and remains bullish. The consensus price target for JPM has risen from $138 in January to around $169 today (averaging the consensus price targets from eTrade and Seeking Alpha) for an expected 9.5% in price appreciation (11.9% in total return) over the next year.

Market-Implied Outlook for JPM

I have analyzed call and put options at a range of strike prices, all expiring on January 21, 2022, to calculate the market-implied outlook for JPM over the next 4 months. I have also calculated the market-implied outlook for the next 8.8 months from options expiring on June 17, 2022. I selected these two expiration dates because options expiring in January and June tend to be liquid and because these two periods give a view into early 2022 and to the middle of the year.

The standard presentation of the market-implied outlook is in the form a probability distribution of price return, with probability on the vertical axis and return on the horizontal axis.

Market-implied price return probabilities for JPM for the 4-month period from today until January 21, 2022

Source: Author’s calculations using options quotes from eTrade

The market-implied outlook for the next 4 months is generally symmetric, although the peak probabilities are tilted towards positive returns, with the peak probability corresponding to a price return of +4%. This is a bullish outlook. The annualized volatility derived from this distribution is 29.7%. This level of volatility is within normal range for a large-cap individual stock but investors should be cognizant of the magnitudes of potential declines. The 10th percentile price return for the next 4 months is -21%. This means that JPM is likely to lose 21% or more in the worst 1-in-10 outcomes between now and January 21, 2022. The market-implied outlook is negatively skewed, a property that tends to predict higher returns.

To make it easier to directly compare the probabilities of positive and negative returns, rotate the negative return side of the market-implied outlook about the vertical axis (see chart below).

Market-implied price return probabilities for JPM for the 4-month period from today until January 21, 2022. The negative return side of the distribution has been rotated about the vertical axis

Source: Author’s calculations using options quotes from eTrade

This view of the market-implied outlook shows that the probabilities of positive returns are consistently higher than for negative returns of the same magnitude, over a wide range of the most probable outcomes (the solid blue line is consistently above the dashed red line from 0% to 20% on the chart above). A property of the negative skewness is that there is a higher probability of large negative returns (-22% and worse) than for positive returns of the same magnitude (+22% and greater). These magnitudes of returns are low probability overall.

Theory suggests that market-implied outlooks are negatively-biased due to investor risk aversion, such that investors pay more than fair value for put options to provide downside protection. Dividend-paying stocks are expected to have market-implied outlooks with negative tilts because the dividend payments reduce the potential price appreciation. Considering both of these factors, the bullish market-implied outlook for JPM is stronger than the raw probabilities suggest.

In my analysis in January, the market-implied outlook to January 21, 2022 was bearish, somewhat the opposite of the current results, with elevated probabilities of negative returns.

The market-implied outlook to June 17, 2022 has very similar probabilities for positive and negative returns of the same magnitude. There is not a well-defined peak probability, although there is a small range of outcomes with slightly higher probabilities of negative returns. Considering the factors that cause market-implied outlooks to have a negative tilt, I interpret the view to mid June as neutral to slightly bullish. The expected volatility derived from this distribution is 28.5%.

Market-implied price return probabilities for JPM for the 8.8-month period from today until June 17, 2022. The negative return side of the distribution has been rotated about the vertical axis

Source: Author’s calculations using options quotes from eTrade

The market-implied outlook is bullish to mid January of 2022, but the view to mid-2022 is more neutral. This is a substantially more bullish view than when I last wrote about JPM in January.

Summary

JPM has returned 22.5% for the YTD, although the current share price is 7.5% below the 12-month high set in June. The recent decline is mainly due to concerns that interest rates may remain lower for longer. When I analysed JPM in January, the Wall Street consensus price target was equal to the share price at that time. While the consensus rating was bullish, the analysts expected no price appreciation over the next year.

The market-implied outlook to January 2022 was bearish. The options market was assigning significantly elevated probabilities of negative returns to the start of 2022. Today, the consensus outlooks from Wall Street analysts and from the options market are considerably improved. The consensus 12-month price target implies expected total return of 11.9%. The market-implied outlook is now bullish to mid January, shifting to a more neutral, but still slightly bullish, view to mid-2022.

The expected volatility derived from the market-implied outlook is 28%. As a rule of thumb for a buy, I want to see expected 12-month return of at least ½ the volatility and JPM does not quite reach this threshold. The market-implied outlook to January 21, 2022 is quite bullish, however, with consistently elevated probabilities of positive returns. The market-implied outlook to the middle of 2022 is more neutral. Even though I’d prefer to see a somewhat higher expected 12-month return for JPM from the analyst consensus, the bullish consensus rating and the bullish market-implied outlook to early 2022 sway me to a bullish rating overall.