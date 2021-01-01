ryasick/E+ via Getty Images

Triple Net REITs have a special place in the hearts of investors. The high income source and the solid cash flows are appealing for those seeking stability. But beyond the common equity of these REITs one can get a different kind of income, that is if you gave up the potential upside. We are referring to the preferred shares that were designed to give you an even more stable yield with higher levels of dividend and asset coverage. Now that is more or less in the past.

Preferred shares have been squeezed so high that most offer rather poor return prospects and that is why we think a popular preferred ETF will cut its distribution soon. That said, one can make money in some cases, assuming that they have the right holding period and they are correct about the direction of interest rates.

American Finance Trust (AFIN)

AFIN is a relatively recently listed triple-net REIT with a focus on single tenant retail assets. With over $4.0 billion assets (at cost) the REIT does have some modest muscle, though it pales in comparison to the behemoths like Realty Income Corporation (O) and W. P. Carey Inc. (WPC).

AFIN distinguishes itself by stressing on more investment grade tenants and service retail tenants than some of its peers.

That said, its definition of investment grade is definitely not airtight.

But as attested to by our soaring obesity and diabetes rates, the proof is always in the pudding. We can see that AFIN did have strong rent collections right through the heart of the pandemic.

While there is a good case for the common shares, we want to jump straight to the preferred shares and make our case for how and why they could work for you.

American Finance Trust, Inc. 7.50% PFD A (AFINP) and American Finance Trust, Inc. 7.375% CUM PFD C (AFINO)

AFINP (7.93 million shares outstanding) and AFINO (4.59 million shares outstanding) rank equal in seniority and are higher in seniority to the common shares. AFINP is callable in March 2024 while AFINO is callable in December 2025. We go over why we think both these are interesting plays.

Superb Asset Coverage

While AFIN may focus on the growth potential of its portfolio, we are more attracted to the stability. AFIN's top tenants consist of strong companies and the weighted average lease term is excellent as well.

But beyond that, as we focus on the capital structure, the advantage of the preferred shares becomes obvious. AFIN has a net debt to gross asset ratio of about 40%.

Now this is definitely within the acceptable range for triple-net REITs. But AFIN improves this metric by having the bulk of its debt in the form of secured non-recourse mortgages. This prevents problems from becoming systemic in case of issues with certain properties. AFIN can walk away when the going gets tough and the corporation can live to fight another day. Now those issues may hurt the common equity but the preferred shares which are most concerned with corporate viability would not be impacted.

Another way to visualize this is to estimate the amount of common equity that stands ahead of the preferred shares. While the current market capitalization of AFIN is close to a $1.0 billion, based on consensus analyst NAVs (S&P Global), the tangible book value ahead of the preferred shares is close to $1.7 billion ($14.50 NAV per share).

Excellent Funds From Operations (FFO) Coverage

The preferred shares currently outstanding would consume approximately $23.5 million annually in dividends. FFO and adjusted FFO, which are calculated after deducting these are running at about $100 million and $114 million respectively.

Source: AFIN Q2-2021

This is a rather wide buffer which makes the preferred shares incredibly safe.

Who Should Own Them?

AFINP and AFINO are both trading above par and hence the yield to call becomes rather important in judging the value. We calculate that using the stripped price, but investors can run these themselves at the time of purchase.

AFINP

With a 5.183% yield to call it won't make you rich but it is not a bad yield for a 2.5 year bond-like offering.

AFINO

The yield here is much higher thanks to the longer duration and the effect that has on spreading out the premium you pay today.

At current interest rates, AFINP has a very high chance of being called but if it is not called you are still stuck holding a 7.5% coupon, so we don't see downside much below $23.43 (8% yield). AFINO is in a similar position but the extra duration makes it even more likely that something happens in the interim that prevents it from being called. For that extra risk you are getting a better yield to call.

One aspect we like about both these is that yield on par is rather strong and in the case of gradually rising interest rates these two will not be hurt as much. This is quite the opposite of say Public Storage 3.900% DEP PFD O (PSA.PO), which has a coupon of 3.9% and currently yields just 3.3%. So investors who favor gradually rising rates are protected in the case of both AFINP and AFINO. In both cases you get 5% plus yield to call and if you get rising rates by then your yield bumps to 7.5% and 7.375% respectively.

Both shares will continue to pay the same coupon as before of course but what we are taking into account is the premium amortization till the call date. While the shares can get hit in a market meltdown or sudden rise in interest rates, we would use that opportunity to actually pick them up.

