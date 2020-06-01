narvikk/E+ via Getty Images

The ETFMG Travel Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:AWAY) is a niche investment vehicle that was launched right before the coronavirus outbreak turned into a pandemic, in February 2020. Its AUM expectedly cratered last spring, teetering sub-$10 million for some time, but as the economic optimism returned, it has surged surpassing $400 million in July 2021, mostly due to massive asset flows as the travel tech looked like a perfect reflation trade play but also partly thanks to capital appreciation of its holdings.

At first glance, AWAY is a powerful tool to benefit both from the gradual improvement in global travel in the wake of the abating pandemic in the medium term as well as from the continuous digital transformation of the industry that will unlock numerous opportunities in the long haul. If this thesis plays out, investors might reap massive capital gains. But the case is not as simple as it might seem at first blush: an investment vehicle cramming expensiveness of tech and risks of travel should be treated with extreme caution.

In this regard, while acknowledging the long-term upside is possible, I give the fund a neutral rating and encourage my dear readers to do their own deep-dive due diligence before going long.

Momentum, expenses, AUM, liquidity

One of the issues with AWAY is its poor mix of Seeking Alpha ETF grades.

First, we do not see any remarkable momentum here, as the fund's price performance has been under pressure recently as investor skepticism grew amid the Delta variant concerns.

Second, its F expenses grade signals high fees are a drag on the total returns. AWAY charges 75 bps a year, that's a fairly high ratio, but still, it's barely surprising. Thematic ETFs have the ERs much higher if compared to their passive counterparts tracking simpler indices given the complexity of management of their portfolios. Besides, the fund has a negative standardized yield of (45) bps as a consequence of both high expenses and low dividends.

Risk is another Achilles' heel since tracking error, standard deviation, volatility, and turnover are all too high.

The Asset Flows score is the only silver lining here as the fund's assets under management have improved drastically this year and its liquidity is much better than the asset class medians. As I have already said above, the driver for AWAY's surging AUM is high investor interest in the reopening plays and especially in heavily battered companies (the travel industry bore the brunt of the lockdowns) amid vaccination and the global economic rebound. However, it's worth keeping in mind that despite massive inflows, AWAY is overseeing just ~$271 million in assets, which is rather small.

The investment strategy and portfolio

What do investors get for 0.75% a year?

AWAY provides exposure to a highly-concentrated, top-heavy portfolio encompassing 35 companies that operate in the Travel Tech industry included in the Prime Travel Technology Index NTR. Prime Indexes defines the composition of this benchmark; Solactive serves as a calculation agent.

Firms with a market value below $150 million cannot compete for a place in the index.

The index is factor-weighted; the stock's place in the hierarchy depends on the Prime Score. Put simply, the higher the market cap and trading activity, the larger the weight. That's why $95.5 billion Booking (BKNG) is AWAY's largest investment right now (5.4% weight). Before the index recalibration this September, the top holding was Airbnb (ABNB) with a weight in excess of 6%.

The primary criterion is that a company must generate at least 50% of its revenues from the travel technology business. There are four major themes in this area; the AWAY portfolio tilted towards the travel booking & reservations players that have close to 52% weight (thanks to Booking and Airbnb) followed by travel advice with its ~17.5% weight. Travel price comparison and ridesharing & hailing (both Uber (UBER) Lyft (LYFT), #3 and #5 in the portfolio are worth mentioning here) occupy 3rd and 4th places, respectively.

Given the dynamics of the industry, like fresh IPOs, the index is being rebalanced as well as reconstituted four times a year, in March, June, September, and December, for the purpose to include new public TT industry players as soon as possible. On the downside, it translates into a high turnover of the AWAY portfolio. The portfolio has been recalibrated just recently, with the number of stocks increasing to 35 from 33 as two Australian players, Corporate Travel Management (OTCPK:CTMLF) and Helloworld Travel (ASX ticker: HLO) have been added.

It's worth mentioning here that as of September 21, the index and the AWAY portfolio had minor differences. I have found that the fund was long Lvji Technology that trades with a ticker 1745 in Hong Kong, which is not in the benchmark. I cannot say for sure if the stock was in the index earlier in September, but it definitely was in the basket in January 2021. Since the firm is no longer eligible, I reckon AWAY will dispose of the shares soon but there is still the possibility that it will remain long given it may invest up to 20% in securities not included in the index as explained on page 27 of the prospectus. Anyway, Lvji has just 0.3% weight.

Regarding regional exposure, most of AWAY's net assets are U.S. equities; as the index factsheet (September 20) shows, 40% of its constituents are from the U.S., followed by Australia (8.4%), and Great Britain (8.2%).

Travel industry: reasons for optimism

Though after the roll-out of the vaccination campaigns across the globe and the gradual reopening the global travel has been recovering slowly but steadily (not without setbacks), the room for improvement is still fairly large.

For example, the TSA throughput in the U.S. is still below the 2019 level, though a massive improvement from last year's nadir is vivid:

Created by the author using data from the TSA

Bulls can say here that the gradual return to the pre-crisis mobility levels and growth going forward creates a perfect backdrop for AWAY's capital gains.

There are developments supportive of AWAY's appreciation, including the most recent move from the U.S. government. The U.S. has lifted the restrictions (for vaccinated passengers) on transatlantic travel from the U.K. and European Union; this decision was acclaimed by the WTTC as visitors from Great Britain and the EU combined contributed $46 billion to the U.S. economy in 2019.

Returns, correlations, the impact of the 'coronavirus' discount

AWAY's AUM was decimated amid the first months of the pandemic as investors were unwilling to take high risks. The 'coronavirus' discount took its toll. As a consequence, the fund had finished 2020 with just a 4.4% gain since its inception in February. This year, despite a few very impressive months thanks to the rally of its top holdings, AWAY has returned ~2%. JETS' gain is also in single digits.

Data by YCharts

Interestingly, JETS and AWAY are highly correlated. The tables below summarize the correlations between these two as well as the S&P 500 (SPY) and two plays deemed defensive (with no or exceedingly small 'coronavirus' discount factored in) - the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLP) and Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLU).

Created by the author using data from Portfolio Visualizer

Though the daily returns look slightly less correlated than monthly, it's clear that the funds are influenced by precisely the same catalysts and are moving almost in tandem.

Final thoughts

AWAY is a risky investment vehicle cramming two promising themes: much-hyped tech names (and thus expensive) and the global travel rebound.

Given the industry has not recovered fully yet, AWAY looks like a lucrative bet. However, numerous risks are not to be ignored. Lofty valuations (ABNB is trading at ~17.6x Forward P/S, with no profits), top-heaviness, and large exposure to FX headwinds can easily eat into total returns. The bleak mix of the ETF grades illustrates its weaknesses vividly.

AWAY's holdings have the 'great expectations' premium (another way of saying the growth premium) as well as the 'coronavirus' discount. Both are worrisome. The lowering of the premium (in the case of players unable to live up to expectations, missing on EPS or sales) or increase in the discount (in case of new setbacks in the recovery story due to new coronavirus variants or anything else) can take its toll on returns.

That said, I would give AWAY a neutral rating.