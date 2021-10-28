JHVEPhoto/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Investment Conclusion

Yum Brands (NYSE:YUM) is scheduled to report F3Q2021 Earnings on October 28, 2021, before market open. The average consensus revenue and earnings per share estimates for the quarter are $1.59 billion and $1.09. Based on our analysis, it appears likely that the company’s actual financial outcomes will come in ahead of analyst estimates for the period.

Our conviction is based on expected continued strength in U.S. retail sales as the population of vaccinated Americans expands. In addition, overall, we anticipate significant improvement in international retail sales driven by the lingering momentum in additional developed markets, including the Asia Pacific and Western Europe, and the anticipated economic turnaround of emerging markets, as the respective governments incrementally vaccinate their populations. Further, supported by an expected price increase, revenue leverage from sharply higher retail sales, is likely to offset a majority of U.S. inflationary headwinds (particularly as ~60% of YUM’s business is derived internationally), resulting in margin expansion, on an overall basis. Consequently, earnings and free cash flows are likely to surge on a year-over-year basis for the third quarter, in our opinion.

Until F2Q2022, when the rest-of-the-world will likely be vaccinated to a large degree, propelling pent-up demand towards dine-in transactions, and away from the off-premise segment, YUM’s retail sales will expand on a sequential and annualized basis, driving upside in margins, earnings, and free cash flows. From that quarter onwards, the firm’s retail sales growth will likely moderate to account for increase in traffic to dine-in focused restaurants. Nevertheless, fueled by additional investments in technology, we expect further operating leverage, resulting in continued improvement in margins, and consequently higher earnings as well as free cash flows over periods immediately following F2Q2022.

Longer-term, driven by favorable changes in YUM’s fundamentals since we initiated on the firm on Seeking Alpha in July 2020, with a Price Target of $125/share, when the market price was $93.15/share, our outlook on the firm has improved. We are more bullish on YUM in part because of positive developments experienced by the quick service restaurant industry, including the surprising shift in the demand curve towards the right. Brought about by the pandemic necessitated focus on digital and off-premise sales as well as rapid menu innovation, the changes have reflected in outsized gains in the retail sales of companies in the sector, including YUM’s. However, with more than 50,000 stores across the world, the firm has benefitted asymmetrically from the growth in retail sales. In addition, given its scope and scale, YUM has been able to convert retail sales gains into higher than industry average earnings by leveraging economies of scale related to: purchasing power, digital initiatives, advertising, and overheads. We expect these elements to continue to contribute and along with the planned accelerated new unit development goals, boost margins, profits, and free cash flows, on a secular basis.

Considering these factors, the firm appears well positioned to outperform the broader industry, on a long-term basis. To adjust for our improved secular outlook on YUM, we are updating our 5-year revenue growth rate to 6% from the previous 5% and operating cash flow margin to 29% from the prior 28%. Factoring in the changes, we arrive at our new Price Target of $136/share versus the previous $127/share. Reiterate Buy Rating. YUM has guided to long-term: system sales growth of between mid-to-high single-digits, increase in same-store sales of 2% to 3%, and operating profit expansion of high single-digits.

(Please go through our initiation report “Yum Brands: Well-Positioned To Reap The Benefits Of A Successful Transformation - Buy On Valuation” and additional notes for our long term opinion on the stock).

Key Takeaways From The Second Quarter

F2Q2021 Results Summary. For the quarter, retail sales came in at +26% compared with F2Q2020, revenues of ~$1.60 billion (+33.7% on a year-over-year basis), beat consensus estimates of $1.47 billion, and Earnings Per Share came in at $1.29 (+92.5% compared to F2Q2020), ahead of analyst projections of $0.95 cents. In addition, same-store sales increased on a consolidated company basis by ~23%, by ~30% at Kentucky Fried Chicken, by 10% at Pizza Hut, by ~21% at Taco Bell, and by ~31% at Habit Burger Grill. Net income for the period was ~$391 million reflecting an uptrend of ~89.8% over the previous year’s same quarter.

Digital Sales Remained Solid. YUM is rapidly turning into a off-premise leader within the quick service restaurant industry, with sales in the category coming in at ~$20 billion over the last 12-months and at ~$5 billion during the F2Q2021, representing a growth of 35% on an annualized basis. All three of the firm’s core brands have benefitted from the trend.

Taco Bell’s loyalty program has supported its digital sales by providing rewards program members with exclusive deals and early access to menu promotions. In that regard, Taco Bell loyalty members appear to be placing orders more frequently than non-reward program members and the average checks of active members are 35% higher than customers not enrolled in the loyalty program.

With respect to Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC), supported by the recent launch of a proprietary digital application and a dedicated website to facilitate the brand’s off-premise sales, year-to-date digital sales are on path to surpass FY2020 figures, during F3Q2021.

In the context of Pizza Hut which given its product, already has a substantial off-premise business, the shift underway in the business model from dine-in to off-premise resulted in off-premise same store sales growth of 18% in the U.S. and 21% in foreign markets. It is noteworthy that a majority of the off-premise sales were digital transactions.

Given that on-line orders are significantly more convenient for customers as they can pay using digital means and get their orders delivered or pick them up from the restaurants with minimum interaction with store staff, digital sales are likely to continue to grow. With respect to restaurant companies, digital sales generate higher margins as they require less labor and customers that transact digitally order more frequently and with higher checks, which reflects in superior unit economics. Therefore, digital sales are a win-win for all parties involved and a considerable fraction of dine-in sales are likely to be permanently off-set by off-premise sales that are largely digital sales, as ordering over the phone and paying cash are fast turning obsolete.

Considering the trends associated with digital sales, YUM with its acquisition over recent years of several companies built to support digital initiatives, appears well positioned to benefit.

Kentucky Fried Chicken Maintained Momentum. Accounting for 51% of YUM’s operating profits on an average, and with over 25,000 global stores, Kentucky Fried Chicken continued to represent YUM’s fastest growing core brand with F2Q2021 system sales growth of 35%. In that regard, it is noteworthy that the fried chicken chain is recovering rapidly in developed international markets, with the United Kingdom, Australia, Canada, and the Middle East experiencing double-digit same store sales over the second quarter. However, emerging markets continued to represent a drag on the brand’s sales as recovery from Covid-19 appeared to be stalled in numerous geographies. Nevertheless, a significant fraction of losses in dine-in sales in those territories are being off-set by the growth in digital sales, as YUM’s digital investments have resulted in sufficiently developed digital channels across its core brands.

Pizza Hut’s Turnaround Close To Complete. YUM’s initiative to transform the brand into a delivery and carry-out pizza chain, by converting a significant fraction of its dine-in assets into delco assets has been rapid with the effort almost complete. The endeavor to turnaround the struggling business has been fruitful with system sales and same store sales improving considerably through the prior 12-months. For F2Q2021, system sales and same store sales expanded by 10%. In addition, the growth in off-premise sales (which is the goal of the turnaround effort) has been solid throughout the viral outbreak and continued into F2Q2021.

Although the transformation of Pizza Hut’s U.S. assets is largely complete with the benefits beginning to accrue, the brand’s international stores that are yet to be converted represent a growth opportunity. Moreover, management has indicated plans to ultimately expand the pizza chain’s store base both in the U.S. and in foreign countries, following a successful turnaround of the business. Given that Pizza Hut currently represents 17% of YUM’s operating profits, there appears significant opportunity to further develop its business, not only by igniting retail sales, but also by leveraging operations to generate incremental profits.

To be candid, we had not expected Pizza Hut’s turnaround to be easy as the brand had been experiencing significant declines in retail sales due to its lack of focus on off-premise, but also because of the rapid growth of Domino’s Pizza (DPZ). Therefore, we are highly impressed by management’s execution of Pizza Hut’s recovery effort and consequently have greater conviction in their leadership abilities.

Taco Bell Delivered On Key Growth Driver Potential. Consistent with the momentum the brand has evidenced across the pandemic, Taco Bell posted strong F2Q2021 financial results with growth in system sales and same store sales coming in at 24% and 21%. In addition, on a 2-year basis, same store sales expanded by 12%. Buoyed by an improvement of 6 seconds in time taken to process an order, and service to 4 million additional cars when compared with F2Q2020, drive-through sales continued to outperform.

Further, customer demand for two relaunched items, the Quesalupa as part of the Chalupa Cravings Box, and the Naked Chicken Chalupa, likely supported retail sales. Moreover, Taco Bell was successful at promoting its brand through two billion impressions generated through the #ISeeATaco global brand campaign, under which customers could secure a free Taco on days that the moon was shaped as a Taco.

It is a testament to Taco Bell’s operating prowess that it accounts for 31% of operating profits, even though the brand has the smallest restaurant footprint among YUM’s three core enterprises. In addition, given that Taco Bell has a presence in roughly 30 of the 150 countries where YUM’s restaurants are located, the brand has a significant opportunity to scale up, relatively easily. Given business dynamics, Taco Bell might represent YUM’s best-in-class opportunity for long-term growth, in our assessment.

Raised Long-Term New Unit Development Growth Rate. YUM updated the guidance for launch of new stores to between 4% and 5% of the base, from the prior 4%. Given that the firm presently has over 50,000 global restaurants, the increase in guidance represents roughly between 0 to 500 additional stores.

In that regard, it is noteworthy that during F2Q2021, YUM launched a record 603 net new restaurants across the globe, comprised of 428 Kentucky Fried Chicken stores, 99 Pizza Hut locations, and 74 Taco Bell restaurants, that represented a year-over-year growth rate of 5%, 1%, and 1% for the respective brands. A majority of Kentucky Fried Chicken new builds were in China, Russia, India, Latin America and Thailand, those associated with Pizza Hut were in China, India, and the Asia-Pacific, and Taco Bell’s were in the U.K., the U.S., and Spain.

Balance Sheet Appears Strong. At the end of F2Q2021, the company had a cash and cash equivalents balance of ~$552 million, and long term debt of ~$10.3 billion, on its balance sheet. YUM’S debt to EBITDA ratio at the end of the period was 4.5 which is lower than the historical target of 5. The firm repurchased 2.1 million shares worth $255 million at an average price of $119/share. YUM declared a dividend of $0.50/share for the first quarter.

Bottom Line

Based on the scenario unfolding across the quick service restaurant industry, it appears that bets YUM made to ensure the long-term growth of its business were accurate. The sector is going the way of drive-throughs, delivery and take-out, and mobile ordering and pick-up, all elements that YUM has invested in heavily over the years. Given its more than 50,000 global stores, the company is positioned to benefit asymmetrically from the changes in its industry.

Layering the consequent economies of scale derived from sharply higher sales on top of the investments YUM is making in technology designed to optimize operations, is setting the firm up for strong long-term growth in margins, earnings, and free cash flows. Although other quick service restaurants companies like Restaurant Brands (QSR) might potentially get there, presently YUM appears best equipped to handle the changes affecting the sector and prosper considerably from the shifts.