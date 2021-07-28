Michael Vi/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) is on a roll. In hindsight, its acquisition of FreeScale (the old Motorola Semiconductor business) in 2015 was well-timed because it made NXP an automotive semiconductor powerhouse as automotive now accounts to ~50% of total revenue. As a result, the company is in the cat-bird seat when it comes to the current global semiconductor shortage. That is resulting in strong earnings, a bullish outlook, and a meaningful increase in the allocation of capital to stock buybacks. In addition, the transition of the global automotive fleet to EVs means more semiconductor content on a per-unit basis, and also opens up new markets for NXP in the EV infrastructure space (i.e. charging stations, etc). NXP is down about 10% from its recent high near $228 (see chart below) and investors should consider taking advantage of current market volatility to begin nibbling on the shares. NXP pays a $2.25/share annual dividend (1.1% yield) and is attractive here.

Data by YCharts

Market Opportunity

As you know, the automotive semiconductor market is thriving and demand is significantly outstripping supply to the point where several automotive manufacturers have had to shut-down production lines. Demand for automotive semiconductors for engine controllers, infotainment systems, safety systems, advanced driver assist systems, and battery management systems - among other automotive areas, is not only very strong, but is expected to grow at a nearly 18% CAGR over the next five years. Indeed, Mordor Intelligence says:

The global automotive semiconductor market was valued at $48.13 billion in 2020 and is expected to reach a value of $129.17 billion by 2026 and grow at a CAGR of 17.94% over the forecast period (2021-2026).

Source: Mordor Intelligence

As can be seen, NXP is a leader and among a handful of semiconductor suppliers that dominate the automotive sector. And that space will be significantly expanded by the transition to EVs and associated EV infrastructure. Indeed, note that President Biden signed an executive order on August 5th declaring that 40-50% of all new vehicle sales in 2030 must be electric (EVs and plug-in hybrids). That is a very positive long-term catalyst for NXP Semi moving forward.

Earnings

NXP's Q2 EPS report was released in August and the results were very bullish. EPS of $1.42 was a $0.14 beat while revenue of $2.59 billion was up 42.3% yoy. GAAP gross margin of 54.8% was up 7.5 percentage points as compared to Q2 of 2020. Free-cash-flow was $486 million, an increase of $146 million as compared to Q2 of last year.

NXP CEO Kurt Sievers commented on the quarter:

We continue to be very positive about the long-term demand trends across all our end markets, and while the supply environment will remain challenging in the near term we have taken actions to increase supply which underpin our confidence to drive very robust growth for the remainder of 2021, as well as into 2022.

Going Forward

As can be seen by the CEO's comments, NXP's prospects are bullish over the near- and mid-term. In May, Gartner predicted that the global chip shortage will remain until Q2 of next year, while parts of the semi supply-chain - such as substrate capacity - could persist until Q4 of 2022. That bodes well for NXPI's demand and pricing power.

Note that - in addition to automotive - NXP also has strong operations in analog and mixed-signal chips, 5G and IoT, as well as near-field communications, or NFC, such as the chips currently being used in most credit and debit cards that prevent the card degradation and hassle associated with swiping.

Meantime, the low-end of the company's Q3 revenue guidance was above the consensus estimate of $2.7 billion.

Source: Q2 EPS report

As an be seen, the high margins demonstrated in Q2 are expected to be maintained (or improved) in Q3 and the mid-point sequential revenue growth is expected to be 10% while yoy revenue is expected to grow 26%.

Shareholder Returns

NXP currently pays a $2.25/share annual dividend (1.1% yield). In addition, last month the company announced a $2 billion increase in the company's existing 2021 share buyback plan. That equates to an estimated 3.6% of NXP's current $55.5 billion market cap. The announcement comes on the heels of $1.2 billion in executed stock buybacks during Q2 and $155 million in dividend payments during the quarter.

Note that back in March, NXP boosted the dividend by 50%. And while the outlook for continued dividend growth is excellent, obviously NXP is significantly over-emphasizing buybacks over dividends directly to shareholders. That is something investors should keep an eye on. If that stock gets significantly over-valued, buybacks could be an unwise use of shareholder capital.

Risks

NXP's balance sheet - as summarized by CFO Peter Kelly on the Q2 conference call - is very strong:

Our ratio of net debt to trailing 12-month adjusted EBITDA at the end of Q2 was 1.9 times, and our 12-month adjusted EBITDA interest coverage was 10 times.

Global supply chains for the semiconductor industry are still stressed due to the combination of the global pandemic and demand out-stripping supply. A big decline in global auto sales would negatively affect NXP's share price.

Being based in Europe, NXP is less exposed to current US/China trade disputes as compared to US-based semiconductor companies.

Despite the current market pull-back, the market is still within 5% of all-time highs. That being the case investors interested in building a position in NXP should consider scaling in over time to take advantage of current market volatility and not go "all-in" near a market top.

If you want to invest in the semiconductor industry, but are not comfortable choosing only a single company, I can suggest the VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) for its top-2 holdings: Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM) and Nvidia (NVDA), which in aggregate equate to 26.5% of SMH's entire portfolio. Below is a three-year price chart comparing NXPI to NVDA, TSMC, and the SMH Semiconductor ETF:

Data by YCharts

Summary & Conclusion

The recent market sell-off has pulled down share of NXPI ~10% from its recent high of $227 yet the outlook for the company is very strong. NXP could easily generate $2.5 billion of FCF this year, and ~$2.6 billion of FCF next year. With 278.74 million fully diluted shares outstanding at the end of Q2, that would equate to FCF of an estimated $9.33/share. However, that estimate is may be low because - remember - the company just added $2 billion to the share buyback plan. Currently, NXP trades with a forward P/E of only 19.7x. That's a bargain in relation to the company's current growth profile, its demonstrated ability to generate excellent free-cash-flow, and to the strong demand for semiconductors.

NXP is a BUY and my one-year PT is $250/share, or ~20% above the current price of $207.

I'll end with a 5-year stock price chart: