Victoriia Kovryha/iStock via Getty Images

REITs are a great way for investors to collect income. However, not every one of these companies has been created equally. Some have achieved attractive growth in recent years, while others have suffered. One business that experienced consistent upside prior to the COVID-19 pandemic is Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT). Despite the pain associated with the downturn, however, the company has resumed its growth and things are looking up for the current fiscal year. What's more, management expects growth to continue through at least 2022. At present, shares of the company looked to be rather lofty, but relative to the peer group that they belong in, they are not unreasonable. So for investors who don't mind paying a hefty price for a quality business, this may be a good prospect to consider for the long haul.

A diverse REIT

Federal Realty considers itself to be a fully integrated retail REIT. The company owns, manages, and develops or redevelops urban, mixed-use properties, as well as high-quality open-air shopping centers. In all, the company owns 105 properties that include approximately 3,000 tenants. These tenants are located in approximately 25.3 million square feet of space. They also have ownership over about 2,900 residential units that collectively sit on about 2,000 acres. The greatest area of concentration for the business, from a tenant perspective, is the restaurant space. 16% of its annualized base rent comes from these types of firms. Another 11% comes from residential parties and another 11% is related to the office category. A full 39% of its annualized base rent, however, is attributable to properties that could be classified as anchors. This compares to 17% that would be considered national or regional small shops.

*Taken from Federal Realty Investment Trust

Geographically, the company is focused in large part on nine major metropolitan areas spread across the US. The place of greatest concentration for the business is the Washington DC area, which includes Maryland and North Virginia. Tenants there are responsible for 36% of the company's business. The next greatest region for the company is Silicon Valley at 15%. And this is followed by both Southern California and New York at 12% each. This company does not take an interest in just any metropolitan area, however, but it's instead focused on those that are high quality. For instance, the median household income within a three-mile radius of its properties is about $127,000. And the average population in that same area is 170,000. So the firm is deliberately targeting places with significant population density with those living there generating high levels of income.

*Taken from Federal Realty Investment Trust

In the years leading up to the COVID-19 pandemic, Federal Realty achieved appealing growth. Revenue expanded from $801.59 million in 2016 to $935.79 million in 2019. That implies an annualized growth rate of 5.3%. However, the pandemic struck and knocked revenue down to $835.49 million in 2020. Fortunately for shareholders, this has not slowed the company down too much. Revenue in the first half of this year totaled $449.79 million. That is 10.3% higher than the $407.78 million achieved the same time a year earlier.

*Taken from Federal Realty Investment Trust

There are a number of contributors to this recent expansion. For instance, the company is still working on a development pipeline for mixed-use properties that will cost it $866.5 million in all. All but $165 million has already been paid. And those properties will be fully completed over the next three years. The business also has $107 million left to spend on 10 redevelopment projects and it has 17 additional improvement projects in progress with $60 million in additional funding needed. The firm is also more than happy to acquire other assets. This year already, management has bought five properties totaling 1.9 million square feet, which includes 135 acres of land. The total gross value of this comes out to $441 million, with the company having an 82% interest in the properties.

When it comes to profitability, the picture has been a bit more mixed. Operating cash flow rose from $427.67 million in 2016 to $516.69 million in 2018. It then dropped in both 2019 and 2020, hitting $369.93 million last year. FFO, or funds from operations, followed a similar trajectory, eventually hitting $339.78 million in 2020. The adjusted equivalent followed a similar trajectory, while the path experienced for EBITDA has looked a bit different. That metric rose consistently, climbing from $515.15 million in 2016 to $599.57 million in 2019. But then, in 2020, it declined to $501.81 million.

For the current fiscal year, things are looking up. Operating cash flow has risen from $181.38 million to $247.21 million. FFO has risen from $175.95 million to $204.47 million. And the adjusted equivalent has risen from $172.96 million to $201.25 million. For the full fiscal year, management has offered some guidance. They expect FFO per share to total between $5.05 and $5.15. They have also provided an estimate for 2022, with this metric ranging from between $5.30 and $5.50 per share. At the midpoint, this would imply FFO of $396.62 million this year and $419.95 million in 2022.

Pricing the business

If we assume the same kind of growth for the company's other profitability metrics, then adjusted FFO should total $389.70 million this year and $412.61 million next year. Operating cash flow, adjusting for preferred distributions, should total $423.78 million this year and $449.77 million in 2022. And EBITDA should total $585.76 million in 2021, eventually climbing to $620.20 million next year.

This all makes pricing the enterprise fairly straightforward. Using the 2021 estimates, the company is trading at a forward price to operating cash flow multiple of 22.1. This drops to 20.8 for 2022. The price to FFO multiple will go from 23.6 this year to 22.3, while the adjusted equivalent will go from 24 to 22.7. Lastly, the EV to EBITDA multiple of the company will go from 22.9 in 2021 to 21.6 and 2022. Taking this data, I then compared it to the five highest rated peers of the business as defined by Seeking Alpha's Quant platform. For the price to operating cash flow multiple, I found a range of 12 to 22. For the 2021 figures, this would make our prospect the most expensive of the bunch. I then did the same thing using the EV to EBITDA multiple, and found a range of 15.4 to 25.6. Three of the five companies were cheaper than our target, while the other two were more expensive.

Takeaway

At this moment, Federal Realty is an interesting business. The company expects to continue growing through at least next year and that is obviously a positive for shareholders. On the whole, the company is definitely a quality prospect. And it is well diversified. Having said all of this, however, shares do look rather lofty on an absolute basis. But when you consider the EV to EBITDA multiple, it is probably fairly valued on a relative basis. Ultimately, I suspect the firm will do well over the long run. It will probably generate acceptable returns, but I do not expect it to consistently beat the market in the near term.