onurdongel/E+ via Getty Images

Investment Thesis: Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) seems to be trading near the estimated fair value range of $88-119. However, should the strong growth in inventory turnover continue, then we could see the stock go higher.

In a previous article back in June, I made the argument that while Oxford Industries has seen a significant recovery in demand since last year, short-term consolidation could be ahead for the stock.

Recent Performance

Indeed, this has proven to be the case since then, with the stock down to $85 from a prior high of $114 in June:

Source: investing.com

This is in spite of the fact that second quarter results for 2021 have exceeded that of the same quarter for 2019 on the whole:

Source: Oxford Industries Second Quarter 2021 Results

Moreover, we can see that from a balance sheet perspective - cash and cash equivalents is almost double what it was last year, while the company has managed to eliminate its long-term debt.

Source: Oxford Industries Second Quarter 2021 Results

From this point of view, I would like to examine further whether the stock could potentially be trading at a more attractive price given the recent price drop - part of which is likely to have been market-driven given the contagion surrounding the Delta variant.

Earnings Projection

Here is the growth in diluted earnings per share for Oxford Industries from 2016-2019:

2016 2017 2018 2019 Diluted earnings per share 3.27 3.87 3.94 4.05

Source: Oxford Industries Fourth Quarter and Full Year Fiscal Results (2017-2019)

From 2016 to 2019, earnings growth came in at an average of just under 8% per year, or 24% from 2016 to 2019.

For the purposes of this analysis, it is assumed that earnings will grow at a slightly higher rate of 10% per year for the next five years - given the strong rebound in net sales that we have seen recently. Accordingly, a five-year target price is forecast taking this assumption into account.

Additionally, the following assumptions are made:

P/E Ratio

With full-year EPS guidance of $6.45-6.70 on an adjusted basis for the full-year of 2021 and a price of $85.16 at the time of writing, the terminal P/E ratio is calculated as 13.2x (85.16/6.45).

Discount Rate

The discount rate is assumed to be 7%, as a proxy for the assumed long-term rate of return on the S&P 500.

Target Price Calculation

The target price is calculated as the product of the terminal P/E ratio and the present value of diluted EPS in year 5.

Based on the above assumptions, a target price of $88.90 is calculated:

Source: Author's Calculations

On the basis of this projection, it would appear that the stock is trading at fair value at present.

That said, we could potentially see a higher target price in the event that 1) the earnings growth rate comes in higher than expected or 2) the terminal P/E ratio comes in higher than that of 13.2x, or indeed both scenarios.

For instance, we can see that at a higher earnings growth rate of 15% per year, the target price rises to $106.

Source: Author's Calculations

What if the P/E ratio was higher? For instance, if the P/E ratio was higher at 17.6x (taking the June price of $114 over full-year estimated EPS of $6.45), then this would yield a target price of $119.

Source: Author's Calculations

Looking Forward

From the above analysis, it would appear that the stock is trading just slightly south of a fair value range of $88-119.

Given the strong rebound in price we saw from 2020, it is not unreasonable to expect that growth could be more modest from here.

That said, I do not particularly see much downside risk for the company given that sales have rebounded strongly and the balance sheet remains very respectable - given higher cash reserves and elimination of long-term debt.

Moreover, while inventory has decreased as a result of the economic effects of the pandemic - there are signs nonetheless that the company is getting better at managing its inventory turnover.

For instance, we can see that the inventory turnover ratio (cost of goods sold / inventory) has increased significantly from Q2 2018 to Q2 2021:

Q2 2021 Q2 2018 Inventory 77330 123924 Cost of Goods Sold 119046 123344 Inventory Turnover Ratio 1.54 1.00

Source: Oxford Industries Q2 2018 and Q2 2021 Financial Results

The higher the inventory turnover ratio, the better - as this indicates that demand for a company's products are strong.

Should the company continue to see higher inventory turnover ratios in subsequent quarters, then this is quite a good sign and earnings growth could end up being significantly higher than that seen in previous years.

Of course, one risk of the inventory turnover being too high is that the company does not have enough stock to fulfil demand. However, given the company's strong cash flow - I do not see this as a big issue and envisage that Oxford Industries should be able to meet consumer demand quite comfortably.

As we head into the winter months - the stock might see some short-term downside if the combination of both the Delta variant and lower seasonal sales in winter results in a decline in overall sales growth in the coming months. However, I do not envisage that the risk of downside would be too great given the recent results, and any further consolidation could mark a significant buying opportunity.

Conclusion

To conclude, Oxford Industries seems to be trading just below an estimated fair value range of $88-119. However, should we see higher than expected earnings growth going forward - which is possible given rising inventory turnover and strong cash flow - then the stock could have further upside from here.