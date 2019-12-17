Luis Alvarez/DigitalVision via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) is a turnaround company. I've been making the case for Deep Value Members that this is an incredibly cheaply valued stock. It is investing aggressively into its connected fitness opportunity called JRNY.

Yet, at its core, it's a home fitness company. Even while putting aside its connected fitness JRNY opportunity, by my estimates, the stock trades for approximately 10x of normalized operating earnings.

In the market, there are investments that are very high growth, where you pay a large multiple for an idea, and there are investments that are in the bargain basement, where investors' expectations are rock bottom.

I passionately believe that Nautilus at $300 million, for a fully-fledged home fitness equipment provider, is incredibly cheaply valued.

Nautilus' Guidance For Next Quarter as Expected

Source: author's calculations; keep in mind that Nautilus' fiscal year is misaligned, with the calendar year

The guidance for Q2 2022 is for negative 3%. Earlier in the year, investors feared that Nautilus' Q2 last year was going to be such a difficult comp to come up against, that the guidance for Q2 this year was going to guide towards a negative 20% y/y.

However, as it transpired, the guide is pointing towards flattish y/y revenue growth rates.

(Source)

From my perspective, this stock trades in the absolute bargain basement at approximately a $300 million market cap, so I believe that this investment isn't pricing in any hope at all. Yet, the stock continues to sell off even as investors are able to see solid profitability.

(Source)

Despite strong top-line growth, Nautilus' adjusted EBITDA was $21 million, down from $26 million in the same period a year ago.

(Source)

Looking further ahead, its guidance for Q2 2022 is now pointing towards low single digits, around 3%.

Valuation - No Doubt NLS Stock is Cheap, But is it Enough?

No matter how frustrated one feels about the fact that the stock is down so materially, I think that if one looks objectively at this company's prospects, one will undoubtedly agree that the stock is cheaply valued.

Consider the following, according to its guidance, this year Nautilus is guiding the second half to be weighed down by shipping constraints and inflation costs.

Yet, the company is still guiding for approximately 4%-5% operating margins for the second half of 2022:"[Nautilus] expects operating margins to be in the low to mid-single digits for the back half of the year."

This implies that if we take its guidance for Q2 together with its revenue for Q1, then H1 2022 will bring in $335 million. Assuming that the second half mirrored the first half, with no implied growth, this means that Nautilus is going to make about $670 million.

If we take 4% operating margins, this means the business will be making about $27 million of operating income. This is not great, by any stretch, but it's still profitable.

On the one hand, this puts the company trading at 11x operating earnings, which is probably a fair valuation.

On yet the other hand, if we assume that its increased shipping costs at some point start to come down, even small amounts of easing will have a dramatic effect on its profitability.

Moreover, Nautilus continues to reaffirm that Nautilus will achieve "sustainable operating margins upwards of 15% by FYE 2026".

(Source)

Here's some back of the envelope sanity check calculations, if Nautilus next year made 8% in operating margins, its profitability would reach $55 million, putting its stock at 5x operating earnings.

Showing that when those elevated freighting costs come down will substantially improve its profitability.

(Source)

Looking at this investment from many different angles, this stock is priced at somewhere between 11x to 5x operating earnings, which is not expensive. The range in earnings depends on how soon freighting costs start to abate.

Premortem (Investment Risks)

My bullish thesis is reliant on some easing of Nautilus' pressures related to shipping costs. If that happens sooner rather than later, this stock would reprice higher. However, if these elevated costs don't come down any time soon, the bullish investment thesis will turn out to be wrong.

If the easing of restrictions causes consumers to return to gyms, this will impact Nautilus' growth prospects and its ability to reach its fiscal 2026 target of $1 billion in revenues. Having said that, I don't believe that investors expect Nautilus to reach $1 billion in revenues any time soon. Nonetheless, any meaningful compression in its revenue growth line will lead to a further multiple compression on the stock.

The Bottom Line

Now we can see that Nautilus is not a flash in the pan. Despite very tough comps with the same period a year ago, when gyms were closed and gym-goers had no alternatives, this time around, Nautilus is still guided for approximately flat revenues growth for the quarter ahead.

The biggest blemish in its near-term prospects is due to what I believe are temporary macro pressures, related to shipping and component costs. I continue to believe that these pressures will soon ease. And when they do, investors will appreciate that paying 11x this year's earnings or close to 5x next year's earnings for this stock is very cheap.