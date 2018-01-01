eclipse_images/E+ via Getty Images

Zhihu (NYSE:ZH) has an innovative business model with significant revenue growth thanks to quality online content. If the number of users continues to grow, the company successfully deals with the economies of scale, and technology is not a barrier, Zhihu could be worth $19-$31. With that, I am extremely cautious right now about my positions in China and Zhihu. I will be buying shares at $7-$8 only if I see an increase in headcount and new advertisers in the coming quarters. Notice that in my pessimistic case scenario, I used a conservative WACC of 11% and limited exit multiple of 9.5x. In sum, Zhihu Inc. looks like a buy, but you need to carefully monitor the company’s operating performance. There are some risks that must be given due consideration.

Zhihu Inc. Gives You Advice On Whatever You Want To Ask

Zhihu Inc. is an online content community, where users find solutions and make relevant decisions. If you believe that the company is somewhat like Quora, but headquartered in China, I don’t think that you are far from providing a good definition of the company’s business model.

With that, there are some differences. For instance, Zhihu’s users need to provide their phone number and sign up to get access to the company’s content. I believe that Quora offers its information to everybody:

Source: Zhihu.com

Zhihu offers a variety of content, including lifestyle and entertainment topics, technology, videos, and answers to relevant life events. Zhihu offers all its content thanks to an army of paid and unpaid creators. The profile of creators is very different. For instance, you see tutors offering exam preparation tips, or hobbyists offering experiences about their activities.

I Like My Ultraconservative Case Scenario

While I appreciate the company’s business profile, I see five negative factors. First, if the company cannot increase its scale and is unable to manage costs and expenses, the company’s FCF margin would not grow significantly. It does not really matter whether the company produces high-quality content. In my opinion, if costs are not correctly controlled, the company’s FCF margin wouldn’t grow much. Second, most readers know that the company’s operating efficiency depends on the user acquisition strategy. In this case scenario, I would be assuming that the company’s selling and marketing efforts don’t lead to an increase in the number of users. If users don’t grow, the company’s economies of scale will not work either, which would diminish the company’s FCF margin.

Third, Zhihu Inc. exhibits significant sales growth. However, if the management cannot hire, retain, and motivate employees in the future, sales growth expectation may decline. Readers will do good by looking at the headcount in the coming months. If the company is not hiring new employees, don’t expect sales growth.

Four, Zhihu’s management will most likely try to develop and apply state-of-the-art technologies to enhance sales growth. If it fails to do so, visitors will most likely notice. As a result, the company’s website may not function correctly, and revenue would grow less than expected. Notice that more than 60% of the total sales come from advertising. Advertisers will not pay the company if Zhihu’s technology is not working: Source: Prospectus

Finally, my fifth assumption is that Zhihu Inc. may not be able to manage growth. Keep in mind that managing systems with a few users is easier than managing a system with billions of users. Hence, the company will most likely face challenges in relation to human resources and technological infrastructure arising from business growth.

With all these assumptions, let’s provide more details about my DCF. I used sales growth of 30%-11% from 2026 to 2031. Notice that the revenue per user of China’s online content communities is expected to grow at a CAGR of 23.9% from 2019 to 2025. Hence, my numbers are not more conservative than that of other market analysts.

With respect to the company’s profitability, I used figures from other market analysts, who expect a 2023 FCF margin of close to 10%. Besides, Sogou Inc. (SOGO), which has ties with Zhihu Inc., reports FCF/Sales of 6%-10%. With these figures in mind, I assumed an FCF/Sales ratio of 8%-7%:

Source: Market Screener

Source: Market Screener - SOGO

The image below offers my DCF model. I assumed a WACC of 11% because I want to be conservative right now. Other investors are using a WACC of 7%-8%. I don’t care whether this case scenario is very likely or not. It is the case scenario that I want to use when the market in China exhibits significant volatility. My exit multiple is also quite moderate. It stands at 9.5x and implies an equity valuation of $7. Under this case scenario, the company wouldn’t be a buy at the current price mark of $7-$8.

Source: My Figures

Even If It Is Likely, I Wouldn’t Bet On My Optimistic Case Scenario

With market volatility at its highest mark in five weeks, I don’t want to be very optimistic about my investments. With that, I need to offer an optimistic case scenario because other readers may be a bit less pessimistic than me right now.

Zhihu Inc. is still at an early stage of monetization. Notice that the company introduced paid content in 2018. In 2020, the company expanded its content-centric monetization channels with education and e-commerce related services. Thanks to these efforts, the company’s average MAUs are increasing at the double-digit rate. Many people want to read the company’s Q&A-focused online content. As a result, sales are increasing significantly. Notice that in the past, the company reported sales growth of more than 100%:

Source: YCharts

Let’s imagine for a moment that the situation in China does not get very difficult in the coming years. Advertisers are therefore willing to give money to the company because of the excellent company’s content and they expect a good rate of return. The company’s innovative and scalable content also brings new paid members, which means much more sales for Zhihu Inc.

Under these optimistic assumptions, I decided to use an exit multiple of 12x FCF, a WACC of 9%, and sales growth of 50%-14% from 2025 to 2031. The results of the DCF model show an implied share price of $19. It means that the investors who are optimistic about Zhihu Inc. will be expecting significant upside potential:

Source: My Figures

Very Optimistic Case Scenario

In the most unlikely case scenario that I imagine, I used very optimistic assumptions. Under my assumptions, I included a dramatic increase in the user base growth because everybody is interested in the company’s content. The company really becomes an icon in China.

Besides, Zhihu Inc. empowers content creators and pays them enough, so many readers suddenly want to work for the company and share ideas. The company does not only receive many content creators. The management also does not have to pay them a lot, so the company’s FCF margin increases.

Finally, Zhihu Inc. also pursues strategic investments and acquisitions, which enhance free cash flow and sales growth. With these assumptions, from 2026 to 2031, the company’s FCF margin stands at 9%, and net sales growth stands at 40%-17%.

That’s not all. Under this imaginary scenario, the financial figures are so impressive that many traders want to buy shares of Zhihu Inc. As a result, the company’s beta decreases significantly, and so does the company’s WACC. With this in mind, I used a WACC of 7%, and an exit multiple of 12x. The implied result is equal to $31:

Source: My Figures

Reputation Risk

Zhihu’s reputation is extremely important. Readers have a look at the website because they trust the content. They expect to get the right answers, and not marketing for services, politics, or manipulation. In my opinion, if the company can maintain its level of independence, neutrality, and transparency, more readers will be willing to check Zhihu’s answers. On the contrary, if readers don’t perceive that the answers are helping their decision making, readership will decline. As a result, the company’s sales would not grow as expected, and the share price will fall:

Our community culture, underpinned by sincerity, expertise, and respect, is critical to the attractiveness of our community and user experience. There is no assurance, however, that we can maintain our community culture along with our fast growth, as new users may not fit well into our culture and could disrupt the good order of our community, which could in turn damage other users’ experience and discourage them from joining, engaging or contributing to, our community. Source: Prospectus

Monetization Risks

The company currently makes most of its revenue from online advertising and content-commerce solutions. The fact that the company is already making a significant amount of sales is quite valuable. It means that many merchants were already convinced to pay, which is not easy at all.

With that, as the company highlighted in the prospectus, merchants and brands may leave in the future for whatever reason. In addition, if brands run out of cash, they may decide to reduce their marketing expenditures, which would be a disaster for Zhihu:

We cannot assure you that we will be able to retain existing or attract new merchants and brands effectively. If the marketing budgets of merchants and brands decrease, or if they believe that they can achieve better returns elsewhere, we may experience a decline in their spending with us. Source: Prospectus

Takeaway

For most traders, I believe that Zhihu Inc. could be worth between $19 and $31 because optimistic assumptions lead to that valuation. I obtained those levels by assuming a WACC of 7%-9%, sales growth of 40%-14%, and FCF/Sales of 7%-9%. With that, I am not that optimistic about the future of the company. I want to be very careful. I decided to use a WACC of 11%, and an exit multiple of 9.5x. Hence, under my pessimistic case scenario, the implied valuation is somewhere close to $7-$8. I would be buying more shares little by little at $7-$8 once I see user growth, headcount increase, technological innovation, and more advertisers joining the company. Putting everything together, there is upside potential, but right now, I want to be extremely cautious with my positions.