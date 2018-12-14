Editor's note: Seeking Alpha is proud to welcome Forest Hill Capital as a new contributor. It's easy to become a Seeking Alpha contributor and earn money for your best investment ideas. Active contributors also get free access to SA Premium. Click here to find out more »

Note: Please know that my analyses are done in C$. Thanks.

Thesis

Canopy Growth's (NASDAQ:CGC) short-term momentum will continue to be under selling pressure as 1) CGC continues to issue shares to fund investment opportunities and 2) CGC will likely not meet the EBITDA target set by management. However, I think this bearish sentiment establishes an excellent opportunity for long-term investors with an interest of adding a Canadian cannabis LP to their portfolio. The biggest upcoming catalyst remains Senator Chuck Schumer’s marijuana bill reform that’s set to be introduced after September 30th. In Schumer’s proposal, the FDA is required to establish a regulatory framework for CBD products. And in my opinion, CGC is the most production-ready cannabis company in the CBD market through their subsidiary BioSteel’s distribution network. And even if Schumer’s proposal doesn’t go as planned, CGC is still undervalued at its current price of $18.

Introduction

Canopy Growth is a Canadian cannabis company founded in Ontario, Canada. It is the first federally regulated, licensed, and publicly traded cannabis producer in North America. Canopy Growth has a portfolio of brands that engage in the production, distribution, and sale of a diverse range of cannabis and cannabinoid-based products for both adult-recreational and medical purposes. Through its subsidiaries, Canopy Growth now operates in nine different markets around the world, including the U.S. and Germany.

In May 2020, Constellation Brands, one of the largest alcoholic beverage companies in the U.S. measured by sales and has the third-largest market share of all major beer suppliers, increased its stake in Canopy Growth to 38.6% through a $245m CAD deal.

CGC's Q1 2022 Performance Results

In this section, I'll discuss CGC's Q1 2022 performance to provide the background for a later section on why I don't believe CGC will achieve its EBITDA target by 2022 year end.

On August 6, 2021, CGC released its financial results for Q1 2022. The company achieved strong performance for the quarter with revenue growth of 23% compared to Q1 2021. The 2022 revenue growth was driven by increased sales in both the Canadian Cannabis and Cannabis 2.0 product segments. Excluding impacts from acquired businesses, revenue still increased by 19% compared to Q1 2021. And the company maintains its No. 1 market share in tracked Canadian Recreational Cannabis Market amid the increasingly competitive landscape.

CGC’s gross margin also improved significantly in Q1 2022 compared to Q1 2021; 21% vs. 7%. SG&A decreased by a total of 17%, from $135mm to $112mm. The company recorded an improvement of 31% on adjusted EBITDA from -$92mm to -$64mm. But free cash flow decreased marginally (-3%) from -$180mm to -$186mm.

CGC's Recent Trading Momentum

The stellar operational performance from Canopy Growth during Q1 2022 did not translate to economic success for its shareholders, however.

CGC’s share price has been in steady decline for the past 6 months and have dropped by more than 56% from $41 to $18. It also broke through the $20 support level on September 9.

While the broader Cannabis industry has been underperforming since beginning of 2021, CGC, however, performs worse than its peers. To put into perspective, CGC had previously enjoyed a EV/Sales multiple premium compared to Tilray to reflect its #1 Canadian Cannabis market leader position; CGC was trading at 30x vs. Tilray at 13x. Today, the premium has completely diminished with CGC trading at 12.4x vs. Tilray of 11.9x.

This makes sense as Tilray’s (TLRY) (or Aphria’s) management has been making all the right market moves in recent years, which includes expanding its product portfolio and focusing its resources within the most profitable segment: Cannabis 2.0 and International medical.

Two Reasons Investors Are Bearish Against CGC:

In this section, I discuss two reasons why I think investors are bearish against CGC: 1) continued share dilution, and 2) not likely to meet its EBITDA target.

1) CGC will issue more shares to fund its investment activities.

The Cannabis industry landscape has become increasingly more competitive. Every larger operator is seeking investment opportunities to acquire or merge with their competitors for market share.

And CGC’s management has a history of not settling for organic growth. Last year, they’ve made an acquisition of Acreage & TerrAscend, which provided them with access to the New York, Ohio, Illinois, and Michigan markets.

This year during the Barclay Consumer Conference, management expressed their ambition to expand to the west coast. And specifically, they’re looking for operators in California that offer synergy with CGC’s current assets and can utilize the infrastructure CGC provides.

Then when you switch to other parts of the country say like California, where the market operates almost more like the alcohol model with like dispensaries almost thicker than like liquor stores, right, where you don’t need that seed to sale capability set. In those markets, we’d be less interested in multi-state operators or even single state seed to sale operators and more interested in brands and capabilities and go-to-market sorts of assets that we think then combined with the assets that Canopy has and the distribution capability that Constellation has and the MSO capabilities that we have in these highly populous east coast markets.

As cannabis remains illegal at the federal level in the U.S., CGC is unlikely to access the debt market for capital. CGC's current cash level has declined significantly as well; CGC's cash position is $559mm in Q1 2022 vs. $1.15bn in Q1 2021. Without access to the debt market with low cash reserve, I believe CGC will likely to fund their investments through equity issuances, causing equity investor's investments to dilute.

2) I believe CGC will not meet its positive EBTIDA target set by management.

CGC management had previously established a target for EBITDA for 2022. Their goal is to bring EBITDA from $-340mm in 2021 to positive in 2022.

When we think about the EBITDA guidance that we provided, we are looking to be profitable in the second half of FY '22. And we set out a goal of getting to a 20% adjusted EBITDA margin by FY '24.

And they confirmed on their target (EBITDA positive) again during the press conference for 2022 Q1.

Finally, achieving profitability and improving free cash flow remain our top priority. We are on track to deliver CAD150 million to CAD200 million of cost savings across our COGS in SG&A. And we remain committed to accelerating topline growth in the second half of fiscal 2022 and achieving positive adjusted EBITDA by the end of our fiscal 2022.

As mentioned, CGC's operational improvement has been impressive. The company recorded 23% revenue growth, 14% increase in gross margin, and 31% improvement with adjusted EBITDA. But it's not enough.

I performed a scenario analysis as shown in the screenshot below. Row is revenue growth rate and column is gross margin %. And the table shows the combination of operational performance that CGC must achieve to achieve positive EBITDA.

Cells that are highlighted dark green are the combination of revenue growth and gross margin that will bring CGC's EBITDA to positive by 2022. And the combination that yields the lowest EBITDA is 41% revenue growth and 44% gross margin %.

A 44% gross margin is not likely as CGC gross margin was only 12% in 2021. And since CGC started Q1 2022 with 23% revenue growth and 21% gross margin, to achieve EBITDA positive by 2022, CGC needs an average of 47% revenue growth and gross margin of 52% for the remaining 3 quarters.

Michael Lavery from Piper Sandler shared similar skepticism:

Just want to -- I just want [go] back to the EBITDA profitability aspiration, and just make sure I understand that really, and how achievable you feel like it is, because I guess I want to make sure first of my hearing you right, that it depends on hitting at least close to a 250 million sales run rate. And if so, obviously 4Q for example, that would be up about 70%. You're talking about the Canadian market running up around 40? Would my math there be correct to imply that you really to hit this at all depends on US CBD really gaining a lot of speed and also some outsize contributions from someplace like Germany?

I think the combination of continued share dilution and the possibility of not meeting its EBITDA target explains why CGC has been under selling pressure.

Schumer's Marijuana Reform

In July, Senate majority leader Chuck Schumer unveiled his draft on a federal marijuana legalization bill. He has asked for the public's input until September 30th, 2021 before it will be formally introduced. The most consequential provision requires the attorney general to remove marijuana from the controlled substance act within 60 days of the bill's enactment. For those interested in more detail, please see. What’s relevant to CGC though, however, is that the reform bill will introduce a regulatory framework for CBD products. And I believe CGC is positioned better than many have realized with the support from Constellation Brands and BioSteel once the CBD regulatory framework becomes available.

Just a bit of background on CBD. CBD is the non-intoxicating substance found in cannabis. It is legal on the federal level due to the 2018 Farm Bill as long as it contains less than 0.3% THC. However, because of the inclusion of CBD in epidiolex, a prescription anti-epilepsy drug, the FDA considers CBD a drug and requires pre-approval before it can be marketed and sold as food and beverages. And the FDA has never approved CBD for any of such use, therefore, it is considered that all food and beverages in the market that contains CBD to be misbranded.

Schumer's marijuana reform, if passed, will require the FDA to establish a regulatory framework for CBD products. And every cannabis operator is waiting on the sideline, hoping to be the first mover into the newly approved CBD market.

The question is, therefore, assuming most LPs have the capacity to produce to meet demand, which one will have the distribution and infrastructure ready to capture market share when Schumer's bill is passed? There is a population of more than 300mm in the U.S., with over 150,000 retail distribution channels. This is a network and infrastructure that takes years to build and acquire.

CGC Is CBD Ready

In this section, I'll discuss why I believe CGC is CBD ready with the support from Constellation Brands and distribution network provided by BioSteel.

Support From Constellation

Constellation Brands is one of Canopy Growth's major shareholders. Constellation Brands is the U.S.' third largest alcoholic beverage company with over 100 brands in its portfolio. They’ve had a history of track record in building successful consumer brands.

Historically, Constellation Brands have been very hands-on with the success of CGC by providing it with more than just capital.

Below is CGC's management discussion of Constellation's help designing CGC's CBD beverage manufacturing facility in Canada during the Q1 2022 press conference:

when you think about our strategic partnership with Constellation Brands, it's really been powerful. And the relationship with Constellation goes far beyond just the investment that they made in our company a couple of years ago. We've leveraged their expertise in areas of manufacturing, which was helpful when we designed our beverage facility in Canada. But it goes well beyond that.

Here's another example of Constellation helping CGC to acquire market share in the U.S.' cannabis market. Without the help of Constellation Brands, it would have taken CGC years to achieve the 80% ACV distribution rate with over 150,000 retail convenience channels.

And I think a great example of the collaboration is Constellation's provided access to its distribution network on BioSteel, which we think is going to give us very high distribution rates that many other brands would take years to build, and the U.S. through the convenience channel, which I think there's 150,000 stores in the convenience channel. It takes brands years to build 70%, 80% ACV distribution. We think we're going to get there very fast leveraging this distribution network. So there's a number of examples there. But they've all been hugely powerful in moving our business forward.

Distribution Network From BioSteel

BioSteel is a high-performance sports drink company founded in Toronto, Ontario with a mission to provide the healthiest and most trusted beverage on the market. Canopy Growth acquired 72% of BioSteel and announced that they plan to use BioSteel’s platform as groundwork for CBD-infused products when regulatory framework is ready.

In Q1 2022, BioSteel's revenue grew by 179% to $6.7mm from $2.4mm. And BioSteel is making a major market move into the American household by replacing Gatorade as the official drink sponsor to the LA Lakers.

BioSteel is expanding its current operations outside of Constellation and Canopy Growth. For example, it has signed a partnership with Manhattan Beer and Reyes Beer Division, who are the largest distributors in New York city and California, respectively.

I believe CGC, with the current manufacturing capability and distribution network provided by its partners, has secured a unique position that's unmatched for its competitors in the CBD market for the immediate 12 months after the regulatory framework is established. I don't think this synergy between CGC, Constellation Brands, and BioSteel, is appreciated enough by analysts and investors.

Valuation

Fundamental wise, I think CGC is undervalued with a long-term investment horizon. The company is currently trading at $18, which implies to less than a 12x terminal multiple. This is a very low terminal multiple for a company that is still in a high growth phase. If you were to use GDP growth rate as the perpetual growth rate to value CGC, then the intrinsic value should be close to $30 with an implied terminal multiple of 16x.

I believe the current sentiment (2 reasons discussed earlier) provided an excellent opportunity for long-term investors to add a cannabis MSO to their portfolio.

Another potential catalyst that follows Schumer's marijuana reform is that it will open access for cannabis companies to the U.S. debt market. CGC currently operates with 70% equity capital structure, with a 10% WACC. If CGC can and decides to access debt for funding in the future, it'd lower WACC significantly and make its valuation even more attractive.

Risks

The biggest risk presented to CGC's share holder is the uncertainties to Schumer's marijuana reform bill. There's a chance that the bill won't pass and there's a chance that the bill will be modified before introduced. But I doubt the FDA will leave the CBD regulatory framework as is. As long as there's an official regulatory framework coming for CBD products, you should consider having CGC in your portfolio.

Another risk would be the potential rise in interest rates from the Federal Reserve. Given my background in rates, I think as long as Powell remains the chair of the Federal Reserves, rates will continue to remain accommodative. I think he has outlined his philosophy pretty clearly from Jackson Hole 2020 with the review of dual mandate.

As shown in the screenshot below, I forecasted CGC's implied share price with a terminal multiple of 12x with various interest rate changes. Total of 3-rate hikes to 2.11% will affect CGC's intrinsic value marginally; from $22.45 to $21.27. Because of how little debt CGC employs in its capital structure, interest rate changes will have an immaterial impact. I think the sentiment of rising feds rate will potentially cause more damage to CGC's shareholders than the interest rate changes itself.

Conclusion

In this article, I discussed why I believe CGC's short-term momentum will likely stay under selling pressure. But I think the upcoming Schumer's marijuana reform bill due on September 30th will be a major catalyst for the stock to rebound as CGC takes advantage as the first mover into the U.S. CBD product market. CGC's advantage in the CBD market is established from its partner Constellation Brands' support and distribution network from BioSteel. And even if Schumer's reform bill fails to pass in congress, CGC is undervalued with a long-term horizon.