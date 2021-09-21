thexfilephoto/iStock via Getty Images

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) as the operator of Dakota Access Pipeline (DAPL) recently filed in the name of DAPL with the Supreme Court to invalidate an order for another environmental review. Evidently management is uncomfortable enough about the potential outcome of the current review to risk another court case. The problem with any court case is that management may be opening a can of legal worms that could have unintended consequences. There is always the obvious "yay or nay" outcome. But more than a few cases have had unintended outcomes or side effects.

Management has long maintained that there is not a liability issue and that the pipeline will not be shut down. However, the action taken to appeal to the Supreme Court would seem to indicate that there is a credible possibility of an unfavorable outcome that needs to be eliminated. What is unusual about this is that management has had many chances in the years prior to appeal this decision "all the way". Yet management chose not to. Some earlier considerations do not vanish just because management "wants things their way".

From a previous article:

As noted before, the appeals court did allow the pipeline to continue operating. But that continue part came with a warning: Source: District Of Columbia Circuit Court Of Appeals September 2020 After this warning evidently the defendants had a change of heart and the Army Corps of Engineers notified the court that they will begin the process of an environmental impact study (EIS).

At the very least, management is hoping that the Supreme Court would reverse the thinking that was noted by the Appeals Court some time back.

There is also one more issue that was previously discussed:

Making matters more complicated for Dakota Access is the possibility that the new judges find the company's position less credible since it continued to operate the pipeline despite environmental law. "If I tell you that it's not lawful for you to move forward, but you say you think you can fix that in the future and you want to invest a billion dollars in building this thing anyway," Grijalva explained, "it's kind of hard to complain later that this is having an economic impact on you when you knew all along that this was a likely result."

The argument above sort sets the blame squarely on management. The risk on the current situation has been caused by a decision to ignore the first court order several years back as the previous articles noted. This appeal really should have happened when the district court first ruled that the "paperwork" for this particular easement needed fixing. The initial court ruling did not recommend either draining or ceasing operations of the pipeline. Instead, it was a "second round" by the plaintiffs where the court found that the order had not been satisfied. After that finding, the court then revoked the permit and "all the fun began". At least part of the consideration has to be that management could have and should have resolved this situation years ago, before an operating pipeline that has undergone expansion became at risk due to an environmental study.

Financing Inconsistency

Then there is the issuance of the preferred units. Any goal of deleveraging should not include the sale of preferred units to deleverage. This company paid off a lot of debt in the first quarter. The big freeze definitely helped to produce an unexpected cash flow bonus that enabled management to hopefully get ahead of the deleveraging plan.

But the issuance of preferred stock has to be seen as a financial step backwards. Furthermore, management evidently found debt markets too expensive to allow for the issuance of more debt despite the sizable repayment of debt in the first quarter.

But it also points to a cash management issue. Management did not have to repay all that debt if they knew they were going to need cash for something else relatively soon. A financial step that reverses the loudly proclaimed deleveraging strategy needs a lot of explanation from management given this management has for years promised to deleverage. Far from being smart, this move indicates a return to the old debt happy and free spending ways of much of the company's history. The problem is that to maintain the investment grade rating of the debt, management is now "piling on the preferred".

Clearly common unit holders are not all that pleased with this financial move no matter the reason. The gap between that investment grade debt and the common units on the financial statements is growing wider by the increasing amount of preferred. That increasing preferred points to more risk for the common units than the investment grade debt would normally indicate.

The common units appear to be reflecting the market uncertainty about the balance sheet goals of management. Other leveraged companies I follow such as Occidental Petroleum (OXY) are also languishing until management gets the financial house in order.

Mariner East

Similarly, the Mariner East project remains on a rocky path towards completion. The project headed into the "money counties" of which the most obvious one is Chester County, Pennsylvania on its way to an export terminal. So far management has managed to bulldoze the project to completion by paying a fair number of fines and working with officials to keep the project going. But the industry is getting a "black eye" in a state with the oldest oil and natural gas industry in the nation.

This is yet another project where management has repeatedly stated there are no material liabilities and basically 'everything is proceeding according to plan'.

Summary

But at this point, shareholders have to wonder if all the delays have cost material profitability along with the fines. Management has long trumpeted all the cash flow. But despite "all the cash flow" there still needs to be issuance of preferred stock.

One has to wonder what exactly is the management focus at this point. Deleveraging usually means not buying anything until the balance sheet is in a proper order. Clearly that has gone "out the window" in the current year.

There appears to be a venture into solar energy that comes after a merger with another midstream company. Add in a "consideration of a chemicals acquisition" and deleveraging looks very unlikely in the near future. The market could be losing patience with the inconsistent financial signals sent out by this management.

Add in a new legal fight that will start at the Supreme Court. But really, who knows where it will end. At that point, it becomes very easy to see why this stock is valued as it is. Despite the assertions of management, there are simply far too many potentially unfavorable outcomes in the near future for this stock to rally far from where it is now.

This management needs to get its legal house in order. The latest filing with the Supreme Court may or may not be the correct step in that direction. Mr. Market may be in a "show me" position as far as legal issues go.

A clear cut and consistent financial strategy needs to happen along with the legal house cleaning. Right now, both issues look like they are going to take a while (if they get resolved at all). So, it is very likely that this volatile issue will continue to trade in a fairly wide range until more certainty lies in the near future. A large company with the kind of issues this partnership has could take years to properly clean up. In the meantime, this is not an issue that is suitable for income investors.