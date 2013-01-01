Zolak/iStock via Getty Images

Thesis

BlackRock Income Trust (NYSE:BKT) is a closed end fund that purchases AAA MBS securities and leverages them up to enhance the yield paid to investors. It is a historically robust fund with a 0.63 Sharpe ratio and a very low standard deviation of 2.75. The fund has never traded at a premium in the past decade with an average of -6% discount versus the current premium of >7%. Given the current expectations for the Fed to start tapering and increasing interest rates, BKT is not a good vehicle to own since it lost money in both 2013 and 2018 when rates went up. Also to note that the fund distribution is not supported (only 81% coverage) with an annual NAV erosion of about -2.5% over the past decade. We rate this fund a sell currently, with an accumulation trigger at a price below $5.7/share.

CEF Metrics

This section details some closed-end fund-specific metrics and overall fund analytics:

Leverage Ratio: 24%

on the lower side for the CEF space, usually, we see numbers around 30% here

Expense Ratio: 1.15%

on the low side compared with other CEFs

Manager: BlackRock

premier asset manager with a solid track record

Premium/Z-stat: 7.26% premium, 1.69 1-year Z-statistic

the fund is trading at a premium

the premium is on the high side compared to historical numbers

Source: Author

Portfolio Composition - Credit Risk

Source: BlackRock

The fund is composed almost entirely of Agency mortgage securities. Agency MBS securities, if you are not familiar with them, are a type of securitization issued by government agencies such as Fannie Mae or Freddie Mac. The securities contain pools of home loans that were underwritten by banks to certain government requirements.

These securities have implicit US Government guarantees, and hence are rated AAA by the rating agencies:

Source: BlackRock

So in terms of traditional credit risk for this portfolio of fixed income securities we do not see any - i.e. we are looking at US government default risk here. From a pure credit standpoint it can be argued this risk is better than just US Government risk because on one hand you have the underlying home loans and cash-flows supporting your interest and principal payments and also you have an implicit government guarantee. The key word here is implicit - i.e. the market expects the government to always support Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac in terms of coverage on their MBSs given they represent a cornerstone of the American home ownership structure.

Portfolio Composition - Market Risk

In this section, I will discuss in more detail the aspects of the BKT portfolio that relate to market risk - i.e. fluctuations in risk-free rates and credit spreads that can cause upward or downward pressure on the BKT portfolio NAV.

There is no market risk from credit spreads here since all securities are AAA. The main risk of this fund is duration, or better said its sensitivity to US risk free rates.

The fund runs a high duration of 6.3 years, and thus it has a substantial sensitivity to interest rate changes. The fund partially hedges some interest rate exposure, but it is still running a very high duration:

Source: BlackRock

What does this mean? It means that as the Fed tapers and starts raising interest rates we should expect this fund to lose money.

Returns

Source: Author

The fund lost money in 2013 and 2018 when interest rates went up as dictated by the Fed.

Source: Seeking Alpha

The above chart is the BKT total return for the period Jan 2013 - March 2014. This is a period of time when interest rates rose by 1.2% and we can observe that the fund lost money during this period to the tune of -5% (on one hand we had higher loses from prices moves offset partially by the dividends of the fund).

Source: Seeking Alpha

Similarly, during 2018, another period of time when rates went up, the fund showed loses of about -6%. BKT is running duration and hence every time during a particular year that interest rates are going up, the fund is going to end up losing money. This is the main risk for this CEF.

Discount to NAV

Source: BlackRock

We can see that generally this fund traded at an average -6% discount for the past 10 years. 2021 is the first year, for the past decade when this fund started trading at a premium. The low interest rate environment coupled with a high yield attracted a high number of investors into this fund. Things tend to revert to historical averages, so this premium will not last.

Distributions

Source: BlackRock

BKT only covers ~81% of its distribution from interest income, with the rest coming from principal / NAV. Hence, we have seen a substantial NAV erosion throughout the years:

Source: Morningstar

The NAV give-up is on average -2.5% per year, which is fairly substantial. The best way to think about the yield of this fund is Yield + NAV give-up = True Yield. True Yield here is only 4.76%.

Conclusion

Coming from a premier asset manager in BlackRock, BKT is an overall robust fund with a very good historical performance. The fund does what it is supposed to - it takes a portfolio of AAA MBS securities, leverages them up and offers the investor community a higher yield from this structure. The fund only lost money during 2013 and 2018 when the Fed raised interest rates. The fund has never traded at a premium in the past decade except in 2021. It now sports an exorbitant 7.26% premium. Things tend to revert to historical means so expect this premium to disappear and the fund to move back to a discount. We are entering a phase where the Fed is going to taper asset purchases and eventually start raising rates. This environment does not bode well for BKT. We rate it a sell with an expectation of a 12-13% loss over the next 1.5 years (7-8% from the premium disappearance plus 5-6% loss from interest rates as historically observed in 2013 and 2018). It is a sell for current holders, while prospective investors can start accumulating once the price goes below $5.7/share, with a strong buy below $5.5/share.