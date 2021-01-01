CHUNYIP WONG/E+ via Getty Images

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) is a dividend king, over 50 years of dividend growth, in the form of a REIT investing in properties across the US. I've written about the company a number of times before, then with a bullish stance. My last article was bullish as well, and since that particular piece, the company has appreciated significantly despite the slight dip we've been seeing for the past weeks.

Because it's been around 8 months, I thought it time to update the overall thesis here - let's look at what FRT offers us at current prices and if you should consider investing in the company at a yield of below 4%.

How has the company been doing?

Like most REITs, FRT has recovered very well. The company has properties in some of the most appealing geographies in the entire US...

...and as a reminder, it's one of the very few Real Estate Investment Trust s that carries an A-rating from S&P Global in terms of credit. All near-term debt maturities are pre-funded, and if you took even just a moment during the pandemic to look this company over, it would have been clear that this company can't really face a crisis from just a year of "dip" or the like.

Indeed, recent results confirm this positive view. Rent collected was 94% during the 2Q21 period, with the most impacted of the company's tenants still being found in Fitness and Experiential sectors. In most other sectors, the collection rates are up to over 97%.

The company also provides a total addressed recurring rent number, which is 98%, meaning including deferral and abatement agreements. A little more than one year after the fact, around 2% of the company's portfolio, therefore, remains heavily impacted. However, all of the company's 105 shopping centers have remained open during the pandemic.

The company has a very active development pipeline, with 3 projects, in particular, being interesting.

The company also has a number of ongoing redevelopment projects, around $107M of redevelopment spend over the next 3 years with another 17 projects in the pipeline.

The company's fundamentals remain one of the foremost reasons for investing in the business, and the company's management team under Don Wood, who has over 20 years of FRT experience, is comprised of people who themselves have mostly at least 20 years of experience.

The company's 2nd quarter report has an air of the company being back in business, and as one of the most conservative REITs on the market, it's a first-tier choice for customers. The company has done numerous things that suggest it being back and things being turned around, including:

Increasing 2021 guidance by 10% over midpoint.

Increased 2022 guidance, being the only retail real estate company to give 2022 guidance, to 5% at the midpoint.

The dividend is covered on a cash basis in the second quarter and raised again, this time for the 54th year in a row.

Record leasing volume, more than the company has ever done in its 50-year history.

EPS is up 83% YoY, exceeding even the most optimistic forecasts by $0.20/share.

The company has previously spoken about pent-up demand, and all of that has come home to roost in this quarter. The coverage of the company dividend through cash beat even the company's own expectations, and in fact, FRT considers its 2022 visibility better than the 2021 visibility.

The company's properties are in extremely high demand.

Our properties are in demand across the board. We did 124 comparable deals in the quarter, more than we've ever done in any quarter in our 60-year history for 558,000 square feet at an average rent of $37.34 per foot, 8% more rent than the deals they replaced. We signed another 9 noncomparable deals, mostly in our new developments at an average rent of $44.71 per foot. That's 570,000 square feet of space leased in 1 quarter alone, 25% more than our pre-COVID quarterly average. (Source: Don Wood, 2Q21 Earnings Call)

This re-leasing is important because FRT actually experienced major tenant loss as a result of COVID. And while releasing is more costly than renewing, the demand for the company's properties means that renters are trying to boost post-COVID sales by moving into better locations. FRT, being one of the pickier landlords, and the combination of these factors should result in a higher value in terms of the real estate going forward.

The company's real estate portfolio is 92.7% leased at the quarter-end.

Overall, FRT remains extremely well-capitalized with the positive thesis and advantages for the company intact. The Dividend coverage is excellent, and the 2022 guidance should see that the company continues covering, and growing that dividend, which should result in valuation appreciation.

Let's look at that company valuation and see where we are.

Federal Realty Investment Trust - What is the valuation?

So, the obvious time to buy this company would have been the pandemic, when the company actually traded below 15X P/FFO. That is now long gone, and so is the 5%+ yield that came with such a valuation.

The current valuation for the company has reverted to a premium higher even than the numbers prior to the pandemic on an annual basis. It's possible that we'll see the company drop below its premium here. However, because FRT is expected to actually grow FFO and earnings, a few things can happen here.

Considering the company's earnings upside, meaning FFO growth of 11.2% on average for the next 4 years, which is what is expected, it's entirely possible that even invested in today, the company will appreciate, and investment in FRT could yield almost 10.35% annually even from today's valuation.

There's also a relatively high certainty to these numbers, with only a 17% miss ratio with a 10% margin of error. Only another major event such as the pandemic should or could impact the company to such a degree that this thesis or development should break. Yes, if looking at a 14-16X P/FFO as a forward multiple, your 4-year results would actually be negative from today's valuation at around -0.81% 2024E RoR. However, the company's history has shown us that the company will only dip to such levels in extreme situations, such as the pandemic. That situation is now past.

Analyst targets for the company still leave some room for growth here.

Though it should be noted that this target actually equates to 2022-2023 22x P/FFO targets, which I consider to be quite rich.

Nonetheless, if you want the sort of quality that FRT offers, you have to be prepared to pay for it. I wouldn't "BUY" here. I in fact consider the company a "HOLD" above a price of around $115/share, meaning it's not just above fair value to me.

However, it's hard to find a safer yield in this space, and to some, that 3.67% yield may be good enough. I wouldn't call FRT a "Bad" buy here, just a slightly overvalued one.

Thesis

My thesis on FRT is as follows:

The company is one of the better REITs on the entire market, given its fundamentals. You should be prepared to, during better times, pay a premium for those qualities.

The company is where I would consider it to be slightly overvalued to a fair value of $115/share, which is the most I would pay for the shares at this time.

Recent results showcase the company's extreme quality and its desirability on the market.

For the time being, I would call FRT a "HOLD", though close to a "BUY" at $116/share.

Federal Realty Investment Trust is currently a "HOLD".

Thank you for reading.