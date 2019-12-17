Bjorn Bakstad/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) is a reasonably safe investment for buy-and-hold investors.

Indeed, investors have unreasonably punished the stock on the back of its Q3 2021 results, with the stock selling off after hours as investors didn't appreciate its guidance.

I declare this action is unwarranted seeing that there's ample evidence of many diverse opportunities under Adobe's hood.

At 17x next year's sales, this stock is attractively priced, particularly when you consider that Adobe is now aggressively buying back its stock.

Adobe's Amazing Performance in the Past 6 Months

Earlier in May, I wrote an article on Adobe titled Now Growing Faster Than You Remember, and indeed its performance seen then has been astonishing.

Data by YCharts

As you look far and wide you'll see that compared against a broad selection of peers, Adobe's performance during the past six months has smashed through all those names.

As you can see above I've included productivity tools such as Zoom (ZM) or digital enablers as DocuSign (DOCU), as well as, workflow management platforms such as Workday (WDAY).

Against all the peers that should be sizzling hot right now, Adobe's share price has outdistanced all. Why?

Because in investing valuations always matter. But for too long into this bull market, investors have been staunch believers that ''concept stocks'' trump valuations. And while that may have been the case in 2020, that's evidently not the case in 2021. So let's dig forward and see what's at play here.

Adobe's Revenue Growth Rates Slow Down, With a But

Source: author's calculations; **company guidance

Adobe's guidance points to just under 20% CAGR for the quarter ahead. For a company that had succeeded in the early quarters of its fiscal year to print mid-20s% growth rates, the 18% guidance for the quarter ahead left much to be desired.

What's more, as we look ahead, analysts following the stock have now turned increasingly bearish on Adobe's prospects, as you can see below:

Source: SA Premium Tools

Analysts are now expecting that coming up against the strong comparisons of H1 2021, that Adobe's revenue growth rate will meaningfully struggle.

To illustrate, consider that for Q1 2022 analysts are expecting that Adobe only ekes out 11% top-line growth. This implies that for a company where shareholders have long ago become accustomed to high teens to low twenties revenue growth rates, this may have substantial implications on the multiple that investors will be willing to pay for the stock.

However, I declare that analysts are actually being way too bearish and that there's more here to think through.

Digging Further into Near-Term Prospects of Adobe

Source: author's calculations

Adobe's biggest segment is its Digital Media segment that makes up 74% of its total business as of Q3 2021. This includes household names such as Photoshop, After Effects, Adobe Acrobat, and Adobe Sign. As a reminder, Adobe Sign is a cloud-based e-signature akin to DocuSign (DOCU).

Its smaller segment is Digital Experience, which includes Adobe's analytics and commerce units, such as Magento and Marketo. Marketo CRM is a lesser version of Salesforce (CRM) and Microsoft's (MSFT) Dynamics 365. While Magento is Adobe's e-commerce business that it competes against the likes of Shopify (SHOP).

As we look ahead, we can see that Adobe's reach is offering it a highly diverse revenue stream. Adobe touches customers from all walks of life from corporates to students, office workers to creators.

Next, within its Digital Media segment, Adobe's Creative Cloud continues to invest in AR and 3D technologies. This is a relatively new category for Adobe that makes creating and editing cloud video production workflows a seamless process. Furthermore, Adobe's acquisition of Frame.io provides Adobe's customers the necessary end-to-end technology to unleash their full creativity, to tell their stories, via photography or video.

Another key opportunity for Adobe is its Document Cloud business that makes up 13% of its total business and grew by 31% y/y during Q3. Adobe's Document Cloud drives what Adobe terms the paper-to-digital revolution. For this operation, the focus is on maximizing workflow productivity over any device, from anywhere.

Indeed, the point I'm driving at, is that Adobe is very well positioned for solid growth ahead and the stock is cheap.

Valuation - ADBE Stock Attractively Priced

Superficially, Adobe is priced at 17x next year's revenues. This doesn't immediately strike one as a stock that's in the bargain basement, right?

However, consider that during the quarter, Adobe's GAAP income was $1.2 billion, and of that, Adobe repurchased $1 billion worth of stock.

(Source)

Why is this so meaningful?

Firstly, it shows that Adobe's net income margins are reached 31% in the quarter, and this is including stock-based compensation being added in.

Secondly, Adobe notes that it still has $14 billion worth of buybacks authorized on its repurchase program.

With that in mind, paying 17x next year's revenues suddenly appears meaningfully more enticing, right?

On the other hand, investors may retort that there are many names that are growing faster than Adobe that are also priced at approximately 17x forward sales, for instance, ServiceNow (NOW). Admittedly that's a fair point. And I too like ServiceNow. However, keep in mind that ServiceNow's GAAP net income line is approximately mid-single-digits.

In fact, on a rule of 40, Adobe reaches approximately 52%, which is meaningfully better than many of its high-growth peers, once in add back stock-based compensation.

The Bottom Line

Adobe is a very stable SaaS business that's cheaply valued and making meaningful free cash flow. Its runway is long and the stock is cheaper than it seems at 17x next year's revenues.

That being said, I prefer to invest in small-cap stocks with more hairs on them, where the valuation is even more compelling. Happy investing!