CHUNYIP WONG/E+ via Getty Images

Which sector will outperform going forward?

Nearly every sector has its “time in the sun” so to speak. However, certain sectors are better suited for certain investors, based on their goals, risk tolerance, etc.

Lately, growth, innovation, and technology have been all the rage. These include investments like cryptocurrencies and mega-cap tech stocks.

Perhaps it’s just the contrarian in me, but this amount of coverage makes me wary of these sectors, to begin with. As Sam Zell said: "You need to zip when others zap."

In contrast, there is a sector that gets almost zero coverage today.

This is, of course, the utility sector.

Unbeknownst to many investors, utilities have been quietly rewarding shareholders for decades. Utilities (XLU) even beat the S&P 500 (SPY) over the last two decades, all while providing higher yields and lower volatility levels:

Data by YCharts

This is why utilities continue to play a core role in our portfolio.

Even better news: since utilities receive no press or limelight, they are one of the only sectors of the market that are still historically undervalued. They are also one of the only sectors where investors can find great companies paying a yield of 4% or more.

For these reasons and many more, utilities are a high conviction play at High Yield Investor, and are currently one of the largest sectors by allocation of our portfolio:

But of course, all utility companies are not created equal.

To help point you in the right direction in this underrated sector, we want to present you with two of our favorites. Both offer nice yields and plenty of upside.

Below are two high yield utilities we’re continuing to buy:

Vistra Corp. (VST)

Perhaps the most underpriced utility in the whole market is Vistra Corp.

Vistra Corp. was punished by the pandemic, and then again by the power outages in the winter storm. We can see just how far shares have fallen:

Data by YCharts

These two black swan events are merely short-term headwinds, however, for a company that is fundamentally strong.

Both of these events will likely be forgotten a year or two from now, yet shares trade around 3x normalized free cash flow, the cheapest multiple in the entire sector.

We think that the company is clearly oversold. Vistra is led by an excellent management team that is currently deleveraging the balance sheet, buying back shares, and diversifying the business:

source

As a result, we believe that these powerful catalysts could cause the share price to appreciate by 50% in the coming years. All the while, you can lock in a nearly 4% yield.

But I’m not the only one interested in VST. Bruce Flatt, CEO of Brookfield (BAM) and billionaire investor, has in the past noted that the company is remarkably undervalued and that the share price has the potential to rise substantially.

Hearing this positive sentiment from Brookfield makes us even more bullish on this undervalued utility company.

FirstEnergy Corp. (FE)

If you want a more stable and conservative play, FirstEnergy is a larger and more diversified utility company. While not dirt cheap like VST, the company is still undervalued.

Similarly, FE is trading at a discount because of overblown fears that will soon pass in time. The company sold off during the pandemic, but then a scandal involving bribery pushed shares even lower:

Data by YCharts

Now, these are certainly important events to be aware of as a shareholder, but in our opinion, they don’t nearly justify such a large price drop.

The fundamental value of the company is strong, and they predict ~5% growth going forward. This extra cash flow will allow them to deleverage and reward shareholders through consistent dividend payments that will resume their growth post-pandemic:

source

Now that new management is in place, I’m more interested in the company than ever. Good growth prospects and reasonable valuation align here to make for a compelling buy.

FE currently yields 4% and we think shares could rise up to 30%, which is an excellent return for such a stable and defensive utility. Especially when yields across the rest of the stock market are so low.

Again, we’ve seen confirmation from big investors interested in the company. In this case, Carl Icahn recently announced he was eliminating his Herbalife (HLF) holding and using the funds to purchase FirstEnergy.

Obviously, we don’t invest based on other people’s sentiment alone, but “great minds think alike” and it always strengthens our resolve to see brilliant investors moving in a similar direction.

Bottom Line

While momentum investing has largely done well over the past year or two, over the long run, simply buying the same things as everyone else isn’t necessarily the best strategy.

In fact, value is likely to be found in the sectors that are ignored or hated. That’s why we like to go against the grain when searching for our next investment opportunity.

Right now, we’re finding the best value in real assets, utilities, and some subsectors of the energy market. They offer the best of both worlds: high yields, and plenty of upside potential.