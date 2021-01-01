tamara_kulikova/iStock via Getty Images

This is another instalment of "The Little Book" series, which is made up of 15 other topics on the financial world and investing. The Little Book That Builds Wealth: The Knockout Formula for Finding Great Investments focuses on one core topic - how to determine whether a company has a competitive advantage, or an economic moat. Pat Dorsey, CFA was previously Director of Equity Research at Morningstar who is closely associated with the term "economic moat" though admits that he stole it from Warren Buffett. Given that his investing philosophy on this subject is built upon by decades of research, and by looking at Dorsey Asset Management's 13F holdings, it can be understood why this term is closely associated with him. He currently runs a Registered Investment Advisory firm whose investment strategy is based on a long-only concentrated portfolio of companies which exhibit a strong competitive advantage.

As Q1 2021 has come to pass, we have witnessed a couple of bubbles rise and somewhat subside which are those of the meme stocks and SPACs. Taking a more long-term fundamental-oriented approach may seem pedestrian and outdated, even. Right from the first chapter, it is evident that this book focuses on that latter sustainable investing approach. Before the types of moats are described, the case for companies with moats is made. As moats were originally created to protect castles from invaders, so too do economic moats help protect companies from competitors. Why should moats matter to investors? They instil discipline as hot stocks lacking a competitive advantage are less likely to be chosen, and protect the downside as firms with moats are more resilient and less likely to lead to permanent loss of capital. Dorsey sees Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) as the best way to judge profitability and finds that companies with an economic moat see a more gradual decline in ROIC compared to no moat.

Moats can be mistaken, and a few short examples are provided in the book to illustrate this, but the most common "mistaken moats" are great products, managerial brilliance, strong execution, a large market share. Moats are structural and sustainable, however, and there are only four sources of competitive advantage which are intangible assets, high switching costs, network effects, cost advantages.

The first moat he focuses on is that of intangible assets, which are the common categories that spring to mind such as patents, brands, and regulatory licences. Throughout the book, he addresses some common misconceptions with regards to economic moats in general, and also mistakes investors make when analysing any one of the categories. This helps guide readers not only to what a moat is but also what it is not and what to steer away from despite some seemingly positive characteristics.

The next moat is switching costs which can be tough to identify without a deep understanding of the customer experience, the cost (read: pain) to switching and benefit (not always monetary) to doing so. This type of equity research is one that goes beyond numbers and requires analysts to put themselves in the customer's shoes. We have all experienced this in one way or another when switching bank accounts, or rather the reluctance to doing so despite some pain points, or changing software providers across an organisation which require not only implementation time but an exit phase out of the existing vendor.

The network effect put simply is where the value of the product or service of a business increases with the number of users. The network has a critical mass, after which point the connections between nodes increase in a non-linear fashion, and for a business user growth drives user growth.

The final economic moat is that of cost advantages, especially in industries where the price is a key criterion in the decision-making process. There are four sources of cost advantages which are: cheaper processes, better locations, unique assets, and greater scale for which he devotes a whole chapter to this final point as it requires a bit more of an explanation and understanding.

A lot has been written, in fact, the majority of books, have been dedicated to identifying what and when to buy but there is a lack of thought leadership with regards to knowing when to sell. This is among the hardest, if not the hardest part of investing, for which Dorsey dedicates a chapter to. He gives an example of his own experience with a stock and provides a framework for investors to decide if they should part ways with an investment.

It can be argued that moats may restrict the investment universe, especially among fast-growing SaaS and technology companies. Trying to identify network effects for example in an industry disruptor which has only recently gone public is an unlikely outcome which may eliminate an investment but consequently lead to investors missing out on high returns. While that may be true, this type of investment criteria may provide a framework to remain disciplined in the quality of companies which are allowed in the portfolio. Furthermore, it does not necessarily exclude high-growth stocks but rather acts as a hurdle which must be cleared and may provide a more robust thesis with potentially reduced downside versus a competitor (incumbent or nascent) which lacks one or a combination of the sources of competitive advantages.

While The Little Book That Builds Wealth is now slightly over a decade old, the lessons taught remain relevant during the volatile times such as those faced on a global scale today. These four sources of moat are timeless and provide a strong framework upon which to measure companies against.