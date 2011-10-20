Olivier Le Moal/iStock via Getty Images

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) is a standout fund offering the potential for growth and significant dividends at low cost. As a diversified ETF focused on high dividend yielding stocks, SCHD will tend to follow general market conditions. SCHD has performed well and most purchase prices have proven to be a good investment over time. I bought on a dip and initiated a small position at $73.80.

The Fund

Per Charles Schwab, the goal of the SCHD ETF is to track the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 Index, as close as possible, before income and expenses. Stocks in this index are chosen for their financial strengths compared to others, and for their history of consistently paying dividends. SCHD is currently the only ETF tracking the index per ETF Database.

Since SCHD tracks an index it is considered a passive investment. There is no fund manager making regular decisions on which stocks should or should not be in the fund. This could limit upside potential, but also may eliminate the negative effect of bad decisions, and it may provide good returns under good general market conditions. The fund’s focus is on companies that are performing well historically.

My investment style includes looking for stocks that may present some great growth opportunities, so I am always actively looking for companies that I believe will have potential for stock price gains. I am also aware that diversification is important for a portfolio, and that in purchasing shares of ETF’s that track an index, it can be a great way to achieve that. Funds that track the S&P 500 like (FNILX), (VOO), (SPY), (IVV), and (SWPPX) are very popular and generally have performed very well over time, along with the general market.

Investing in SCHD is another way to get diversification. The ETF currently has 104 holdings, which may be a bit less than the other indexes mentioned, but their holdings include 104 of some of the most stable companies that are available for investment. What may be even more interesting for investors is the focus on dividends with SCHD. Retirees, or anyone looking to receive a little income, may see an opportunity with SCHD that suits their needs better than the S&P 500 ETF’s, while still providing similar growth potential.

SCHD Portfolio

SCHD is diversified with a large number of stocks across several sectors of the economy. The image below provides the most current snapshot of sector allocation.

Source: Charles Schwab

The fund currently has over $27 billion in assets, with over 99% of the portfolio invested in stocks. Approximately three quarters of the fund is made up of stocks each representing less than 1% of the total, and currently no one stock is equal to 5% or more of the total.

The fund holds many well recognized names such as Verizon, Coca-Cola, Home Depot, Best Buy, and numerous banks. Basically you might say several of the typical well-known companies, or “blue-chip” companies that investors may be holding individually for the dividend benefits. SCHD may minimize the higher yields that those investors might see from owning any one or two of these companies, but also minimizes the risk that an individual company may represent if problems were to arise with that particular company.

Current top ten holdings:

Source: Charles Schwab

Performance and Valuation

SCHD has performed very well since inception of October 20, 2011, with and annualized return of 15.56%. That’s pretty close to a 10 year time frame, and the yield is very close to the 10 year yield of 15.64% of the Dow Jones index that SCHD tracks.

Source: Charles Schwab

Those returns rival the returns of the S&P 500 funds, but investors that are interested in income should note that the S&P 500 funds tend to provide less of a pay out in dividends. For example, the current yield for SPY is just over 1% while the yield for SCHD is very close to 3%.

As something of a mirror to the companies that the fund holds, (and re-evaluates each March), the dividend for SCHD has grown every year since inception. From the first full year of 2012 to the last full year of 2020, the CAGR for SCHD dividend growth is 12.16%. During the same time frame the share price appreciated from $26.42 to $64.14, with a CAGR of 11.72%. Altogether it’s an impressive engine for returns – nearly 12% in stock appreciation not even including 2021 gains, and a growing dividend currently near 3%.

Image Source: Seeking Alpha

Of course performance and dividends depend heavily on the general condition of the market, and overall, the economy has done very well since the fund’s inception. Trying to determine a valuation for an ETF like this is a prediction of the market, or in other words near impossible, especially over the short term. I think the point to take away is that market conditions can and will fluctuate. If SCHD is negatively affected, chances are that most other individual stocks are negatively affected too. In fact, it goes near hand and hand really, although some stocks beat the trend.

With diversification, ETF’s like SCHD should stand to benefit if one sector becomes favored over the other in a market downturn, even while some of its holdings may fall. And as noted, the Dow Jones Dividend 100 represents some of the best, most well ran companies available. These companies are the ones that tend to ride out the worst of times and keep going long thereafter.

At the last report, dated June 30, 2021, SCHD was stated to have an overall P/E of 19.04 at $75.62. According to this source, and date written, the long-term average for the S&P 500 was 17.1. Per that measure SCHD (and the market so to speak) could be said to be over-valued. Seventeen divided by nineteen equals about .89. So historically, at first you might say that SCHD is over-valued and could drop to around $67.00 a share. ($75.62*.89)

But it’s not an entirely apples to apples comparison. For one thing, the market has been trending above the historic average for a little while, and averages can change. Also, the historic average is based on a much broader range of stocks, some better than others, and SCHD is focused on some of the very best. In my opinion I don’t see a 19 P/E as too pricey given consideration for the quality.

If you look at charting, you can draw a trend-line over SCHD for the last 10 years, and the share price appears to be higher than normal. Over this time frame a more average current share price might be around $68.00. Note the image below, and note that I am using a logarithmic scale due to the extended time period.

Source: Bar Chart

By this measure SCHD may also be seen to be trading above average. Perhaps in agreement, the market has seen some pullback recently. Markets will do what they do. I would not be surprised if we saw the share price at $68.00 or some lower. But on the other hand, we know that what is above average today can become the new norm, and share prices can stay above an average and can expand even more above an average if the markets so deem.

I mentioned that I made a purchase at $73.80 and that is significantly below the recent highs at $78.41. I may buy more at any time, at, below, or above my recent purchase. I feel like I am getting a quality investment for my portfolio with SCHD. If I pay a little above the averages, I believe that SCHD’s holdings are the companies that can grow and surpass the levels needed to grow beyond current levels. But I am definitely looking for any dips, as my recent purchase was. If we see prices below $70.00 then I hope to be positioned to take advantage of that as well, but I’m not counting on it happening. Quality, costs a little more.

Risks

Charles Schwab notes that the SCHD fund is suitable as a core holding for an investor, or as a part of a diversified portfolio. I believe that an investor could choose SCHD as their primary holding, and feel reasonably comfortable with the degree of diversification it brings.

I think risk is minimized considerably by the number of sectors and number of companies that comprise the fund, and by the quality of the companies therein. But risk does exist and it is very real. We are going through a time of considerable uncertainty and no one knows exactly how we may come out of these unprecedented times. Inflation is currently running higher, and while that may be thought by some to be temporary, it is definitely something to watch.

Ultimately market crashes occur from time to time, and SCHD’s share price would be negatively affected for those companies that SCHD holds, just as it would for the individual companies share prices. Also, if company earnings drop, then share prices may drop, and dividends could drop as well.

Paying “too much” or buying at the highs right before a crash is a significant risk. It seems like there is always someone saying that a market pull back is overdue, but the reality is it all just depends on company results over the long term. Recall that the companies held by SCHD are the best at navigating the worst of times. If they grow their way out of a bad situation, then growing out of paying too much for shares may go hand in hand.

Final Thoughts

There are a lot of ETF’s available. The S&P 500 ETF’s do a pretty good job with their wider focus. Other ETF’s may highly specialize their focus, and one focus area can tend to outdo another for a year or years, at least until the trends change. Over the long term a wider focus may prove to provide better protection for a portfolio.

Younger working people may do very well by simply holding an S&P 500 ETF. None other than Warren Buffet, the master stock picker, has recommended that strategy for the average person. For retiree’s, you can find any number of recommendations for how they should allocate their savings. But, I think there may be some confusion for a group that I would call young retirees. That is, those people that just recently retired, or still potentially have many years left to live, and need some income but also need growth so that their income source will last for many years.

No doubt each retiree should determine their resources and needs, and plan accordingly. The old rules of thumb may still apply, like having a mix of stocks, bonds, and cash. But when you talk about stocks then different retirees may have different goals. If you feel good about a growth stock you own that’s great. And then, some people will have that one or two companies that pay a great dividend. The company seems solid – until it isn’t.

A person nearing their life expectancy may not be worried about growth, and may need maximum income. Maybe another option would be better, as SCHD’s dividend is more mid-range I think. But SCHD may provide the ideal combination of growth and dividends that some younger retirees might look for especially if they are comfortable with the expected dividend SCHD may provide.

SCHD comes with a reasonable expense ratio at .06%, provides good growth potential, and income. Also, I did not see it specifically stated in the reading, but with their high quality holdings the dividends might be wholly are partially classifiable as qualified dividends, which could provide significant tax benefits. Altogether, SCHD may the ideal candidate for certain investors, and a great portfolio addition for anyone.