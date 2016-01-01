Tonktiti/iStock via Getty Images

As we can see from the long-term chart of United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) below, shares have been trading in a tight consolidation zone between approximately $30 and $45 for the best part of a decade now. The company's numbers coincide for the most part with what we are witnessing on the price-chart. Sales and operating profit are actually down a smidgen on average over the past decade whereas net profit has increased by 5.6% on average annually in this time frame. As we will get into, however, this boost in net profit has come at a price as USM's balance sheet is more leveraged now compared to yesteryear.

The one caveat to the $30 to $45 consolidation is that shares did indeed finally break out above upper resistance to hit almost $60 a share in early 2019. Although shares are now trading very close to long-term support levels, this will be of no benefit to long-term holders. The reason being is that USM does not pay a regular dividend. Growing dividends in telecom or utility plays many times are the real calling card when it comes to investing in these sectors due to the low-beta nature of these companies. Investors can essentially get paid while waiting for some type of capital gain appreciation in the share price.

For new investors, on the other hand, we finally have a firm crossover in USM's monthly MACD technical indicator so shares may be primed to finally go on a sustained move to the upside here. If an up move is in the cards, we should be seeing signs of life in the company's profitability metrics in recent quarters.

In the recent second quarter, operating revenues were actually up ($1.014 billion) compared to $973 million in the same quarter of 12 months prior. Operating income though slipped to $38 million which was approximately $19 million shy of the Q2 number due to higher operating and SG&A expenses. As alluded to earlier, we also saw that net interest expense actually increased pretty significantly to $58 million in Q2 this year. This trend obviously had a negative effect on the company's net profit tally.

Despite the higher leverage, management's aim is to continue to maintain strong liquidity and solvency ratios. It aims to do this by improving the company's return on capital over time as well as reduce financing costs. Access to capital in this sector is absolutely essential in order to stay ahead of the curve. As we see below, USM has been able to span out its obligations over long periods to keep its liquidity elevated. This endeavor has bought the firm time to achieve better returns on capital going forward.

Source: Earnings Presentation

The return on capital employed ratio is an excellent profitability metric which lets us know how efficient the company has been with company capital. Again, we are looking for trends here that profitability is improving. We calculate USM's ROCE by dividing its operating profit by capital employed. Capital employed is the subtraction of USM's current liabilities from the total amount of assets on the balance sheet. This calculation essentially gives us the company's equity as well as its long-term debts. Capital employed is what grows the company's profitability over time. Let's go back five years to see how this ratio has been trending.

Year 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 TTM ROCE > 1% 1% 2.28% 1.75% 2.19% 2.26%

Suffice it to say, USM's ROCE continues to trend upward and is now practically back at 2018 levels which is encouraging. We state this because 2018 was the year when shares almost reached $60 a share in that particular fiscal year. The difference now however is that USM's assets (P/B of 0.6) and sales (P/S of 0.6) are roughly half as cheap as they were at the end of fiscal 2018.

Furthermore, when we look at the company's cash-flow multiple of 2.93, we can see that USM is generating more operating cash flow than it was back in 2018. As long as this trend continues, this will enable management to reinvest in the business which should lead to higher returns off the above-mentioned capital.

Bottom Line

Therefore, to sum up, United Stated Cellular shares look oversold, but we believe downside risk is limited here. Profitability has been slowly growing and shares2, from a cash, assets and sales standpoint, look very reasonably priced here. We look forward to continued coverage.