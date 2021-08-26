Rui Mesquita Cordeiro/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Airline stocks have been one of the biggest winners of a viable vaccine coming out of the COVID-19 crisis, and with good reason; the airlines were essentially shut down without it, so a huge relief rally makes sense. But that is last year’s news, and since early on in 2021, airline stocks have struggled. One of the biggest players – Delta (NYSE:DAL) – has fallen by about a quarter since its high earlier this year, and to my eye, it looks like it is making a bottom.

I’ve annotated the critical support area in the vicinity of $37/$38 above, which corresponds to lows that were set in late 2020 and early 2021 before the last leg of the rally began. We’re at those same levels now, and Delta has to hold or all bets are off. If you only remember one thing from this article, let it be that you need to sell Delta if it closes below $37.

Now, there is cause for optimism in the rest of the chart if you’re bullish. I think a strong bottom is forming, and part of the reason why is because the moving averages have flattened out, which is obviously needed before a rally can begin. In addition, the accumulation/distribution line has been very bullish during most of the current consolidation. That means dip-buyers are out in force, and the only reason they’d do that is because they think the stock is going higher.

Momentum is telling a similar story, with massive positive divergences while the stock is consolidating. This points to the same thing; big money accumulating the stock while it oscillates around support levels.

None of this is a guarantee but the weight of the evidence suggests to me that Delta has probably already made its bottom and is looking to go higher from here.

If we look at the airline index as a whole, we see very similar behavior, which is supportive of Delta and other individual names looking to move higher.

I won’t repeat all the same points because these charts are very similar, but I really like the way the airlines are behaving right now in terms of forming a bottom, and therefore, I think the bias for Delta is to the upside for the near future.

Not all is well for Delta

As firm as the bottom looks on the chart, Delta still has some major issues to work through. Obviously, all airlines do as capacity remains constrained, demand is certainly constrained, supply chains are constrained, etc. Airlines continue to suffer immensely from the pandemic 18 months on, and it appears that pain will carry on in varying degrees for several quarters to come, at a minimum.

Source: Earnings Release

Delta’s September quarter forecast, which we’ll get the report out on in about a month, was for capacity and revenue to decline by about 30% each. Given the rise of the Delta variant – which Delta management hilariously refers to as B.1.617.2 to avoid any association – the odds of more capacity and demand declines are higher than they were a few months ago when it looked like travel and leisure may be getting the ‘all clear’. That certainly isn’t the case now, but the good news is that the market has had several weeks to assess the Delta variant’s impact on the airlines, and the group hasn’t broken down. That suggests to me that at least some of this risk is already priced in.

The problem is that the issues I’ve mentioned are still decimating revenue estimates, the magnitude of which we can see below.

Source: Seeking Alpha

This year’s revenue pre-pandemic was supposed to be about $50 billion; estimates today are for $28 billion. A similar story has played out with 2022 and even 2023, although the declines are smaller. Still, these estimates suggest a normalized revenue environment isn’t likely until 2024, and that’s just to try and get back to pre-pandemic levels. There is literally nothing bullish in this chart.

The other problem is that airlines need high revenue to cover fixed costs, or margins suffer. Below, we have several years’ worth of quarterly gross margin and SG&A cost data to illustrate this.

Source: TIKR.com

Gross margins are typically a bit volatile, and that’s fine. But the point I wanted to make is that they were generally in the mid-20s to low-30s while SG&A costs were very stable in the low-4% area.

Today, gross margins look like this:

Source: TIKR.com

Margins began freefalling in the March quarter last year when the pandemic began to shut down flights and bottomed in the June quarter when essentially no flights were occurring. The important thing is that gross margins have made a sharp recovery, but there are two things to note. First, the recovery has a very long way to go, as the June quarter of 2021 was the first to actually have positive gross margins. And second, the Delta variant – or some other as-yet-unknown variant – could derail this once again.

SG&A costs have been cut some, which is helping Delta through this tough time, but we’re talking about ~100bps of savings against ~2,000bps of gross margin loss; it’s a drop in the proverbial bucket.

That all shows up in the EPS revisions below, which again, show absolutely no reason to be bullish.

Source: Seeking Alpha

Estimates for this year were originally for nearly $10 in EPS; today, analysts expect a loss of nearly $4. The out years are seeing some signs of bullishness, with 2023 estimates rising but still nowhere near original forecasts. The story here is similar to revenue where Delta is recovering, but it’s painfully slow and fraught with risks.

Let’s value DAL stock

Valuing a stock with no earnings can be challenging, and particularly when you’re faced with valuing a stock with an industry backdrop like Delta. However, we must in order to determine if it is a trade or an investment.

Source: Seeking Alpha

Shares are going for 10X next year’s earnings and 6X 2023 earnings, but keep in mind estimates for those years are flat or rising. Thus, all else equal, those multiples should come down if the price for the stock were to remain where it is today as the “E” portion of the PE ratio rises.

The problem, however, is that if we compare Delta’s current multiples to historical ones, the stock starts to look fully valued.

Below, we have Delta’s valuations for about a decade prior to the pandemic to get a sense of what normal looks like (it’s been a while).

Source: TIKR.com

Valuations bottomed in the area of 3X earnings in 2011, but that’s obviously not expected to recur. The same is true with the high in 2014 of 14X earnings, as that was a spike and unlikely to repeat. The average for this period is ~8X earnings, and that’s where the stock spent most of its time in the three years or so prior to the pandemic beginning. Eight times earnings looks like fair value to me given this.

The problem is that Delta is already at 10X next year’s earnings and 6X 2023 earnings, so could we see some multiple expansion for 2023 earnings? Sure, and that would represent an ~33% increase in the stock, all else equal. But if we consider more near term, the stock is priced ~25% above fair value for 2022 earnings, so there is an uphill battle to be fought.

The bottom line on Delta is that the industry continues to face massive and unprecedented headwinds, but that some of those headwinds are starting to abate. That’s great news for Delta and the group as a whole, but Delta also looks robustly valued today on next year’s earnings.

Now, if you believe earnings estimates are too low, you should be buying the stock. I’m not willing to make that bet for the long term just yet, so I’m firmly out of the buy-and-hold camp on this one.

What I do think is that Delta has made a sustainable bottom in the past couple of months and that it is going to rally from here, at least short term. Thus, when we consider trade versus investment, for me, Delta is definitely a trade. I’m bullish short term – say the next couple of months – but as an investment, it is still dealing with massive risk factors that could materially impact both earnings and the valuation.

Finally, I'm very excited to announce that I have a Seeking Alpha Marketplace service coming in October, so if you liked this idea, you may be interested in my new service. I'll sift through the market's sectors to find the best stocks in the best sectors, and those that should be avoided, to maximize your return on capital, such as this idea on Delta. More details are coming very soon!