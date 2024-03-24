JacobH/iStock via Getty Images

The market definitely liked the latest report from Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI), in contrast to the one that preceded it. Earnings showed big gains, but there may still be a need to stay cautious with regards to PI. The latest numbers suggest growth is accelerating, but there's some noise out there that could be affecting how the numbers are playing out. Why will be covered next.

PI bounces back in Q2

PI had a disappointing quarter in Q1. Earnings, for instance, took a big dip with non-GAAP EPS falling by 92.3% YoY. However, as mentioned in a previous article, the situation was not as bad as it appears to be once distortions are taken into account. Supply chain issues led to limited supplies and growth constraints. Furthermore, there was reason to believe Q2 would be better with comps turning in PI's favor after going against it in Q1. Still, the stock dropped 19% in response to the disappointing Q1 report.

PI needed to do better and that's pretty much what it did in Q2. The top and bottom lines were much better than expected, especially the latter. Q2 revenue increased by 78.7% YoY to $47.3M, the fourth consecutive sequential increase in quarterly revenue. Endpoint IC revenue was $30.8M, a decrease of 19.2% QoQ after a record high in Q1 and an increase of 66% YoY. Systems revenue recovered with the remaining $16.5M, an increase of 130% QoQ and 108.3% YoY.

The big change was in the bottom line. Guidance had called for losses in Q2, but PI managed to post a non-GAAP profit of $2.7M or $0.11 per share. Note that this non-GAAP number excludes stock compensation expense of $10.58M. In terms of GAAP, PI ended with a loss of $8.9M or $0.37 per share. While still in the red, the loss was also significantly smaller than before. Earnings were much better than expected in Q2 after being much worse than expected in Q1 and there's a reason why.

The big drop in Q1 earnings was mostly the result of an increase of 24.4% YoY in operating expenses, even though revenue shrank by 5.4% YoY. In Q2, operating expenses increased by much less or 13.2% YoY to $33.1M, even though revenue grew by 78.7% YoY. As a consequence, loss from operations was sliced in half to $8.3M in Q2, which then trickled through to net income and EPS. The table below shows the numbers for Q2 FY2021.

(GAAP) Q2 FY2021 Q1 FY2021 Q2 FY2020 QoQ YoY Revenue $47.268M $45.248M $26.457M 4.46% 78.66% Gross margin 52.4% 48.6% 49.0% 380bps 340bps Income (loss) from operations ($8.317M) ($8.872M) (16.270M) - - Net income (loss) ($8.906M) ($9.416M) ($17.534M) - - EPS ($0.37) ($0.40) ($0.77) - - (non-GAAP) Gross margin 54.5% 50.3% 51.4% 420bps 310bps Adjusted EBITDA $3.301M $0.880M ($5.188M) 275.11% - Net income $2.712M $0.336M ($5.566M) 707.14% - EPS $0.11 $0.01 ($0.25) 1000.00% -

Guidance calls for Q3 FY2021 revenue of $43-45M. While that's an increase of 56% YoY, it's also a decline of 7% QoQ at the midpoint. The forecast calls for a GAAP loss of $14.7-15.7M or $0.60-0.65 per share and a non-GAAP loss of $2.1-3.6M or $0.08-0.15 per share.

(GAAP) Q3 FY2021 (guidance) Q3 FY2020 YoY (midpoint) Revenue $43.0-45.0M $28.2M 56.03% Net income (loss) ($14.7-15.7M) ($14.3M) - Average shares 24.3-24.5M 22.9M 6.55% EPS ($0.60-0.65) ($0.63) - (Non-GAAP) Adjusted EBITDA ($1.5-3.0M) ($6.2M) - Net income (loss) ($2.1-3.6M) ($6.7M) - Average shares 24.3-24.5M 22.9M 6.55% EPS ($0.08-0.15) ($0.29) -

The stock changes direction

The stock had been struggling for months, but it soared in response to the Q2 report. The stock got off to a great start in the first two months of the year, gaining 73% at its peak in 2021. The stock then began to falter, lost all gains and fell into negative territory for the year. The Q2 report changed all of that.

At one point, the stock gained as much as 45% in the wake of the Q2 report. Most of the losses accumulated in the prior months were erased. However, the stock never got back to the highs of early 2021. It has also pulled back in recent weeks. The stock is up 37% YTD. The chart below shows the recent price action.

It's worth pointing that despite the big move up, the trend that started earlier in the year has not really changed. The stock remains in what can be described as a descending channel, which is bounded by a series of lower highs and lower lows. Note that there have been several attempts to break out of the upper trendline and the lower trendline, but they have all failed. The channel trend remains intact and it's pointing down.

Why the Q2 report contained a lot of noise

The Q2 numbers were well received and they made a difference, but like the Q1 numbers before, there were distortions that need mentioning. For starters, part of the reason why the Q2 numbers turned out better than expected was because PI used some of the inventory that had been reserved for the second half. From the Q2 earnings call:

"To help our inlay partners meet that demand, we shipped more of our 200-millimeter inventory than we had planned and every 300-millimeter wafer week of post process, pushing revenue above our expectations."

The flip side is that the Q4 numbers will very likely take a hit due to this since there will be less supply to go around. At the same time, the supply constraints remain with a growing backlog.

"We shipped more endpoint ICs in the second quarter than we had originally planned. Absent near-term improvements in wafer supply, though second quarter shipments come at the expense of fourth quarter supply. Second, customers continue placing endpoint IC orders far ahead of our historical norms. And as a result, our backlog now extends well into 2022."

As stated earlier, operating expenses rose much less in Q2 compared to Q1, which drove the change in Q2 earnings versus Q1. However, timing was a factor in keeping operating expenses below expectations, something that will not last.

"Second quarter operating expense was below our expectations, in part due to timing. In the third quarter, that timing will normalize."

In addition, operating expenses are expected to go up as a result of the need to keep investing. Higher costs translate into less income.

"We continue investing in engineering and endpoint IC post-processing. The design team we just hired will partially hit our cost structure in third quarter and fully in fourth quarter. We expect CapEx spending to increase in the third quarter associated with our post processing capacity expansion."

Finally, there's the issue of double ordering skewing the quarterly numbers. Orders are coming in far ahead of historical norms, but that is leading to concerns that PI may be the beneficiary of double ordering.

"So of course, double ordering is always a risk in a 2-step distribution model like we have. We don't have direct visibility to the end customer. But our team is pretty seasoned. Our purchase orders are noncancelable, and our visibility into our partners' inventory levels shows they are very lean and frequently lines down. They are, as I said in my prepared remarks, running hand to mouth. So we don't see inventory builds in the channel. We don't see evidence of significant double ordering. We're tracking that fairly carefully. The demand, we believe out in the market is real, and it's driven by the enterprise significantly by enterprise digital transformation."

PI remains confident double ordering is not a significant factor, but at the same time, the company concedes it cannot completely rule it out. PI cannot be certain as to what end customers wind up doing with their shipments. Real demand may be less than what the quarterly numbers suggest it is.

Valuations remain up there

If it's true double ordering made the numbers look better than they would have been otherwise, then that's no good with multiples where they are. The table below shows the multiples for PI. For instance, PI trades at roughly 338 times forward earnings. Keep in mind that PI is a company with no real profits, GAAP or non-GAAP.

PI Market cap $1.31B Enterprise value $1.38B Revenue ("ttm") $157.16M EBITDA ($37.75M) Trailing P/E N/A Forward P/E 337.72 PEG ratio N/A P/S 8.35 P/B 14.76 EV/revenue 8.81 EV/EBITDA N/A

Investor takeaways

The Q2 numbers were much better than the Q1 numbers. Q1 revenue and non-GAAP EPS declined by 5.4% and 92.3% YoY. Not good, even if supply chain disruptions contributed to the decline. The stock dropped after the Q1 report, but it rallied after PI reported that revenue grew by 78.7% YoY in Q2 and non-GAAP EPS jumped from $0.01 in Q1 to $0.11 in Q2. Some could argue PI has turned it around based on this.

However, the headline numbers don't tell all there is to know. PI may not be as well off upon closer examination. The Q2 numbers got help from several directions, making them better than expected. For instance, operating expenses hurt the Q1 numbers, but the opposite happened in Q2 thanks to favorable timing. Comps was another factor. They hurt PI in Q1, but they turned in its favor in Q2. Q2 FY2020 set multi-year lows in terms of revenue and earnings. It's only natural that Q2 FY2021 would show big gains with the base as low as it was.

Operating expenses were a tailwind in Q2, but they will become a headwind in Q3 and Q4 in particular for several reasons. R&D costs, for instance, are going higher with new hiring. PI was able to give the Q2 numbers a boost by using inventory that was supposed to be reserved for later, but that will result in Q4 taking a hit. PI still has to deal with supply chain constraints.

The Q2 report set off a major rally with the stock gaining 45% at one point, but multiples have gone up as well. In addition, the quarterly numbers may have gotten skewed due to double ordering. Demand may be strong right now, but that could be due to companies worrying about supply chain issues and ordering as much as they can get their hands on. Demand may fall off if or when double ordering seizes to be a factor.

The most recent headline numbers suggest long PI is the way to go, but I am neutral on PI. The Q2 report has lifted some of the weights off of PI, but there's definitely reason to be cautious of the numbers. They're not what they appear to be at first sight. There's reason to believe earnings will get worse in the coming quarters.

The stock has not managed to break out of the downtrend, even though the Q2 report set off a huge rally. Longs can bet on a breakout succeeding after previous attempts have failed, but long is risky with the stock in a descending channel and close to the upper trendline. The trend is still pointing down and PI has not done anything to change that. More needs to be done if that is to happen.