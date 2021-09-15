koto_feja/E+ via Getty Images

About

Theseus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRX) is a preclinical stage biopharmaceutical company incorporated in 2017, for the discovery, development and commercialization of “pan-variant” targeted therapies, which can address all treatment-resistant cancer mutations. The company’s leadership team has pioneered the discovery and development of tyrosine kinase inhibitors (‘TKIs), and believes that next-generation pan-variant TKIs are effective to address cancer resistance in clinically validated targets with clear unmet medical need. The company has filed an S-1 registration statement with the U.S. SEC to raise $100 million from an initial public offering ('IPO') of shares of its common stock, and has applied to be listed on the Nasdaq Global Market under the symbol “THRX.”

Technology

The company’s approach to the discovery and design of small molecule TKIs relies on its predictive resistance assay ('PRA') screening and characterization. The PRA, incorporating critical human serum proteins that can affect drug activity, is a highly differentiated cell-based method that tests TKIs to predict their “pan-ness.” Although the company’s PRA has not been clinically validated, preclinical study results suggest that certain TKIs may have the ability to inhibit all major classes of activating and resistance mutations.

Pipeline

(Image source: company website)

The company’s lead product candidate THE-630, is a pan-variant KIT inhibitor that blocks activity of all major classes of KIT activating and resistance mutations that drive gastrointestinal stromal tumors ('GIST'). GIST is the most common sarcoma of the gastrointestinal tract with 4,000-6,000 new cases diagnosed each year in the U.S. Front line intervention is surgery when possible, or TKI imatinib as first line therapy where the tumor has spread and surgery is not possible. Most of the patients receiving TKI relapse with multiple KIT kinase resistance mutations, and ultimately succumb to the cancer. A significant unmet need exists for GIST patients with KIT resistance mutations.

The company plans to submit an IND application in 4Q-2021, with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration ('FDA') for THE-630 in fifth-line GIST, and if accepted, initiate a phase 1/2 dose escalation and expansion clinical trial in patients with previously-treated GIST. Depending on the clinical data observed in the phase 1/2 trial, the company intends to evaluate THE-630 in second-line GIST.

The company intends to apply a similar strategy for all its developmental programs, i.e., to initially seek approval for a product candidate in later lines of therapy where existing or prior therapies have had limited clinical benefit or lost their effectiveness. If such candidates prove sufficiently safe and effective, then seek approval for earlier lines of therapy.

The company also intends to nominate a development candidate from the EGFR inhibitor program in 1H-2022, followed by IND-enabling studies. Presently researched indication is non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

Licensing

The company is dependent on intellectual property ('IP') licensed in June 2018 from ARIAD Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ARIA), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Takeda (TAK) since 2017. Pursuant to the license agreement, Theseus acquired an exclusive, worldwide license, with respect to C-KIT, a type of receptor tyrosine kinase and tumor marker (also known as CD117 and stem cell factor receptor). The company’s lead program THE-630 derives IP from the ARIAD license agreement, however the IP and any biological materials provided thereunder are prohibited from use in any programs related to EGFR (also known as ErbB1, ERbB and HER1).

The company’s EGFR inhibitor program is independent of the ARIAD IP. As of 9/15/2021, the Company had exclusively licensed one issued U.S. patent relating to THE-630, owned one pending U.S. provisional patent application relating to THE-630, and owned two pending U.S. provisional patent applications and one pending PCT patent application relating to its EGFR inhibitor program.

Financials

The company filed an S-1 registration statement on 9/15/2021 with the SEC to raise $100 million from an IPO with number of shares offered and price not announced yet. As of 8/31/2021, the company had 33,701,081 outstanding shares of preferred stock, which would automatically convert to common stock before completion of the IPO, with major shareholders as in the table below (source: S-1).

As of 6/30/2021, the company had an accumulated deficit of $45.6 million. The company’s cash and cash equivalents balance of $97.6 million, which includes proceeds from the $100 million Series B financing in 1Q-2021, is anticipated to provide cash runway through 2Q-2022. Cash burn of approximately $12 million in 1H-2021 suggests a post-IPO cash runway through preclinical and clinical stages. The company anticipates the need to raise further funds at the pre-regulatory stage.

Risks

The company is an “emerging growth company” and a “smaller reporting company,” and has elected to take advantage of reduced public company reporting and compliance requirements.

The company has a limited operating history, being in the very early stages of development of product candidates and development programs, and have not yet initiated or completed any clinical trials. It may be many years before commercial revenue is earned.

The company does not have the infrastructure or internal capability to manufacture supplies for use in development and commercialization, so is completely dependent on third-party manufacturers.

While the company’s lead program is dependent on third-party licensed IP, its own IP applications are pending.

The use of proceeds from the IPO is intended mainly for continued development of THE-630, and the EGFR inhibitor program, and the research and development of additional pan-variant TKI programs and for general corporate purposes, however the company retains broad discretion in the application of the funds.

Bottom line

We await further announcements related to the IPO. We will also keep a watch on the company’s IND process planned for 4Q-2021.