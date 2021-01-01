saiko3p/iStock via Getty Images

As long as I live, I'll hear waterfalls and birds and winds sing. I'll interpret the rocks, learn the language of flood, storm, and the avalanche. I'll acquaint myself with the glaciers and wild gardens, and get as near the heart of the world as I can - John Muir

I already covered the details behind my ranking methodology in my prior article, here. Essentially, all the stocks that did not provide at least ~15% Expected Return over the next decade were included as part of this Glacier Portfolio. Like I have said before, these holdings are still nowhere close to a slow moving defensive stock, even for the glacier portfolio. Each holding passes the rule of the CAGR growth table displaying at least 10% revenue growth through the past decade, but slight variations occur. Names like Apple (AAPL) and Microsoft (MSFT) are included, even though they do not meet this strict criteria, but I mostly place them in the ranking system as a comparison to the other names due to the wide variety of stocks. This can be seen with the range in 10-year total returns for this portfolio, from 3,000% with ASML to 189% with ABM, but overall, the top 25-30 names trend towards growth.

One would expect valuation to play a bigger part, but often, companies that are low valued are performing weakly and contain excess debt, leading to their low ranking. Thus, it is always important to not fall in the valuation trap, as I personally find only comparative valuation important (value between strongly performing peers). However, I will insist that you always consider performing recurring investments, as this will always negate the effects of valuation long-term, especially as the best names remain highly valued over years. Stop making a watch list and finally bite the bullet. Trust me I know, I have done the same over the past two years as well.

Expected Return

While not as important as my prior article, I still attempted to rank all the holdings by expected return. Most names hover around the 10% per year mark, but they are very general expectations. Although, the ordering makes sense, with high growth or undervalued names close to the top, and overvalued or slow growth names close to the bottom. When performing recurring investments, your total return will be different from this 10-year expected return but expect most names to increase in return over time as valuations decrease.

Rank Holding Name Expected Return (% per year) 1 Labcorp (Healthcare) 17 2 Thermo Fisher (Healthcare) 14 2 Alibaba (Consumer) 14 4 Adobe (Technology) 13 4 Fortinet (Technology) 13 4 Old Republic (Financials) 13 4 Hercules Capital (Financials) 13 4 CBRE (Real Estate) 13

Table 1: This table shows the top 5 ranked holdings as of Expected Return, ties are ranked equally, leading to the 8 total stocks in the top five. For high yield dividend payers, dividends are included (ORI, HGTC, CBRE).

Value and Net Income Performance

This ranking metric highlights whether a stock is overvalued compared to their historical valuation due to either profitability or outside factors. I want those names with strong recent profitability performance to rank higher than those overvalued for other reasons. In other words, I want to find who has rebounded strongly after the early difficulties caused by the pandemic. This ranking metric requires some estimations for completion, and I may be inaccurate, leading to why I include four more empirical data ranking metrics as well. This ranking metric is quite interesting in that both Amazon and Alibaba are included. While Alibaba is spiraling downward and extremely undervalued compared to the norm, Amazon is reaching all-time highs. However, Amazon is high up the list because of their recent performance, with over a 100% increase in net income. At the same time, Alibaba may be undervalued, but their performance is actually negative as of last earnings.

Image 1: This image shows the general idea behind this ranking metric, and is discussed in more detail in my prior article.

Rank Holding 1 ABM (Industrial) 2 Amazon (Consumer) 3 Labcorp (Healthcare) 4 PerkinElmer (Healthcare) 5 Alibaba (Consumer)

Table 2: The top five holdings as ranked when comparing value and net income performance.

Three-Year Total Return

While most of my other ranking and selection metrics incorporate TTM, 5-year, or 10-year performance, the three-year mark is missing. This is why I decide to rank using a three-year total return. Total return, rather than price return, is important to consider as there are many dividend payers in this list. Additionally, this is quite an interesting metric, in that the ordering is quite different than if I listed one-year or five-year returns. This is because there was a period prior to the pandemic crash where many names reached all-time highs and were considered overvalued then. Now many of these highs are far behind, but for some outperformers from the beginning of the past decade, performance over the last three years has been poor. An example would be Adobe, who is ranked 20th when looking at the past three years but is ranked fifth if looking at five-year total return. Although, the top five remains very tech focused, with the first non-tech company coming in eighth, Charles River Labs.

Rank Holding Name Three-Year Total Return (%) 1 ASML (Technology) 390 2 Entegris (Technology) 320 3 Perficient (Technology) 282 4 KLA Corp (Technology) 262 5 Cadence Design (Technology) 255

Table 3: This table ranks the top five holdings by Three-Year Total Return.

Return on Assets

Making good use of what you have is important in any situation, especially as an indication of long-term success. While variations occur between industries, the growth focused nature of most of these stocks will allow for meaningful comparisons. Just look at the diversity of the top five holdings for this ranking to see the usefulness of this metric. Looking at trailing twelve-month data for this indicator helps to determine if any company has not been performing well during the pandemic. Many stocks may be going up over the past year, but this metric looks at whether the company leverages what they have efficiently.

Rank Holding Name Return on Assets (%) 1 T. Rowe Price (Financials) 20 2 Apple (Consumer) 19.3 3 Teradyne (Technology) 18.4 4 KLA Corp (Technology) 15.9 5 Labcorp (Healthcare) 14.2

Table 4: The top five holdings ranked by Return on Assets (TTM), dominated by industry leaders and growth names.

Net Income Margin

Profitability is key. Your investment is most likely to survive when a company is able to generate income, and in turn, indicates the strength of a company. While gross profit margins and EBIT/EBITDA margins are quite variable across industries, the net income margin is typically more fair of a measurement across industries. Perhaps it is important to invest in industries that are able to support high profitability. This is especially noteworthy right now as the Evergrande crisis looms over the market. Although, variations between sectors will favor tech and finance stocks, and so one may comb through the final earnings and do your due diligence stock by stock in other industries.

Rank Holding Name Net Income Margin (%) 1 Hercules Capital (Financials) 120 (80 average) 2 T. Rowe Price (Financials) 42.2 3 Adobe (Technology) 38.8 4 Taiwan Semi (Technology) 38.15 5 Microsoft (Technology) 36.45

Table 5: The top five holdings ranked by Net Income Margin. You can't go wrong with a company that exhibits strong profitability, especially when growth is also present.

LT Debt to Total Capital

Debt is a critical issue that often causes much debate in the market. As I discussed in my prior article, many say that well-managed debt at the current low rates is beneficial. However, I find that it is better to base my ranking on companies with limited debt and similar growth to other debt-laden companies. Debt is an easy metric to select for and may play an important role in any type of portfolio.

Rank Holding Name LT Debt to Total Capital (%) 1 Intuitive Surgical (No Reported LT Debt) 2 Descartes Group (E-Commerce) 0.8 3 Garmin (Consumer) 1.31 4 T. Rowe Price (Financials) 1.55 5 Exponent (Industrials) 2.85

Table 6: The top five holdings ranked by LT Debt to Total Capital. As a reference, Gartner & Apple are the lowest rated stocks, at 83 and 60% respectively.

The Final Rankings

This is quite a long list, and I think the variations between each holding will allow for investors to compare and contrast these names with others. I hope it portrays a useful and relatively unbiased selection process that will help aid your other investments as well.

Group Holdings 1-5 T. Rowe Price (TROW)

Teradyne (TER)

Alphabet (GOOG)

Adobe (ADBE)

Thermo Fisher (TMO) 6-10 Taiwan Semi (TSM)

PerkinElmer (PKI)

Labcorp (LH)

ASML (ASML)

Microsoft (MSFT) 11-15 Garmin (GRMN)

KLA Corp (KLAC)

Walker & Dunlop (WD)

MYR Group (MYRG)

Fortinet (FTNT) 16-20 Zebra (ZBRA)

Old Republic (ORI)

Intuitive Surgical (ISRG)

Cadence Design (CDNS)

Descartes Group (DSGX) 21-25 Alibaba (BABA)

Intuit (INTU)

Hercules Capital (HTGC)

Magic Software (MGIC)

CBRE (CBRE) 26-30 Danaher (DHR)

Exponent (EXPO)

Apple (AAPL)

Entegris (ENTG)

Akamai (AKAM) 31-35 Gartner (IT)

Equifax (EFX)

J2 Global (JCOM)

ABM (ABM)

Amazon (AMZN) 36-40 Trimble (TRMB)

Perficient (PRFT)

Essential Utilities (WTRG)

Tetra Tech (TTEK)

Charles River Labs (CRL) 41-44 Stantec (STN)

Molina Healthcare (MOH)

Tyler Tech (TYL)

Open Text (OTEX)

Table 7: The final rankings across all metrics. Do you agree with the results?

Conclusion

As you can see, the results are quite interesting to look at. Names like Amazon and Apple are in the bottom half, while Alphabet and many semi companies are in the top 15. It is important to consider two conclusions for this data. First, variances between industries will focus on certain industries more. Second, this ranking system is not a total return calculator. Therefore, I liken it more to a health check, in which one may consider any of the names on here, but expect increased risk and reduced returns as you fall down the chart.

I hope this article continues to shed light on a Perhaps you will find this to be useful to reevaluate your own portfolio as well! If you do, please let me know your results, I would be fascinated how they turn out.

Thanks for reading and feel free to comment anything below. Especially if you think this methodology is strong or needs improvement!