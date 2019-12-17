oatawa/iStock via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) is a new collaboration platform to make a splash and whet investors' appetite. The stock is certainly not cheap at 40x next year's sales. On the other hand, its underlying metrics are certainly strong with its revenues growing at a very rapid rate, and all the while, monday.com continues to make its way towards breakeven profitability.

What's monday.com? Why is it Interesting?

On the surface, this is a collaboration work tool. That being said, even as many investors have been quick to group monday.com against the likes of Asana (ASAN) and Smartsheet (SMAR) in the project management space, what monday.com provides is that, but it's also something slightly different.

In a nutshell, approximately 70% of its operations overlap with Asana, and that is its work management platform. The other 30% focuses on software development tools and comes up against Atlassian (TEAM) and Workday (WDAY).

monday.com is looking to break down the IT silos that hold companies back. monday.com is a cloud-based platform with a low-code framework that adopts modular building for customers to develop their own software applications.

In essence, monday.com offers a unifying workspace for customers to build the tools they need to track projects.

Revenue Growth Rates Are Sizzling Hot

As you can see above, monday.com is growing at a very rapid rate. Even if the later parts of this year are expected to slow down, this is more likely down to management offering conservative guidance rather than an abrupt slowdown in its revenue growth rates.

Needless to say, the biggest question mark investors have to attempt to answer is what will monday.com's revenue growth rates be during 2022?

If its growth rates can continue to grow at 50% CAGR, then investors have much to be excited about monday.com. If on the other hand, its growth rates start to taper off below 50% as monday.com exits Q4 2021, then investors are paying a very rich premium for the stock right now.

Positive Considerations Worthwhile Noting

As you can see below, the number of customers with an ARR greater than $50K continues to climb rapidly.

For Q2 2021, the number of customers on $50K ARR was up 226% y/y. In fact, I declare that when it comes to growing a company's top-line, the number of customers rapidly adopting the platform is a better indication of future growth trajectory than near-term guidance. On this metric monday.com truly shines brightly.

For context, let's compare this 226% y/y customer growth rate with one of the hottest stocks in 2021, Asana.

On a like-to-like comparison at $50K enterprise customers, Asana's grew 111% in Q2 2021 - dramatically slower than monday.com.

Next, let's compare these two companies on their path to profitability.

Back in 2020, monday.com had negative 53% non-GAAP operating margins. Then, going into Q1 this improves slightly to negative 40%. But the real surprise is that in Q2 its non-GAAP operating margins meaningfully improved towards negative 14%.

Indeed, looking out for its full-year 2021 guidance, it appears that monday.com's profitability will reach a negative 32%, a dramatic improvement from 2020.

For reference, let's now compare monday.com's path to profitability with that of Asana's below.

Asana doesn't give its profit margin guidance for the full year, but taking its Q3 guidance together with its H1 2021 results above, it appears likely that Asana will finish 2021 with non-GAAP operating margins of negative 45%, meaningfully worse than monday.com's 32% non-GAAP operating margin.

MNDY Valuation: Reasonably Priced

monday.com is priced at 40x next year's revenues. Typically, that would be an immediate pass for me. On the other hand, analysts following this stock are only expecting mid-40s% CAGR for the year ahead.

As a comparison, investors are pricing Asana at 44x next year's revenues. Yet, this is despite the fact that Asana is only expected to grow at close to 30% CAGR in 2022.

Thus, not only is monday.com growing much faster than Asana, with more customers adopting its platform, as well as, meaningfully less unprofitable, but its stock is still more attractively priced.

The Bottom Line

More and more companies are finding that IT platforms don't offer their employees the freedom they require for maximum productivity. With that in mind, monday.com has strong tailwinds as it goes after a $56 billion total addressable market.

All that being said, if investors are positively determined to invest in monday.com, they will have to be willing to hold tight and allow its intrinsic value to grow into its valuation. Happy investing!