Massimo Giachetti/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

It's been a solid year thus far for the Retail Sector (XRT), with the ETF up over 40% year-to-date, trouncing the Nasdaq-100's (QQQ) 17% return. Target (NYSE:TGT) has been one of the top performers in the Retail Sector with a nearly 40% total return year-to-date, driven by another solid performance in Q2, with traffic up sharply. Looking ahead, the company's partnerships with companies like Disney (DIS) and Ulta Beauty (ULTA) should continue to fuel growth while Drive Up continues to pay off, being Target's highest-rated service. However, at nearly ~19x FY2022 earnings estimates, Target looks fairly valued, and the technical picture suggests some caution. In summary, I believe it's best to be patient with new purchases rather than rushing in to buy the dip.

(Source: Corporate.Target.com)

Target posted another quarter of exceptional results in Q2, reporting revenue of ~$25.2 billion, up 10% year-over-year. This was driven by broad-based strength, with apparel being one of the top-performing categories. Despite lapping a record comp sales figure of 24.3% last year, Target still managed to grow comparable sales meaningfully in Q2, up 8.9%, translating to a 2-year stacked comp growth rate of 33.2%. These incredible results helped contribute to 8% growth in quarterly earnings per share [EPS] after lapping 86% growth last year, and Target remains on track to report ~37% growth in annual EPS this year. However, even after this incredible quarter, it's hard to find the value here, with Target trading at ~18.6x FY2022 earnings estimates and more than 1.2x sales. Let's take a closer look below:

(Source: Corporate.Target.com)

Before digging into the valuation, it's important to highlight just how impressive Target's performance has been, with the company clearly firing on all cylinders. In addition to ending the quarter with more than 100 million Target Circle members, the company has increased sales per square foot by more than 40% since 2017, and its strategy of being a mall-like destination has continued full steam ahead. Recently, the company announced plans to add more than 100 Disney shops inside its stores, expanding on the 2019 partnership. This bolsters the company's already meaningful array of shop-in-shops with other brands like Starbucks (SBUX), CVS Health (CVS), and Ulta Beauty (ULTA), with the recent Ulta Beauty partnership, which began rolling out in August. These partnerships should strengthen the company's position relative to peers like Walmart (WMT), which aren't offering the same quasi mall-like experience.

Moving over to the company's new same-day services, Drive Up and Shipt have grown 55% this year, lapping 270% growth last year. According to the company, these two services now account for more than half of the company's digital sales, with Drive Up becoming the largest. This continued traction for Drive Up not only provides a margin benefit but also reduces traffic in stores, which is important so that consumers can feel comfortable shopping during this drawn-out pandemic. From a customer service standpoint, it adds convenience for those that are looking to save time, and it makes shopping in-store more efficient, with shorter wait times and the ability to provide better service. This makes Drive Up a win-win across the board, whether in a pandemic or after the pandemic finally ends and shopping returns to normal, given that shorter wait times translate to happier customers.

(Source: Customer.Guru)

As shown above, this seems to be paying off, with Target's net promoter score of 43, well ahead of other retail brands like IKEA, Zara, Coach (TPR), and Home Depot (HD). Target noted in its Q2 conference call that the company added another 5,000 items to its Drive Up offerings in the quarter, with further growth ahead. In fact, returns and clearance are potential additions that would make things even more convenient for customers, and Target has already begun building dedicated and numbered parking spots for Drive Up so that they can quickly get to customers (and immediately differentiate between similar vehicles). The company is also adding canopies to help with weather and the ability for customers to add a substitution driver to complete their pick-up order for them. These added benefits to Drive Up should help this service continue to grow, which will ultimately pad Target's bottom line.

Finally, on additional partnerships, Target has partnered with highly regarded designers like Nili Lotan for limited-time, size-inclusive apparel collections. It also announced its partnership with Justina Blakeney (Jungalow founder) for its Home brand. Meanwhile, in the Kids department, Target has partnered with Christian Robinson, an American illustrator of children's books and animator that's worked with Sesame Street and Pixar. The hope is to build a desirable limited-edition collection of apparel and books for kids and babies. This should help drive additional sales into the holiday season and as we see wardrobe refreshes, with interactions with friends and family increasing. Obviously, the greatest pent-up demand came this summer during the initial re-openings, but it's likely to continue into the holiday seasons (Thanksgiving, Christmas). Let's take a look at Target's earnings trend below:

(Source: YCharts.com, Author's Chart)

As shown in the chart above, Target has seen incredible growth since FY2014, with annual EPS soaring from $4.21 to $9.42 in FY2020. However, growth has accelerated materially over the past few years, up from a compound annual EPS growth rate of ~6.4% (FY2014 to FY2018) to ~14.3% in FY2020. If we look ahead to FY2022 estimates of $12.97, Target's compound annual EPS growth rate will accelerate further to ~15.1%, making Target one of the highest-growth retailers, easily justifying its significant outperformance. To put the growth in perspective, Target's compound annual EPS growth rate is more than quadruple that of Walmart, which will post a compound annual EPS growth rate of ~3.0% between FY2014 and FY2022.

So, why not buy the stock here with accelerating earnings growth?

While Target's earnings growth is nothing short of exceptional and annual EPS is expected to increase materially this year ($12.95 vs. $9.42), Target is now sitting well above its normal PE ratio. This is because the company is trading at just below 19x FY2022 earnings estimates and more than 1.2x sales. As the chart below shows, Target's share price (black line) is well above its normal valuation (blue line), and the best time to buy Target has been when it's traded below this blue line in sharp corrections. Currently, Target sits well above this blue line, which comes in closer to $210.00 per share, with muted annual EPS growth expected in FY2022.

(Source: FastGraphs.com)

If we look at Target's valuation from a price-to-sales standpoint, this corroborates the view that the stock is fully valued. This is because it's trading at its highest revenue multiple in more than three decades and in an area where the stock has peaked previously. It's worth noting that operating margins are up sharply vs. 2017 levels on a trailing-twelve-month basis (~8.5% vs. 7.1%), which arguably justifies some premium on a price-to-sales basis. However, with the ideal buy zone sitting at 0.50x sales or lower, even a 50% premium still leaves Target well outside its ideal buy zone (0.75x or lower). This doesn't mean that the stock has to correct sharply or that it can't go higher, but it does suggest that investors adding to their positions here are doing so with a limited margin of safety.

(Source: YCharts.com, Author's Chart)

Finally, looking at the technical picture, we can see that Target is also extended from its 5-year moving average (white line). The best time to buy Target stock has been on dips close to this key moving average. One could argue that Target does not always present opportunities to buy near this moving average. However, over the past 33 years, the stock has traded within 25% of its moving average in 20 of these years (60% of the time). This suggests that investors that were patient got an opportunity to buy the stock in a much lower-risk buy zone nearly every other year, with an opportunity to buy the stock within 5% of this moving average 27% of the time (9/33 years). With Target currently 180% above this moving average, the stock is the most extended it's been since late 1998 and during 1999.

(Source: TC2000.com)

(Source: TC2000.com)

Some investors will argue that Target returned 35% in 1999 and that not buying in December 1998 with a similar overbought condition was a mistake. While this is true, and a 35% move would target a move to $325.00, it's worth noting that Target fell 44% from this level in the year 2000, trading all the way back down to Q3 1998 levels and wiping out all of these gains. Meanwhile, on a forward 3-year return basis, Target returned just 18% from the end of 1998, while investors had to sit through a 20% drawdown. This is not an appealing reward/risk ratio, with the drawdown well above the return in the period. In summary, while Target could head higher short-term and potentially hit new highs above $275.00 before year-end, I would view this as an opportunity to book some profits.

(Source: Multpl.com, Author's Chart)

Target continues to fire on all cylinders and has had an incredible start to FY2021, but while its growth is enviable, it's hard to argue that there's much value here above $241.00. This is especially with the dividend yield now sliding to just 1.5%, down from more than 4.0% in Q1 2018. So, for investors hoping to start new positions, I believe patience is the best course of action, with a possibility that the stock could test its 200-day moving average near $215.00 before this correction runs its course. This is especially true given the heightened risk in the overall market, where we have the S&P-500 trading at a record price to sales ratio that is hovering 25% above Dotcom Bubble levels. For investors looking for value, Newmont (NEM) looks like a much more attractive bet. Given the despondency in the gold space, it trades at less than 15x FY2022 annual EPS estimates and pays an annual dividend yield of ~4.1%.