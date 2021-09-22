Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) Evercore ISI Autotech & AI Forum Conference September 22, 2021 8:00 AM ET

Erez Dagan - EVP, Products and Strategy

C.J. Muse - Evercore ISI

Chris McNally - Evercore ISI

C.J. Muse

Well, good morning, good afternoon. This is C.J. Muse with Evercore ISI. As part of the Evercore ISI Autotech and AI Forum, we're very pleased to have Intel Corporation Mobileye. And with us today, we have Erez Dagan, EVP, Products and Strategy; and Tony Balow, Vice President of Investor Relations. Chris McNally, auto analyst; and myself will be hosting the 35 minutes we have with his team and Erez. He will present for a bit, and then we'll move to Q&A. If there’s any questions you’d like to ask on your behalf, please email Chris or myself, and we’ll hope to get that in.

With that, let me turn it over to you, Erez. And before you start, thank you very much for attending our conference. Once again, it's always great to have you.

Erez Dagan

My pleasure. Thanks for the invite. So I'll take no more than 5 minutes just to scan, to get -- set the grounds, and I'll be glad to respond to any questions. Just a recap or a high level of who is Mobileye, what it is that we're doing? We have a span of products starting from the bread and butter, driver assist solutions where we sell our SoC to Tier 1 makers in the industry, who then pack them into a system and on to the OEMs.

In the arena of premium driver assistance, we actually produce the ECU of a multi-camera system. We recently announced the ZEEKR premium driver assistance system, SuperVision, that's the system name, where we are carrying out a full surround perception, mapping, which we'll talk about, and the ECU design and manufacturing.

Upwards to that, we have our full stack self-driving system. Mobileye philosophy is that the premium driver assistance and self-driving capabilities are a continuum of frequency of failures. We need to have a very rich experience also in the premium driver assistance where a CoPilot function is delivered and a full autonomous vehicle is when we have low-enough frequency of failures where we shift the liability away from the driver and onto the system and the vehicle. And this self-driving system, which on top of the full surround cameras incorporates range sensing by radars and LiDARs is taken to market in two channels. First one is integration of this system into a plenitude of platforms.

We have announced in the past the Transdev and Udelv integrations; and recently in IAA, the Schaeffler integration of our self-driving system. And the second channel through which we take the system to market is through the full-stack mobility service, which we also announced on the IAA recently, last week actually, together with Sixt as the operational partner in Munich by 2022 and the Moovit front-facing service layer, which we acquired around 1.5 year ago, probably.

Next, [indiscernible]. The differentiation of our approach to self-driving system, self-driving solution is in these four pillars. The differentiated approach is by looking at, as I mentioned earlier, the continuum between premium driver assistance and full self-driving, we have what we call True Redundancy. We have two separate reception systems, one based on camera only, and the other one based on ZED sensors, radars and LiDARs that allows us to both reach high levels of mean time between failures as well as practically prove or more pragmatically prove that our mean time between failures is the one that we are setting at the mark, which is ballpark of 100 million hours.

If we were to take a single perception system to that criteria, we would have to drive billions of hours to prove it. By separating into two separate subsystems, we can demonstrate robustness of the system to 100 million hours by driving much less with each of these separate subsystems.

Second pillar of our strategy is the crowd-sourced mapping, a high-definition map, which is authentic to the reality, which reflects reality correctly and adaptive to changes is key to enable autonomous driving capabilities as well as advanced driver assistance. And Mobileye has been leveraging our large fleet of front camera-equipped vehicles, driver assistance vehicles to continuously harvest information that allows us to automatically cure high-definition maps and have what we call the AV Everywhere. It's not only geofenced areas where we're planning to deploy autonomous vehicles, the consumer AV functions that we are looking at, expecting it -- this wave to rise around the mid of this decade a significant wave of consumer AV opportunities. And that would allow gradually increased conditions, envelope of conditions under which the vehicle is normally acting as a premium driver assistance will turn into an autonomous driving proposition under certain conditions such as highways, such as traffic jam, then going to arterial roads and then all the way to urban roads. That's the way we look at it, and that's the importance of the crowd-sourced mapping.

Last but not least, or third out of the four, but a very cardinal one is the way that we look at decision-making. The perception is one part of the problem, then we need to make sure that our perception -- that our decision-making is safe. And for that, we have simply took the concept, the very vague concept of duty of care for human drivers, what disambiguates assertive negotiation from dangerous negotiation, how do you bound those -- that envelope of care that needs to be demonstrated by each road user, and we have formalized it.

The autonomous vehicle gives that opportunity because we have consistent and continuous quantitative perception of the environment. Having a formal and quantitative contract of duty of care is enabled by the ability to continuously and quantitatively perceive the environment around it. And that decision-making safety model also trickles down to that mean time between failures that I mentioned earlier, we need to defend against perception failures that could fail the system from protecting it, from carrying out its duty of care.

Last but not least, we have also announced our investment in radar and LiDAR development in-house. As part of this, both the autonomous driving full stack that we're producing as well as the wave of consumer AV that I mentioned earlier, where we want to be able to tailor the purpose-built devices at the right economies for mass market. And we are leveraging in that -- just two last things about that, we are leveraging critical Intel IP in the areas of Silicon Photonics and RF to achieve that and radio frequency to achieve that.

In numbers, quick figures, so we have close to -- we were expecting to cross the 100 million EyeQs end of year, about 88 million up to now and 69 concurrent running programs across 28 OEMs, working with 14 out of the 15 top OEMs. Total revenue of 2020, you can see and the CAGR figures at the ballpark of 35%, 40%, both in units and revenue can be seen.

Just maybe to -- maybe we can switch to the Q&A now and see if we can -- if we need this extra information. Please?

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - C.J. Muse

Excellent. Well, I'll kick start it, and then we'll -- Chris and I will kind of switch off. So thank you for the presentation. I guess where I'd love to start is just maybe an update on kind of what's new? You recently were at IAA Mobility Show in Munich. What are the important announcements in your view that you made that we should be thinking about?

Erez Dagan

Sure. So the announcements that we've made in the IAA were shortly mentioned, the Schaeffler integration of our self-driving system, for one. Schaeffler is a Tier 1 producing the stick boards, if you want, for plentitude of top hats, plentitude of makers that are going to build their top hats on top. And we are partnering to deliver mobilized self-driving capabilities alongside with the chassis, with the electric chassis that the Schaeffler is producing.

And the second announcement is the upcoming deployment of a service in Munich by 2022, partnering with Sixt as our operational partner carrying out all of the maintenance and operation and charging and the real estate required for driving the fleet -- for maintaining the fleet driving the service, as said along with front-facing Moovit mobility service application that could be -- would be going to register on the service.

Chris McNally

Erez, great to see you again. I was wondering if you could give us an update on some of the progress in two areas, both on Level 2+ as an industry, but also as sort of the dominant player, obviously, in the space?

And the second is on the REM rollout. I think actually, last year, you felt pretty comfortable that in 2025, we can maybe have 10 million plus Level 2+ as an industry that's like 20% of ADAS, but we'd love to hear about the progress a year later.

Erez Dagan

Sure. So in general, we look at the premium ADAS segment as an important one. We do see the significance of the volume of that in -- by the mid of the decade. We see that kind of splitting into two subsegments. I think that we will be seeing an escalation of the ACC and Lane Centering, which maintains a customer -- a rider in lane on the highway into automatic lane change, which would make it highway copilot. So that's going to be a huge chunk of those Level 2+ vehicles. And yes, I expect that segment to even alone cross the 10 million vehicles.

And as far as the off-highway pilot functionality driving through arterial roads in the beginning, through junctions, straight through junction, for example, and later on turning on the mingles of the city, that would be the smaller streets that would be -- would consist of smaller amount of vehicles by our forecast, but still probably several millions by then.

Chris McNally

That's great. And then maybe on REM, can you just give an update on new partners? You've also signed Toyota in the last year. Obviously, a big win. I think it was one of your first originally. Will they be using things like Level 2+ and REM actually in the future?

Erez Dagan

Yes. I cannot comment for specific customers. But I can tell you the traction of -- let's separate in REM the harvesting deals for harvesting the data and deals for using the Roadbook. We have very strong momentum on the harvesting, and we have two customers planning to deploy with the use of the map. Going to come out very shortly. So I hope for the news.

ChrisMcNally

Excellent. And then similar on that Level 2+, you talk about the ZEEKR SuperVision, which is the configuration that Geely is using, really impressive with the surround cameras. Should we expect potentially more announcements around SuperVision OEMs in the coming months and year?

Erez Dagan

Yes. So SuperVision is a very, very important step us looking at the need to have a high integration system put on the market because of the complexity of managing so many cameras, all of the elements that I just mentioned that we use to tackle the problem of both premium ADAS and autonomy, by the way. All of the elements that I mentioned, the True Redundancy, the high-definition mapping and the safe decision-making, RSS, are elements used. SuperVision is – consists, of course, of computer vision only. That's a subsystem of a computer vision, but it relies on the maps and on the driving policy with RSS. The complexity of the system brought us to deliver an ECU, take it to the market. There is a Tier 1 involved, by the way, in that context. But the roles and responsibilities are slightly different. The ECU is delivered from Mobileye to that project.

Yes, the SuperVision has very strong traction. It's -- as I said, the continuum between premium driver assistance and autonomous driving becomes increasingly important. The OEMs are looking at the reality that autonomous capabilities under certain conditions are viable -- are a viable proposition and not many years ahead of us. And the importance of the SuperVision and its ability to scale up to conditional autonomy, autonomy under certain conditions, is what makes this a very, very interesting proposition and with the right product economies, unlike the top-down moonshot projects of the robotaxis.

Chris McNally

Great.

C.J. Muse

So I guess, Erez, I was hoping to hit on, I guess, two topics. One, your mobilized kind of strategic vision and then the second being competition. I'm thinking first, on your vision, your strategic vision. November 19, you hosted an Analyst Day in Israel. Had I known that pandemic was coming, I would have definitely gone. But I guess curious from that point in time to a year ago you joined us and now today, the vision laid out was a near-term focus on L2, L2++ ADAS; secondly, robotaxis and the plan for deployment in Tel Aviv in 2022; and then third, longer-term focus on passenger car autonomy. Based on the slide deck you showed today, it doesn't seem like much has changed. But curious if there are any subtle nuances as part of the strategy that we should be thinking about that could include LiDAR, radar in-house or anything else that you think is relevant?

Erez Dagan

Yes. So I would just say that a certain aspect of the strategy has reinforced in the past year, where we see the traction and the several OEMs gearing for consumer AV. I will just highlight that as an emphasis. We see the second track of full mobility services as a very important one and core to our strategy still. Again, by solving the problem end-to-end, it gives us a lot of insight as for the elements comprising of it, the economies that could allow us to take it to the mass market, consumer EV that I just mentioned. And as you exactly as you mentioned, looking at both these segments, and that's an interesting -- a bit more technical detail to it, I mentioned the True Redundancy earlier where we have range sensors and cameras. These are 2 dual redundancy. Moving forward, we anticipate and we work towards triple redundancy in the front of the vehicle. Triple redundancy would have the same benefits of dual redundancy, but stronger.

Now, having triple redundancy, meaning that LiDAR alone and cameras alone can produce an actionable model of the environment, okay, just in the front sector. And in order to achieve that, we tapped into a very important IP in Intel Silicon Photonics and Intel radio frequency labs and are going to materialize that vision by introducing -- adding LiDAR with the Doppler measurements that's the FMCW LiDAR. We're making each point in the LiDAR indicative of the relative velocity. It would make the LiDAR a standalone stack, the front LiDAR. And on top of it, we are reinforcing the RADAR capabilities to much higher angular resolutions, much higher dynamic ranges to disambiguate weak targets even in the proximity of strong reflectors and that would make the RADAR as well a standalone perception channel that could allow us to drive that triple redundancy we're talking about.

Also important, we are looking at the economies at which we land. It is now becoming more critical that we put emphasis on consumer AV than in the world of robotaxi where the monetization through service is a bit more forgiving as far as the economies of the system.

C.J. Muse

Could you elaborate on that? I love to kind of hear how you're thinking about consumer versus the higher ROIC models like robo taxis.

Erez Dagan

Sure. So consumer AV -- again, one of the important pillars of that is the upward scalability from standard ADAS to premium ADAS, and having that same system without breaking it completely and rebuilding it for the AV stage or the AV segment would give rise to a lot of validation and NRE advantages being able to carry that continuum. And that's a key element of that, the scalability that I mentioned. The -- having the consumer AV vehicle, conditional autonomy, it's similar to the robotaxi in the sense that it has to reach a safe state before counting on a driver engaging, okay? It has to be able to reach a safe state. We're not expecting in the midst of an autonomous driving that you're promising the customer in a consumer AV model to stop and call the driver back in. The vehicle has to be able to conduct to a safe state and only then expect the driver to engage. Of course, if the driver engages earlier, that's okay, but we cannot rely on it. So that's the similarity between them. It's not -- it's what we call Level 4, but under certain conditions in increasing ODD.

And as for the monetization and the economies of the service, of course, you can imagine that the -- I'm in clarity as far as the demand rates and acceptance rates. When it comes to the OEMs, makes the system economies much tighter and calls out for that scalability. There doesn't need to be a breakdown and rebuild when you move from your sedan vehicle conducting premium ADAS to the sedan vehicle also offering a consumer AV functionality. That continuum is sacred also economically.

C.J. Muse

Very helpful.

Chris McNally

If I could, sorry, that continuum, that upgradability, that scalability, that sort of leads into this idea of next-gen vehicle architectures. C.J. hears about it from NXPI. We hear about it from Active, Valence who you know is talking about high-speed connectivity. Could you just talk about how you see the future of some of these vehicle architectures for consumer, which enables that upgradability you mentioned?

Erez Dagan

Excellent. So I would say, first of all, yes, a sizable segment, say, medium and premium would go to a centralized architecture. We must recall that there remains a lower segment of vehicle that simply complies to either mandated or incentivized standards, if it's the Euro NCAP or the GSRs. And in these vehicles, in most cases or in many cases, there would be still satellite sensors catering for that need. You don't need to have a strong computer or upgradable computer on a vehicle where you know that the likelihood of over-the-air update is very low. But apart from that segment -- and it's not a sizable segment, right, but apart from that, there's still a very significant segment of vehicles that will go to centralization and offer that upgradability over the air. The upgradability, by the way, is not only over there when you talk about consumer AV because you need to have the hardware in place, the sensors and the extra compute that you need, but it's still as important because you then do not need to revalidate the system when you launch the consumer AV portion of it, okay? So -- but there could be several modes of that central compute.

Chris McNally

And then with that higher next-gen architecture, and SuperVision is sort of a little bit of an example, is there a case where Mobileye becomes a little bit more like, I don't know what you call it, Tier 0.5 because you have map, RADAR, camera, LiDAR, and you still would use Tier 1s for testing and integration, but you'd be less reliant on a Tier 1 to put it all together?

Erez Dagan

So again, the first base segments, on the lower segments on the satellite sensors, we have a very strong ecosystem of partners, which drives the right economies in that segment. It requires very strong economies. And we need to be able to spread to very many programs, as you could see, around 69 programs concurrently. Our partnerships are very -- are highly valued for those segments. When we go to premium ADAS, the complexity of the system requires much higher level of integration. And this is where still, we're not -- there is still a structure where we are partnering with Tier 1s and with the OEMs. Sometimes the OEMs are acting as the Tier 1s. But the roles and responsibility are slightly different to accommodate for the different nature of that type of a system.

C.J. Muse

I guess if I could follow up on that one because I think this is a place where I guess I have the most questions or perhaps the most uncertainty. But when you think about kind of that future integration, is this kind of a market where there's 1 winner and they win all because of the complexity? Or to Chris' point, does a company like Mobileye become so mission-critical that there's Tier 0.5 and kind of just a drop into a module made by either a Tier 1 or an OEM who acts like a Tier 1 like you alluded to? Love to hear your thoughts on that.

Erez Dagan

So maybe I can ask you to repeat the question? I'm sorry, I couldn't …

C.J. Muse

Sorry. The question revolves around the heightened complexity as we move forward. And is this a place where you see a winner kind of take all or not? And then if so, does that mean, to Chris' point, Mobileye becoming a tier kind of 0.5, that your complete solution is just integrated by a Tier 1 and it's kind of as simple as that? Or will there be many, many solutions into the future that will be provided by the different Tier 1s out there?

Erez Dagan

Yes, I hear you. So I never -- really I'm not a strong believer of winner takes all. It's kind of the driver of markets, but it's seldom the end result. What I can say is that differentiation in the capabilities such as the driving policy, the look and feel, how naturalistic the drive is going to feel, how safe the drive is going to feel, how geographically extensive the drive is, how -- are there any restrictions on roads you cannot go on in the premium ADAS or an AV situation, these kind of differentiators will definitely, at least, drive the mix of components that will be used. So crowd-sourced high-definition map, I definitely think that there's room for -- to build right solution and the strongest solution you need to be exposed to as much crowd information as possible. And it's very hard. It's kind of a network effect. It's very hard to displace the leader in such a place. But the mix of components of perception, mapping, driving policy will definitely be biased by the quality of the overall integration. And one way of demonstrating the quality of the components is by putting out there with winning such as the ZEEKR one, a fully integrated solution that demonstrate the strength of this intimate interaction between the elements.

C.J. Muse

Very helpful. And I guess just to finalize the thought on your strategy and competitive positioning. You talked about redundancy mapping, driving policy, crowd-source as well. Very curious to see, do you also view kind of your deep customer relationships, your ADAS leadership, your proven quality, pre full autonomous as critical to your positioning? And are there other kind of aspects that we should be thinking about that give you an advantage versus competitors?

Erez Dagan

Yes. I think that the -- I would note the experience that you just mentioned has a very, very important asset. That asset allows us to drive the solutions towards the right performance levels and economies. It's very hard to come from the outside of this market to understand what automotive product quality means and what automotive product parameter means. Took us a couple of decades to polish that understanding and that affluence.

The other element that is important here is the built-for-purpose. Meaning when you are building the end application as well driving an autonomous vehicle as part of our mobility service end-to-end, it gives you a lot of insight as to the specification of the different elements, the specification of what the optimal high-definition map should be able to support, the specification of what would the optimal LiDAR device or RADAR device should support or camera perception or decision-making module. Understanding the -- call it, the envelopes of responsibility of the different elements out of the end application is one of the key strengths that we bring in from our market acquaintance and affluence for a couple of decades now.

C.J. Muse

So I think we only have 5 minutes. So Chris, why don't you go ahead with that question you want to go over?

Chris McNally

Yes, that's perfect. Erez, I wanted to get in a couple of questions that have been written in. And I think this is a good one on sort of what we -- I think what you call the hands off, right, between Level 2+ and Level -- the difference versus Level 3. And if -- do you have any views on driver monitoring or DMS? Is it important? How robust does it have to be for a safe Level 2+ system? As far as I know, Mobileye does not have something internal, but I would love to see how we think that evolves.

Erez Dagan

Yes. So Driver Monitoring System is important when you come to offering hands off, eyes on. We must remember the eyes on part of Level 2+. Driver Monitoring System does make it the -- an important -- does constitute an important element. We are integrated with such a solution as part of the ZEEKR system, by the way. Just to mention it, we do look at it as important. It's -- DMS is an important element of this, again, hands off, eyes on proposition. Before we shift to hands off, eyes off where the DMS doesn't matter anymore.

Chris McNally

And do you think that's going to be driven by regulation as well? We're seeing some chatter going on now. Do you think that's going to be more mandated as opposed to intentionally voluntary?

Erez Dagan

So I am not a prophet, but I think that we see that already in the driver assistance standards as being -- starting to be promoted or giving some credit to vehicles that are carrying these type of solutions. I'm not sure how the regulator is going to look at that. And there are other ways of assessing driver attentiveness, but it is a valuable piece of solution -- piece of the solution.

Chris McNally

And then a bunch of questions are in here about REM, and I know you can't speak about adding additional customers and acceptance. But is there anything you can talk about the amount of harvesting that's happening? How you're doing it and what geographies? Any number would helpful.

Erez Dagan

Yes. [Nimrod], can you please pop the last slide that I just stopped you? Maybe it could help carry the discussion here. No, the one before that, please, then we can switch to this one.

So first and foremost, I think that the best showcase of the crowd-sourced mapping is what we were able to do with deploying services, and we're talking about 1 to 2 months of integration period before we deploy in each of these cities, Israel, Detroit, Munich, China. We have one in New York City. We have launched publicly. Tokyo, upcoming. Actually, Paris upcoming. And Shanghai. And in all of these cases, the deployment was quite seamless due to the quality and the depth of the information that the map is delivering. And that map, as I said, is based purely on crowd-sourced, actual vehicles driven by end customers, throwing information into the cloud where we cure the maps. So in each of these locales, we were able to cure sufficiently maps for driving the vehicles on a very, very short notice.

If we can switch to the next one then, [Nimrod]. This is towards a deployment, a consumer deployment that's planned with Roadbook. You can see a 24-hour window snapshot of what type of information we're able to gather. 24-hour time spend, this is the amount of roads we can cover. Imagine what happens in a week, and imagine what happens in a couple of years that we have these vehicles throwing information. This is just without giving numbers because it wouldn't say much. I think, again, application-driven KPIs, this is the amount of roads that we cover in 24 hours, I think that says a lot.

C.J. Muse

Very cool.

Chris McNally

C.J., you're on mute.

C.J. Muse

We've got 1 minute left, and I have a very selfish question. You've talked about formalizing driving policy. So the question I have is, if you have a car speeding down, and it's me and Chris, and you have to hit somebody, who are you going to go after?

Erez Dagan

The one that annoyed me on the traffic light. Seriously, the RSS concept is not very intuitive to details. It formalizes a very, very clear common sense. We're not talking about ethical decisions, which I'll talk to in a second. But it does address the problem of how am I making sure not to create a hazard by my decisions? How am I not creating danger by my decisions? How I am not cutting off Chris too close, not allowing him to break? How am I -- I'm not keeping enough distance behind you, C.J., and hitting you from behind? So all of this -- and how do I not travel too fast next to a parking vehicle, not allowing the pedestrian to evade me when he sees me or me to evade him. So all of these common sense assumptions that we are making is formalized clearly as a contract that we need to abide by.

And as for the ethical questions, there are smarter people than me addressing those questions. But in many cases, a human driver would not go into the ethical question, there is going to be kind of random in this critical situation. And the machine will not try -- we cannot try -- for example, the best example I've heard about a misjudgment on the ethical level, you have the baby and you have the old person, the old person is about to solve the cure for cancer tomorrow and the baby is dying. You don't -- you cannot see it. You cannot perceive it. So you don't try to make decisions, assuming that you have full information. In the end of the day, these ethical questions are still ahead of us. But first and foremost -- and I think the single most important step forward to make AV a reality is for regulators to adopt a formal contract of what an autonomous vehicle complies with as far as decision making.

C.J. Muse

Well, very helpful. So unfortunately, we've run out of time. I know Chris and I would like to spend more time with you. But thank you, Erez. And hopefully, we get to speak again soon.

Erez Dagan

My pleasure. Thank you very much.

Chris McNally

See you soon, Erez.